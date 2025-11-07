Why do your joints pain more during the pollution season?

When winter comes knocking at the door, many people prepare for common seasonal problems such as dry cough that irritates the throat, sore throat, and persistent cold. However, another issue is often an increase in joint pain. If you wake up with stiff knees, aching wrists, or back discomfort when the temperature drops, know that this is a common symptom. Clinics across northern India are seeing an increase in patients with these issues. But why do our joints become more sensitive during the polluted winter months?
The Indian Rheumatology Association states that high levels of PM2.5 particles in winter smog can trigger inflammation and arthritis. When we breathe in this toxic air, which contains harmful substances like nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide, these pollutants enter our bloodstream. “In large amounts, they can weaken our immune systems, causing the release of inflammatory substances that increase stress in our tissues, especially around the joints,” Dr Simon Thomas, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics Surgeon, tells Health Shots. If you have arthritis, excessive inflammation can exacerbate your symptoms. Your joints may feel hotter, stiffer, and more painful. Even if you’ve never had joint problems before, you might wake up feeling discomfort that is new and worrying.
Research published in Environmental Pollution indicates that prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to inflammation, potentially triggering arthritis flare-ups. When pollution levels are high, the body produces less synovial fluid, a substance for lubricating joints. This can lead to stiffness and discomfort. The weather can affect how our joints feel. Cold temperatures and high humidity can exacerbate stiffness and discomfort. “Poor air quality adds to this strain. People with arthritis may find it especially painful,” says the doctor. Those who spend a lot of time outside or have long commutes may notice their symptoms worsening.
We cannot control the weather or air quality outside, but we can make simple lifestyle changes. These changes can help reduce inflammation and ease joint pain.
If you have arthritis or a chronic respiratory condition, schedule annual check-ups as a regular part of your healthcare routine. “Keeping track of your health and monitoring inflammation levels can help you identify early signs of stress caused by pollution”, explains the orthopaedic doctor. If your symptoms worsen, consult your healthcare provider to adjust your treatment plan.
