Why do your joints pain more during the pollution season?

Winter pollution can worsen joint pain and inflammation! Make simple lifestyle changes and treatment options to help ease your discomfort.

When winter comes knocking at the door, many people prepare for common seasonal problems such as dry cough that irritates the throat, sore throat, and persistent cold. However, another issue is often an increase in joint pain. If you wake up with stiff knees, aching wrists, or back discomfort when the temperature drops, know that this is a common symptom. Clinics across northern India are seeing an increase in patients with these issues. But why do our joints become more sensitive during the polluted winter months?

Can air pollution cause joint pain?

The Indian Rheumatology Association states that high levels of PM2.5 particles in winter smog can trigger inflammation and arthritis. When we breathe in this toxic air, which contains harmful substances like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, these pollutants enter our bloodstream. “In large amounts, they can weaken our immune systems, causing the release of inflammatory substances that increase stress in our tissues, especially around the joints,” Dr Simon Thomas, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics Surgeon, tells Health Shots. If you have arthritis, excessive inflammation can exacerbate your symptoms. Your joints may feel hotter, stiffer, and more painful. Even if you’ve never had joint problems before, you might wake up feeling discomfort that is new and worrying.

How does polluted air affect health?

Research published in Environmental Pollution indicates that prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to inflammation, potentially triggering arthritis flare-ups. When pollution levels are high, the body produces less synovial fluid, a substance for lubricating joints. This can lead to stiffness and discomfort. The weather can affect how our joints feel. Cold temperatures and high humidity can exacerbate stiffness and discomfort. “Poor air quality adds to this strain. People with arthritis may find it especially painful,” says the doctor. Those who spend a lot of time outside or have long commutes may notice their symptoms worsening.

What is the best way to treat joint pain?

We cannot control the weather or air quality outside, but we can make simple lifestyle changes. These changes can help reduce inflammation and ease joint pain.

Limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours: Stay indoors, especially in the early mornings and late evenings when Stay indoors, especially in the early mornings and late evenings when pollution levels are highest. Plan your outdoor activities for times when the air quality is better. Invest in indoor air quality: Consider installing a certified air purifier in your home to reduce indoor levels of dust and other particles. “You can also use plants to help improve air quality,” suggests the surgeon. However, plants should be part of a complete plan to achieve better air quality. Stay hydrated: Drinking at least two litres of water per day is important for maintaining joint health. Staying hydrated helps lubricate your Drinking at least two litres of water per day is important for maintaining joint health. Staying hydrated helps lubricate your joints and allows your kidneys to remove harmful waste from your body. Adjust your diet to control inflammation: Include omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. You can find these in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts. They help reduce inflammation. “Eat plenty of fresh fruits, leafy greens, and foods with vitamin C. These can help strengthen connective tissues and improve circulation,” says the expert. Try to limit deep-fried foods, refined carbohydrates, and too much caffeine. These can worsen inflammation, especially when pollution levels are high. Stay active even indoors: Staying active is important for joint health, but it can be hard on days with high pollution. You can engage in indoor activities such as stretching, low-impact strength training, or gentle yoga. “These exercises help keep your joints flexible and prevent stiffness,” shares the expert. They also improve blood circulation, which brings nutrients to your ligaments and cartilage. Just remember to stay indoors and avoid heavy breathing outside, as this can lead to inhaling harmful particles. Comfort measures at home: When you experience discomfort, simple home remedies can provide relief. Warm compresses on sore joints in the evening can relax tight muscles. “Epsom salt baths can help boost circulation and ease pain, while gentle steam treatments can also aid in recovery”, says Dr Thomas. Don’t forget that good sleep is important too; it helps regulate hormones that cause inflammation and allows your body to heal naturally.

If you have arthritis or a chronic respiratory condition, schedule annual check-ups as a regular part of your healthcare routine. “Keeping track of your health and monitoring inflammation levels can help you identify early signs of stress caused by pollution”, explains the orthopaedic doctor. If your symptoms worsen, consult your healthcare provider to adjust your treatment plan.