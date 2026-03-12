Are your kidneys in danger? Do not ignore these signs of silent kidney disease, warns doctor

EXPERT SPEAK

Signs of kidney disease: How it can develop quietly, and important tips to help keep your kidneys healthy and improve your overall health.

Our kidneys, two bean-shaped organs nestled below the rib cage, are often unsung heroes of our bodies. While their most recognised function is producing urine to filter waste, their roles extend far beyond this, encompassing vital metabolic processes that keep us healthy. Unfortunately, kidney disease, particularly in its early stages, frequently goes unnoticed, leading to a silent progression towards kidney failure, a serious condition demanding constant vigilance. Let’s shine a light on the critical need for awareness, regular check-ups, and proactive health management.

What process do the kidneys use to remove toxins?

The kidneys are sophisticated filtration systems that constantly work to remove toxic substances and excess fluids from our blood. Beyond this, they play a crucial part in maintaining overall bodily balance. They are essential for synthesising Vitamin D, which is vital for bone health and immune function. They also produce erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates bone marrow to produce red blood cells, helping prevent anaemia. Furthermore, kidneys are indispensable for regulating electrolyte levels, meticulously balancing sodium and potassium to support nerve and muscle function, blood pressure, and fluid balance.

What are the early warning signs of kidney disease?

The insidious nature of kidney disease lies in its often symptom-free onset. For many, a significant decline in kidney function can occur before any noticeable signs emerge. This leads to a dangerous pattern of underdiagnosis. Often, by the time symptoms become evident, the disease has already advanced considerably. Common early indicators that should never be ignored include the diagnosis of hypertension (high blood pressure), which can be both a cause and a consequence of kidney damage.

Other subtle, yet important, symptoms can manifest as persistent puffiness around the eyes, especially in the morning, and swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet. Fatigue, reduced urine output, muscle cramps, and difficulty concentrating are also red flags that warrant attention. Do not ignore these subtle symptoms as mere signs of ageing or everyday tiredness. Reaching out to healthcare professionals at the earliest sign of concern is crucial.

How to prevent kidney disease?

Preventing the progression of kidney disease and catching it early relies heavily on consistent monitoring and regular medical follow-ups. An annual check-up with your doctor is non-negotiable for monitoring key parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and basic kidney function tests (e.g., creatinine and glomerular filtration rate [GFR]). These routine screenings can detect potential issues before they escalate, allowing for timely intervention and lifestyle adjustments.

How to prioritise kidney health?

Prioritising your kidney health means understanding the immense role they play in your well-being. By being attuned to your body’s signals, committing to annual check-ups, and maintaining open communication with your doctor, you empower yourself against the silent progression of kidney disease. If the estimated GFR is between 30 and 59 ml/min, it generally indicates Stage 3 Chronic Kidney Disease, meaning the kidneys are moderately damaged and not filtering waste as efficiently as they should.

Common symptoms of this condition will include:

Constantly feeling tired and weak ⁠Feeling restless ⁠Swelling in the feet/face/body ⁠Itchy dry skin ⁠Foamy or dark coloured urine Frequent muscle cramps

While this condition requires medical attention and monitoring, many people can still lead a relatively normal life if it is well managed. The urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio is a good indicator for diagnosing and monitoring your condition. Controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, following a kidney-friendly diet with less salt, staying hydrated, avoiding smoking, avoiding frequent use of painkillers, and having regular check-ups with a nephrologist can help slow further damage and maintain stable kidney function for years.