Ozempic for weight loss: Is it safe to use this anti-diabetes drug?

Using Ozempic for weight loss is highly debatable. It is an anti-diabetes prescription drug used off-label for weight loss purposes, but it may come with its set of risks and side effects.

Ozempic, a prescription drug typically used to manage type 2 diabetes, is fast turning into an answer for quick weight loss solutions across the world. As obesity cases increase globally, Ozempic and other weight loss drugs have become the talk of the town, inviting curiosity among people who wish to lose weight quickly. But is it safe? What is it all about? Who should use it? Who should avoid it? There are plenty of concerns surrounding the use of Ozempic for weight loss and its side effects.

Ozempic is already a rage in the US. It is an injectable medicine used weekly under the skin of the thigh, stomach or upper arm, to manage blood sugar levels and reduce weight.

What is Ozempic?

It is the brand name for semaglutide, a prescription medication developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. It was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. “It belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists (glucagon-like peptide-1), which copy the action of the natural hormone GLP-1 in the body,” says bariatric surgeon Dr Atul Sardana. The hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin secretion, reducing glucagon secretion and slowing down digestion.

“It also has additional benefits for cardiovascular health, particularly in people who have diabetes and a history of heart disease. In this context, it can reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes,” says the expert. It is administered through a once-weekly injection under the skin, usually in the abdomen, thigh or upper arm.

{{{htmlData}}}

Ozempic for weight loss: How does it work?

Although originally designed to treat diabetes, it has gained widespread attention for its off-label use for obesity management. “Using Ozempic for weight loss has become more common due to promising results from clinical studies showing its potential to significantly reduce body weight,” says the expert. During a study of 175 people with overweight or obesity, they were given semaglutide. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, showed that the total body weight loss percentages achieved were 5.9 percent at 3 months and 10.9 percent at 6 months.

Here’s how Ozempic for weight loss works:

Appetite suppression : GLP-1 receptors in the brain, especially in the hypothalamus, help control appetite. “By activating these receptors, the medicine reduces hunger signals, leading to decreased food intake,” shares the expert.

: GLP-1 receptors in the brain, especially in the hypothalamus, help control appetite. “By activating these receptors, the medicine reduces hunger signals, leading to decreased food intake,” shares the expert. Slowed gastric emptying : Ozempic for weight loss works, as it delays the time it takes for food to leave the stomach. This in turn promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces the urge to eat frequently.

: Ozempic for weight loss works, as it delays the time it takes for food to leave the stomach. This in turn promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces the urge to eat frequently. Stabilised blood sugar levels: By enhancing insulin release and decreasing glucagon secretion, Ozempic for weight loss works by reducing blood sugar fluctuations, which can otherwise trigger cravings and overeating.

Ozempic for weight loss: Dose and safety

“You can try Ozempic for weight loss, as it is generally considered safe when used under the supervision of a doctor,” says Dr Sardana. Remember that Ozempic for weight loss is not officially approved, but many physicians prescribe it off-label for obesity due to its effectiveness.

To ensure safety, make sure to stick to the dosing schedule that begins with a low dose:

Week 1–4: 0.25 mg once weekly (starting dose)

Week 5–8: 0.5 mg once weekly

After 8 weeks: Dose may be increased to 1 mg or up to 2 mg weekly depending on your response and tolerance to the weekly medicine.

“The decision to increase dosage should be made by your doctor,” says the expert, asserting that these medicines cannot be used without due supervision.

What are the side effects of Ozempic for weight loss?

Gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, constipation and diarrhea are the most common side effects of Ozempic, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

“Nausea often occurs during the first few weeks and may subside over time. Diarrhea or constipation are typical as the weight loss drug slows down gastrointestinal motility,” says the expert.

Other side effects of Ozempic for weight loss include:

Stomach pain and bloating , which may be related to delayed gastric emptying (the process by which food contents leave the stomach and enter the first part of the small intestine for further digestion and absorption).

, which may be related to delayed gastric emptying (the process by which food contents leave the stomach and enter the first part of the small intestine for further digestion and absorption). Fatigue can occur, particularly in the early stages of taking Ozempic for weight loss, possibly due to reduced food intake.

Less common side effects of Ozempic for weight loss include:

Pancreatitis , which is the inflammation of the pancreas, characterised by severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

, which is the inflammation of the pancreas, characterised by severe abdominal pain and vomiting. Rapid weight loss may increase the risk of gallstones.

loss may increase the risk of gallstones. Kidney problems may be worsened by dehydration from vomiting or diarrhea.

Ozempic for weight loss works, and so helps in fight against obesity. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, it has shown benefits in helping people lose weight by suppressing appetite. It comes with side effects, including constipation and nausea. So, use it under the guidance of a medical professional. Also, don’t forget to eat healthy and regularly sweat it out for best results.