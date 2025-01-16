Is stress the cause of heart attacks in the startup world?

Chat with
The news of the death of Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani at the age of 42 left many people in shock. His death in December 2024 is among several recent losses in the country’s startup ecosystem, and they all have two things in common. Apart from being a company co-founder, they all died due to a heart attack. Does it have to do anything with the pressures of their high-stress roles? On National Startup Day, celebrated on January 16 in India, let’s look at why there has been an increase in heart attack deaths and if it has anything to do with stress.
There has been an increase in the number of heart attack deaths and here are some that have shaken the country:
These heart attack deaths have been a wake up call for many and brought to attention to many that there is a connection between stress and heart attack.
Following the death of Mirchandani in December 2024, Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Mutual Fund Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, reacted on social media saying: “It is heartbreaking to see stories of so many folks I know losing their lives in their 40s and 50s to heart attacks and stress-related ailments.”
She shared that these heart attack deaths made her question a lot of things. “As I get older my greatest learning to manage stress is to be grateful. Rich lists and power lists will make you believe life is a race, but there is always someone who has more … and many who have less. Count the blessings and live the moments,” she said in her post on platform X.
Her post raised a question—is there a connection between stress and heart attack deaths. No only do high stress jobs take a toll on your health but they increase the risk of heart attack deaths as well. Here’s how:
Before exploring the deadly combination of stress and heart attack, know what this serious medical emergency is. A heart attack is a medical emergency in which the supply of blood to the heart gets blocked (usually by a blood clot) all of a sudden. This can damage the heart muscle and be life threatening, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “Heart attacks, traditionally associated with older adults, have become an alarming cause of death among younger populations, including CEOs and founders,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse.
Here are some of the causes of heart attack deaths in young company heads:
Now that we know there is a link between stress and heart attack, you should also be aware of how to prevent heart attack deaths. “Most heart attacks are preventable with lifestyle changes and proactive health management,” says Dr Borse.
Amid news of increasing number of heart attack deaths, two startup founders shared about their healthy lifestyles:
The founder and CEO, AiRTH, an air purification technology company, says as a startup founder, stress is inevitable but managing it effectively is crucial for long-term health and decision-making. Here are five key practices he follows to stay healthy:
While he has always been aware of the risks, the recent surge in sudden cardiac deaths among young entrepreneurs has been a wake-up call. “It has reinforced the importance of sustainable work-life balance, monitoring stress and health markers proactively, rather than reactively, and creating a culture of well-being,” says the alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
The founder and CEO of Anphonic, a growth partner for direct-to-consumer companies, feels that as professionals in today’s fast-paced world, they must rewire their approach to prioritise what truly matters. The list includes their health, peace of mind, family, and then work. “Without these foundational elements in place, there is little point in giving 100 percent to our careers if we are not whole in the other areas of our lives,” says the 36-year-old.
When he started Anphonic a year ago, he also committed himself to a holistic wellness program to ensure that he stays focused on the long-term picture. In addition to getting in better shape, he made a complete lifestyle overhaul –
“At work, I streamlined my schedule by cutting down on unnecessary meetings, opting for 15-20 minute power sessions, and focusing on efficiency,” he says.
According to him, people in business can’t continue operating as they did 10 or 20 years ago. “This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t prioritise our work, but it does mean we must also prioritise ourselves. For example, instead of hopping from one party to another during the last two weeks of December, I spent my time at a wellness retreat. I dedicated myself to self-reflection and completely disconnecting from my laptop and phone,” he says.
The rising trend of heart attack-related deaths among young professionals puts the spotlight on the need for proactive health measures. As stress and heart attack have a connection, manage it, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.
Chest pain or discomfort could be a sign of angina, a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. Stress can trigger arrhythmias, which are abnormal heart rhythms. Shortness of breath can also occur due to increased heart rate or underlying heart problems.
Physical activity helps reduce stress hormones and improve heart health. Practices like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help calm your mind and body. Connecting with friends, family, or a support group can provide emotional relief and reduce stress.
