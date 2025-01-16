Is stress the cause of heart attacks in the startup world?

Many young startup founders and entrepreneurs have recently died due to heart attacks, with stress being a major factor. Know the connection between stress and heart attack.

The news of the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at the age of 42 left many people in shock. His death in December 2024 is among several recent losses in the country’s startup ecosystem, and they all have two things in common. Apart from being a company co-founder, they all died due to a heart attack. Does it have to do anything with the pressures of their high-stress roles? On National Startup Day, celebrated on January 16 in India, let’s look at why there has been an increase in heart attack deaths and if it has anything to do with stress.

Increasing heart attack deaths: Founders/superiors who died recently

There has been an increase in the number of heart attack deaths and here are some that have shaken the country:

Amit Banerji, founder and CEO of the workspace company Table Space, reportedly died at the age of 44 due to a heart attack in January.

Rohan Malhotra, co-founder of venture capital firm Good Capital, and a supporter of startups, died in October 2024, following a heart attack.

Ambareesh Murty, co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, an online furniture marketplace, died due to a heart attack at 51 in 2023.

Pankhuri Shrivastava, the founder of rental startup Grabhouse, passed away after suffering from a heart attack in 2021.

These heart attack deaths have been a wake up call for many and brought to attention to many that there is a connection between stress and heart attack.

Is stress the leading cause of heart attack deaths?

Following the death of Mirchandani in December 2024, Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, reacted on social media saying: “It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress-related ailments.”

She shared that these heart attack deaths made her question a lot of things. “As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power lists will make you believe life is a race, but there is always someone who has more … and many who have less. Count the blessings and live the moments,” she said in her post on platform X.

Her post raised a question—is there a connection between stress and heart attack deaths. No only do high stress jobs take a toll on your health but they increase the risk of heart attack deaths as well. Here’s how:

Increases heart rate and blood pressure : Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can cause your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to constrict, raising your blood pressure. “Over time, this can damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease,” says mental health and behavioural science expert Dr Rahul Chandhok. When you experience stress for an extended period of time, it’s called chronic stress, which may lead to high blood pressure, and increase risk for heart attack, as per the American Heart Association.

: Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can cause your heart to beat faster and your blood vessels to constrict, raising your blood pressure. “Over time, this can damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease,” says mental health and behavioural science expert Dr Rahul Chandhok. When you experience stress for an extended period of time, it’s called chronic stress, which may lead to high blood pressure, and increase risk for heart attack, as per the American Heart Association. Unhealthy lifestyle choices: When stressed, people may opt for unhealthy coping methods like smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, or poor eating habits, all of which can increase the risk of heart problems.

What are the other causes that lead to heart attack deaths?

Before exploring the deadly combination of stress and heart attack, know what this serious medical emergency is. A heart attack is a medical emergency in which the supply of blood to the heart gets blocked (usually by a blood clot) all of a sudden. This can damage the heart muscle and be life threatening, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “Heart attacks, traditionally associated with older adults, have become an alarming cause of death among younger populations, including CEOs and founders,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse.

Here are some of the causes of heart attack deaths in young company heads:

Sedentary lifestyle : Long working hours often limit physical activity, leading to obesity and other heart-related problems.

: Long working hours often limit physical activity, leading to obesity and other heart-related problems. Unhealthy diet : Regularly eating fast food or skipping meals due to hectic schedules can result in high cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease, increasing the risk of heart attacks, as per the American Heart Association.

: Regularly eating fast food or skipping meals due to hectic schedules can result in high cholesterol. Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease, increasing the risk of heart attacks, as per the American Heart Association. Sleep deprivation : Apart from stress and heart attack connection, poor sleep quality may also be bad news for your heart. “Inadequate sleep disrupts bodily functions, including heart rate and blood pressure regulation,” says Dr Borse.

: Apart from stress and heart attack connection, poor sleep quality may also be bad news for your heart. “Inadequate sleep disrupts bodily functions, including heart rate and blood pressure regulation,” says Dr Borse. Substance abuse: Some individuals use alcohol or stimulants to cope with stress at work, further increasing heart disease risk. During a study, published by The American College of Cardiology in 2024, researchers found that he incidence of coronary heart disease increased with higher levels of alcohol consumption. This disease can cause chest pain and acute events, such as a heart attack, noted the researchers in the study.

How to prevent heart attack deaths?

Now that we know there is a link between stress and heart attack, you should also be aware of how to prevent heart attack deaths. “Most heart attacks are preventable with lifestyle changes and proactive health management,” says Dr Borse.

Adopt a heart-healthy diet : Consume a good amount of colourful and healthy fruits, and vegetables along with whole grains, and lean proteins. Also, reduce salt, sugar intake, and try to stay away from unhealthy fats, which can increase risk of a heart attack.

: Consume a good amount of colourful and healthy fruits, and vegetables along with whole grains, and lean proteins. Also, reduce salt, sugar intake, and try to stay away from unhealthy fats, which can increase risk of a heart attack. Exercise regularly : Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity weekly to keep your heart strong and improve mental health. This can help to reduce stress and heart attack risk. “Focus on aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility workouts,” suggests Dr Borse.

: Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity weekly to keep your heart strong and improve mental health. This can help to reduce stress and heart attack risk. “Focus on aerobic exercises, strength training, and flexibility workouts,” suggests Dr Borse. Manage stress effectively : Since stress and heart attack deaths are linked, go for practices like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to reduce stress levels. “They can be effective in calming the mind and body,” says Dr Chandhok.

: Since stress and heart attack deaths are linked, go for practices like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to reduce stress levels. “They can be effective in calming the mind and body,” says Dr Chandhok. Sleep well : Remember, stress can lead to heart attack deaths. If you are stressed, you won’t be able to sleep well. But try to sleep for 7 to 9 hours of each night to allow your body to recover. Keep your phone on silent mode, don’t check it in the middle of the night, and avoid thinking about work.

: Remember, stress can lead to heart attack deaths. If you are stressed, you won’t be able to sleep well. But try to sleep for 7 to 9 hours of each night to allow your body to recover. Keep your phone on silent mode, don’t check it in the middle of the night, and avoid thinking about work. Monitor your health: Apart from stress and heart attack connection, you should also be careful about blood pressure and cholesterol levels that can affect your heart. Regular check-ups for blood pressure, and cholesterol are crucial. Take prescribed medications if necessary apart from monitoring levels.

What do startup founders do to protect heart health?

Amid news of increasing number of heart attack deaths, two startup founders shared about their healthy lifestyles:

Ravi Kaushik

The founder and CEO, AiRTH, an air purification technology company, says as a startup founder, stress is inevitable but managing it effectively is crucial for long-term health and decision-making. Here are five key practices he follows to stay healthy:

Prioritises deep work and delegation : The 30-year-old realises that not everything needs his attention. “I have learned to delegate operational tasks and focus on high-impact decisions to avoid unnecessary stress,” he says.

: The 30-year-old realises that not everything needs his attention. “I have learned to delegate operational tasks and focus on high-impact decisions to avoid unnecessary stress,” he says. Daily physical activity : Exercise isn’t just about fitness, it’s a stress reliever for him. He makes time for 30-45 minutes of daily movement, whether it’s walking, yoga, or strength training .

: Exercise isn’t just about fitness, it’s a stress reliever for him. He makes time for 30-45 minutes of daily movement, whether it’s walking, yoga, or strength training Mindfulness and controlled breathing: He practices 10-15 minutes of meditation or deep breathing daily to calm the mind and regulate stress levels.

He practices 10-15 minutes of meditation or deep breathing daily to calm the mind and regulate stress levels. Detoxing from work and screen time: He sets strict digital detox hours where he unplugs from emails, social media, and work messages, ensuring personal time is not compromised.

He sets strict digital detox hours where he unplugs from emails, social media, and work messages, ensuring personal time is not compromised. Purpose-driven perspective: “Reminding myself of why I started AiRTH—to improve air quality and health—keeps me motivated and helps me embrace challenges without overwhelming stress,” says Kaushik.

While he has always been aware of the risks, the recent surge in sudden cardiac deaths among young entrepreneurs has been a wake-up call. “It has reinforced the importance of sustainable work-life balance, monitoring stress and health markers proactively, rather than reactively, and creating a culture of well-being,” says the alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

2. Vicky Kukreja

The founder and CEO of Anphonic, a growth partner for direct-to-consumer companies, feels that as professionals in today’s fast-paced world, they must rewire their approach to prioritise what truly matters. The list includes their health, peace of mind, family, and then work. “Without these foundational elements in place, there is little point in giving 100 percent to our careers if we are not whole in the other areas of our lives,” says the 36-year-old.

When he started Anphonic a year ago, he also committed himself to a holistic wellness program to ensure that he stays focused on the long-term picture. In addition to getting in better shape, he made a complete lifestyle overhaul –

Waking up and going to bed earlier

Journaling

Meditating

Following guided fitness and nutrition programs.

“At work, I streamlined my schedule by cutting down on unnecessary meetings, opting for 15-20 minute power sessions, and focusing on efficiency,” he says.

According to him, people in business can’t continue operating as they did 10 or 20 years ago. “This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t prioritise our work, but it does mean we must also prioritise ourselves. For example, instead of hopping from one party to another during the last two weeks of December, I spent my time at a wellness retreat. I dedicated myself to self-reflection and completely disconnecting from my laptop and phone,” he says.

The rising trend of heart attack-related deaths among young professionals puts the spotlight on the need for proactive health measures. As stress and heart attack have a connection, manage it, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.