Joint pain isn’t always arthritis: 7 warning signs women shouldn’t ignore

Joint pain is a warning, not a diagnosis. Checking early signs of join pain will help you identify the cause and get the right treatment.

Joint pain is one of those things that many people think, “Oh, that’s just part of getting older” or “That’s just part of working too hard” or “I may have arthritis”. But for women, when they are in the middle of juggling their careers, keeping their homes running, and taking care of their families, it’s easy for them to sweep their constant discomforts or joint pain issues under the rug. Osteoarthritis is one of the leading causes of joint pain in women, but there are several other types of medical conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, hormonal changes, infections, and nutritional deficiencies, among others, that cause this pain.

The sooner these warning signs are recognized, the better the chance of avoiding any long-term problems from these underlying medical conditions, Dr Sharmila Tulpule, orthopedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, tells Health Shots.

Warning signs that women in joint pain should not ignore

1. Stiffness of the joints in the morning for longer than an hour with pain

It is typically normal to experience some stiffness after being inactive, but if, after sleeping, you find that your joints are stiff beyond an hour each day, this could be a sign of an inflammatory disease (such as rheumatoid arthritis or RA) rather than simply a degenerative joint type of arthritis. Early identification of these issues is critically important because if diagnosed quickly, the treatment can prevent severely damaged joints and enable the patient to retain function in those same joints.

2. Swelling, redness, and warmth in the area of the joint

Noticeable swelling, redness, or warmth in a joint can indicate that there is an inflammatory process taking place, or an infection or autoimmunity. They should not be self-treated with just over-the-counter pain relievers, especially if they have occurred recently or have worsened over time.

3. The pain is caused by multiple joints being affected

Arthritis from age is mostly found in the larger bones of the skeleton that bear our body weight—for example, hips and knees. However, when several joints are involved at the same time, especially smaller joints—hands, wrists, ankles, and feet—this might indicate a systemic disease like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or thyroid issues.

4. Feeling tired continuously along with pain in the joints

If you are always tired no matter how well rested you are, it should raise a red flag. Fatigue, when there is joint pain present, could be from an autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation, and/or a vitamin deficiency. Many women mistakenly identify fatigue as a stress-related reason. However, if you have had fatigue for an extended period of time, you should consult your doctor.

5. Joint pain following fever or infection

Following a viral or other type of infection, a feverish experience will often leave behind rheumatic joint pain that should be considered very seriously. Some infections can create acute inflammatory reactions in your joints, and if not adequately treated, will potentially lead to chronic inflammatory conditions of your joints.

6. Unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite

If you experience any unexplained weight loss or a lack of appetite, there may also be a systemic disease process underlying your arthritic joint pain. It should therefore require immediate evaluation to determine if there are serious underlying illnesses.

7. Difficulty performing everyday activities

Difficulty with daily activities due to joint pain is a sign of how poorly the patient’s condition impacts their quality of life as well as their ability to live independently. Obtaining timely medical counsel at this stage should allow for determining the cause and then starting an appropriate treatment course.

In many cases, women place the wellness of their family’s health ahead of their own. Nevertheless, chronic or atypical joint discomfort should not go unrecognized or be treated as a natural consequence of advancing years. Timely evaluation by a qualified physician will assist in evaluating the cause of the problem and potential risk for future development, as well as increase mobility and create an environment that enhances overall quality of life.