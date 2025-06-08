Does Jardiance work as a weight loss drug?

Diabetes, a chronic condition that occurs when the blood sugar level gets too high, may lead to weight loss or weight gain. If your diabetes management goals include losing extra weight, you may focus on eating healthy and working out. You may also look for medicines that can help treat diabetes and manage weight. One such medicine is Jardiance, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat type 2 diabetes in 2014. It’s not a recently launched medicine, but many people have questions around it amid the popularity of Ozempic, which works as an anti-diabetes and weight loss drug. So, does Jardiance cause weight loss as well?
It is the brand name for empagliflozin, a medication that belongs to a class of drugs called SGLT2 (sodium-glucose co-transporter-2) inhibitors. “It works by preventing the kidneys from reabsorbing glucose back into the blood. Instead, it allows excess glucose to be excreted through the urine,” explains endocrinologist Dr Monika Sharma.
The recommended dose of the medicine, which comes in the form of oral tablets, is 10 mg once daily in the morning. It can be taken with or without food. “Depending on your condition and tolerance, your doctor may increase it to 25 mg once daily,” says the expert.
Does Jardiance cause weight loss? Before we answer the question, let us tell you what the medicine is primarily used for:
It is not used to manage type 1 diabetes.
Anti-diabetes medicines, including Ozempic, can help with weight loss. So, you may ask yourself, “Does Jardiance cause weight loss?” The answer is yes. “It may lead to modest weight loss in some people,” says Dr Sharma. During a study, people who consumed Jardiance alone or with other diabetes medicines lost between 1.8 and 3.2 percent of their body weight. This weight loss was noticed in 24 weeks, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
The weight loss effect comes from:
“Ozempic (semaglutide) is generally more effective for weight loss compared to Jardiance,” says the expert. Research, published in The Journal Of Clinical Endocrinology And Metabolism, suggested that once-weekly semaglutide 1 mg provides a superior reduction in body weight vs once-daily empagliflozin 25 mg in people with type 2 diabetes.
“Ozempic is a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist that directly reduces appetite, delays gastric emptying, and reduces food intake,” says the expert. Jardiance, on the other hand, leads to weight loss mainly through calorie loss in urine and mild fluid loss. “So, if losing weight is your primary goal and you don’t have contraindications to GLP-1 receptor agonists, use Ozempic for weight loss instead of Jardiance,” says the expert.
Does Jardiance cause weight loss? You have the answer now, but along with it, you should know about its side effects:
While there are no strict dietary restrictions with Jardiance, it’s better to avoid high-sugar and high-carb foods. These can counteract the glucose-lowering effect of the drug.
Weight loss with Jardiance is typically gradual. Some individuals may notice a small drop in weight within the first few weeks due to fluid loss. More noticeable fat loss (about 2–3 kg) generally occurs over 3–6 months.
Jardiance is typically taken once daily in the morning, with or without food. While the exact timing doesn’t significantly impact weight loss, morning dosing is preferred because it reduces the risk of nocturia (frequent urination at night).
Insulin is a hormone that plays a key role in managing blood sugar level. Jardiance is a medicine that works to lower blood sugar levels by helping your body get rid of sugar.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.