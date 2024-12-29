Itchy throat: 8 home remedies for quick relief

An itchy throat may be a result of viral infections or environmental irritants like dust. These home remedies can give you quick relief

An itchy throat is a common condition caused by irritation or inflammation of the mucous membranes lining the throat (pharynx). The irritation can make it difficult for you to swallow foods or even talk. It is often associated with common cold, and flu that can contribute to this inflammation, and give you an itchy throat. There are more causes, including Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD. Sometimes, stomach acid can reach the throat lining and cause itching. No need to worry, as there are ways to get relief. Apart from medicines, you can also go for these home remedies.

What are the causes of an itchy throat?

An itchy throat can be a result of many things. Here are some conditions that lead to this.

1. Allergic rhinitis

Commonly known as hay fever, allergic rhinitis occurs when allergens like pollen, dust, or pet dander trigger the immune system. “Histamine release leads to inflammation and itchiness in the throat and nasal passages,” shares ENT expert Dr Shashidhar TB. It is a common problem that affects 400 million people in the world, according to research published in Frontiers In Medicine in 2022.

2. Humidity levels

“Humidity levels are known to affect the moistness in the throat and nasal cavities,” says internal medicine expert Dr Shivam Sharma. Low humidity, especially in peak summer and winter seasons, can dry out your throat, which can lead to itchiness.

3. Viral infections

Viral infections, such as the common cold or influenza, are quite common during the winter season. They can cause inflammation of the throat due to the immune response to viruses. “This inflammation often results in an itchy sensation,” says Dr Shashidhar.

4. Postnasal drip

Excessive mucus from the sinuses, caused by allergies or infections, drips down the back of the throat. This can irritate the mucous membranes and lead to an itchy throat. It is one of the common causes of dry cough and itchy throat. A lot of people experience cough after meals, and it can be postnasal drip.

5. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, in which stomach acid goes up into the esophagus repeatedly, irritates the throat, potentially leading to chronic itchiness. Persistent exposure to the acid can damage throat tissues. The acidity of food, size and timing of meals may contribute to GERD, according to research published in Missouri Medicine in 2018.

6. Side effects of medication

Certain medications, such as ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors used for high blood pressure, can cause itchy throat as a side effect. During a 2019 study published in the Turkish Thoracic Journal, the incidence of cough, typically dry with an itchy feeling in the throat, was reported to be between 3.9 and 35 percent among people using ACE inhibitors.

When to consult a doctor?

If you continue to have an itchy throat beyond 7 to 10 days, it is important to consult a doctor, as prolonged discomfort may indicate an underlying condition requiring medical attention. “Immediate medical care should also be sought if there are signs such as high fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, or severe fatigue. These could point to serious issues like infections, or pulmonary complications,” says Dr Shashidhar.

What are the home remedies for an itchy throat?

An itchy throat can be uncomfortable, but home remedies can offer relief by soothing irritation and reducing inflammation.

1. Warm salt water gargle

“It’s the best remedy to get rid of an itchy throat as it reduces inflammation and clears irritants from the throat,” says Dr Sharma. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water then gargle for 30 seconds to soothe your itchy throat. Try to do it at least two to three times a day.

2. Honey and warm water

It is not just salt, but also honey that can help to get rid of an itchy throat. Honey has an antibacterial activity, according to research published in the Asian Pacific Journal Of Tropical Biomedicine in 2011. Add 1 to 2 teaspoons of honey to a cup of warm water, stir well, and drink it twice daily.

3. Ginger tea

“Ginger has anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce throat irritation,” says Dr Shashidhar. Boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for 10 minutes, and strain. Then add honey or lemon to your cup of ginger tea for taste, and drink it warm.

4. Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known to be a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of warm milk, and mix it well. Drink it before bedtime so that your itchy throat does not affect your sleep quality.

5. Chamomile tea

“Chamomile has soothing and anti-inflammatory effects,” says Dr Shashidhar. Steep a chamomile tea bag, which is easily available in shops, in hot water for five minutes. Add honey for extra soothing effects and sip it warm to get relief from an itchy throat.

6. Apple cider vinegar solution

You can prepare an apple cider vinegar solution to get rid of an itchy throat. It has antimicrobial effects, according to research published in Scientific Reports in 2018. This can help in reducing throat irritation, so mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of warm water. You can also add honey to it then gargle or sip once daily.

7. Steam inhalation

Steam inhalation helps moisten the throat and relieve dryness, which can further cause irritation. Instead of just boiling water and inhaling the steam, add a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to a bowl of hot water. Cover your head with a towel and inhale the steam for 5 to 10 minutes to get relief from an itchy throat.

8. Stay hydrated

Irrespective of the weather, drink plenty of water to keep the levels of electrolytes and hydration up and prevent dehydration. “Staying hydrated also helps to keep your throat moist,” says Dr Sharma. But avoid drinking cold water in winter as it tends to cause irritation in the throat.

Note: While these home remedies might work for some people, it is important to consult your doctor if the condition persists or if you suffer from any underlying medical condition.

What are the other treatment options for an itchy throat?

After finding out the cause of an itchy throat, your doctor may suggest treatment options such as:

Medications: Antihistamines, steroid nasal sprays, reflux medications like proton pump inhibitors, and antibiotics may be given if needed.

Nasal care: Saline nasal sprays, nasal washes, and humidifiers may be given to provide moisture.

Lifestyle changes: Avoiding allergens and irritants and managing acid reflux by staying away from spicy foods and not sleeping right after eating may help.

An itchy throat may be due to the common cold, flu, or side effects of a medication. Gargling with salt water is one of the best ways to get some relief. But if the discomfort does not go away in a week, it is better to reach out to a doctor.