Is high blood pressure a hidden sign of a thyroid problem?

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How hypothyroidism is linked to high blood pressure? Find out how to manage both for better heart health and overall well-being.

Your thyroid may be small, but it plays a huge role in how your body feels and functions every day. This tiny gland at the front of your neck helps regulate your metabolism, heart rate, and blood flow, essentially deciding how fast or slow your body runs. When thyroid hormone levels drop, the impact goes far beyond fatigue or weight gain. It can quietly strain your heart and blood vessels, sometimes showing up as high blood pressure. In fact, nearly 1 in 3 people with high blood pressure also have an underactive thyroid, making this an important connection that often goes unnoticed, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

What is hypertension?

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, occurs when the force of blood pushing against your blood vessels stays too high for too long. Over time, this puts extra strain on the body and can silently affect vital organs. If left unmanaged, high blood pressure increases the risk of serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney damage. When high blood pressure occurs alongside hypothyroidism, the risk to heart health increases even further, as per the Cureus journal. Low thyroid hormone levels can slow the heart rate, stiffen blood vessels, and disrupt normal blood flow, making it harder for the body to maintain blood pressure, according to Harvard Health.

Can hypothyroidism cause high blood pressure?

Research from Harvard Health shows that people with high blood pressure are about three times more likely to have an underactive thyroid than those with normal blood pressure. As people get older, this connection becomes even stronger. Individuals with hypothyroidism are more likely to develop high blood pressure, and their blood pressure levels may be harder to control. Thyroid hormones act directly on the heart and blood vessels. When these hormone levels are low, the heart may beat more slowly, and blood vessels can become less flexible. Together, these changes can make it easier for blood pressure to rise.

How does hypothyroidism affect the cardiovascular system?

Hypothyroidism affects the cardiovascular system in multiple ways, from slowing the heart rate to raising blood pressure. Treating hypothyroidism not only restores thyroid hormone balance but also helps normalise blood pressure and improve overall heart health. Because hypothyroidism is a treatable cause of high blood pressure, it’s important not to overlook it. People with high blood pressure who also experience symptoms such as unexplained weight gain, constant fatigue, dry skin, hair thinning, constipation, or feeling unusually cold should talk to their doctor about getting screened for thyroid problems.

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How can I lower my blood pressure with hypothyroidism?

Here are three tips to manage hypothyroidism, which can help control blood pressure:

Support heart health: Correcting hypothyroidism helps the body eliminate excess water and salt, which can help control blood pressure. Watch cholesterol levels: Hypothyroidism can alter lipid profiles, raising LDL (“bad” cholesterol) and triglycerides. Lifestyle matters: Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, consistent sleep, and regular screenings all support thyroid and cardiovascular health.

Is it normal to have high blood pressure with hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism and high blood pressure often work together in ways that make both conditions harder to manage. By increasing awareness, promoting regular health check-ups, and coordinating care, it’s possible to manage both effectively. Paying attention to thyroid health is an important step toward better blood pressure control, heart protection, and long‑term overall well‑being.