Feeling hungry after eating? Common causes and how to curb it

Have you been feeling hungry after eating, even after having a large meal? Know the reasons that might be affecting your appetite.

If you’ve just had a big meal and still feel hungry, you might be curious to know what’s going on. Having an unbalanced meal, which is high in carbohydrates, or foods that are high with high glycemic index, may not make you feel satiated. Not only this, even dehydration or high-stress levels can cause you to continue to feel hungry after eating, even after you have helped yourself to a large meal. Certain medical conditions such as diabetes can also increase your appetite. However, there are some simple dietary and lifestyle changes that you can make that can solve this problem.

Is it common to feel hungry after eating?

Yes, feeling hungry after eating can occur for several reasons, such as having a meal that is low in protein, fibre or healthy fats. There can be other causes of post-meal hunger as well. It may also result from dehydration, stress or eating too quickly, thereby preventing the body from feeling full, explains dietician Archana S. While this may seem like a harmless problem, not feeling full, or satiated, can lead to overeating and obesity, states the US National Institutes of health.

Possible causes of feeling hungry after eating

“Why am I still hungry after eating?” if this is a question that you have been asking yourself, here is your answer!

1. Not eating properly

Eating a meal that is low in protein, fibre, or healthy fats can explain why you feel hungry after eating. A meal without protein, fibre or healthy fats won’t provide long-term satiety. A study published in the journal Trends in Food Science & Technology states that satiating power of the food is dependent on the amount of protein, carbohydrate, fat and fibre it contains. These nutrients regulate hunger hormones and help to keep you fuller for longer.

2. Eating too fast

Wolfing down your food can also be one of the reasons why you are feeling hungry after you eating. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports, observed that eating quickly was positively associated with excess body weight in adults. When you eat too fast, you might not give your brain enough time to realise you are full. This is because it takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to send your brain signals that you are full.

3. Dehydration

Sometimes thirst is mistaken for hunger as well. A study, published in the journal Physiology & Behavior, states that hydration status may influence appetite. So next time when you are feeling hungry after eating, have a glass of water. When you are not well-hydrated, you may find yourself feeling hungry even after a meal.

4. Eating high Glycemic index foods

Glycemic index of a food is measured by its effect of your blood sugar levels. Meals that are rich in refined carbs or sugars can cause a rapid spike and subsequent drop in blood sugar levels. This might be why you are feeling hungry after eating. A study, published in the journal Advances in Bioscience and Biotechnology, recommends avoiding or reducing the intake of foods with a high glycemic index, as it can cause obesity.

5 Stress or emotional eating

Emotional as well as stress eating can be why you are feeling hungry after eating. This is due to the rise in cortisol levels because of emotional eating. The feeling of wanting to find comfort could be mistaken for physical hunger. A study published in the journal Elsevier states that dietary intake that responds to emotions and not to physiological hunger may have long-term problems related to unhealthy diet.

6. Underlying health conditions

Feeling hungry right after eating might not only have to do with your meals. Certain health conditions, such as diabetes, hyperthyroidism or hormonal imbalances can also affect the hunger-regulating mechanisms, leaving a person feeling hungry even after eating, explains Archana.

What to do if you are feeling hungry after eating?

If you are feeling hungry after eating, here are some changes that you can bring about in your routine that can help you.

Include protein in your meals : Protein will be able to keep you full for a long time by regulating hunger hormones called ghrelin. Include sources of lean meats, beans, eggs, or dairy in your meals.

: Protein will be able to keep you full for a long time by regulating hunger hormones called ghrelin. Include sources of lean meats, beans, eggs, or dairy in your meals. Add fibre-rich foods : Fibre-rich food slows the digestion process and keeps you fuller for longer periods. Add some vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes to reduce feelings of hunger at short intervals.

: Fibre-rich food slows the digestion process and keeps you fuller for longer periods. Add some vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes to reduce feelings of hunger at short intervals. Stay hydrated : Drinking water either before or while eating can sometimes help you distinguish thirst from hunger and reduce food cravings. This will help you avoid feeling hungry after eating.

: Drinking water either before or while eating can sometimes help you distinguish thirst from hunger and reduce food cravings. This will help you avoid feeling hungry after eating. Eat slowly and mindfully : Thorough chewing of food and slow eating gives your brain time to register fullness, preventing overeating or lingering hunger.

: Thorough chewing of food and slow eating gives your brain time to register fullness, preventing overeating or lingering hunger. Balance your meals: Eat a combination of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Avoid meals that are mostly refined carbs as they tend to cause a quick rebound of hunger.

How to prevent feeling hungry after eating?

Here are some changes that you can bring about to prevent feeling hungry after eating.

Opt for healthy, nutrient-rich snacks such as nuts, yoghurt or fruits to suppress hunger between meals without overindulging.

Maintain a regular meal schedule to avoid overeating or snacking throughout the day.

Engage in stress-reducing activities such as exercise, meditation or hobbies to avoid emotional/stress eating.

It is very important to practice 7–9 hours of sleep per night to maintain balanced hunger-regulating hormones.

Calories from drinks like sodas or juices are not as filling. Hence it is always recommended to reduce their consumption and eat healthy solid foods in appropriate amounts.

While these dietary and lifestyle changes can help you, a sudden increase in appetite can also be due to other medical conditions. Please consult your doctor if this feeling persists or if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.