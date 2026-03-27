Is type 2 diabetes reversible? Know what remission really means

Type 2 diabetes may not be cured, but remission is possible with the right lifestyle changes. Here is what it really means and how you can work towards it safely.

Type 2 diabetes has quietly become one of the most common lifestyle-related health conditions today, affecting millions across the world. In India alone, around 77 million people were living with diabetes in 2019, and this number is expected to cross 134 million by 2045. What is more concerning is that nearly 57 percent of cases remain undiagnosed. Most of these are type 2 diabetes, which develops slowly over time and is often linked to everyday habits like poor diet, lack of movement, stress, and weight gain. Many people diagnosed with it wonder, can it actually be reversed?

The idea sounds hopeful, but the reality is a bit more nuanced. While it may not be completely curable, many people can bring their blood sugar levels back to a healthy range with the right lifestyle changes, consistency, and proper medical support.

What is type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition where the body either becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood sugar levels. Over time, high glucose levels can damage vital organs like the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves. It often begins with prediabetes, a stage where blood sugar is higher than normal but not yet in the diabetic range. Without intervention, it can progress silently, making early awareness extremely important.

Can type 2 diabetes be reversed?

The term ‘reversal’ is often misunderstood, according to Dr Chetan Dev K, Consultant – Endocrinology, SPARSH Hospital. Medically, it is more accurate to call it remission. Remission means that blood sugar levels return to normal or near-normal levels without the need for medication for a period of time. However, this does not mean the disease is completely cured. If healthy habits are not maintained, blood sugar levels can rise again. Research published in the British Medical Journal has shown that with significant lifestyle changes, especially weight loss, some people can achieve long-term remission, particularly if diabetes is diagnosed early.

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How can type 2 diabetes go into remission?

Achieving remission is possible, but it requires consistent effort and a structured approach. Here are a few tips:

1. Weight loss

“Losing even 5–10 percent of body weight can significantly improve insulin sensitivity. For many people, weight reduction is the most effective step toward better blood sugar control,” explains Dr Chetan.

2. Focus on a balanced diet

A diet rich in whole foods, fibre, lean proteins, and controlled carbohydrates plays a key role. Low-calorie diets, when supervised by a doctor, may also support remission in some cases.

3. Stay physically active

Regular exercise, such as walking, strength training, or aerobic workouts, helps the body use glucose more efficiently. A study published in the BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine shows that consistent physical activity improves insulin function and overall metabolism.

4. Manage stress and sleep well

Chronic stress and poor sleep can disrupt blood sugar levels. Simple practices like mindfulness, proper sleep routines, and relaxation techniques can support better control.

5. Avoid smoking and excess alcohol

These habits can worsen insulin resistance and increase the risk of diabetes related complications. In some cases, especially in individuals with obesity, bariatric surgery or intensive weight management programmes may also help achieve remission.

What should people understand about type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is not just a condition, it is a long-term journey. As Dr Chetan explains, remission is possible, but it requires ongoing discipline and monitoring. The focus should not only be on reversing the condition but also on maintaining overall health. Regular check-ups, consistent lifestyle habits, and working closely with healthcare professionals are essential to prevent complications.

So, is type 2 diabetes reversible? While it may not be permanently cured, remission is achievable for some people with the right approach. The goal should be sustainable, long-term health rather than quick fixes. Small, consistent changes can make a big difference, not just in blood sugar levels but also in overall quality of life.