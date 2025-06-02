Is Berberine ‘nature’s Ozempic’ for weight loss? Here’s what you need to know

Berberine, a compound found in various plants, may help to lower blood sugar levels and protect gut health. Available as a supplement, berberine benefits also include weight loss. Some have even dubbed it as "nature’s Ozempic."

Berberine is a naturally occurring compound that is often consumed as a supplement to lower blood sugar levels and support gut health. The weight loss benefits of berberine have led netizens to dub it as “nature’s Ozempic”. But is it really a natural alternative to Ozempic?

Ozempic is a brand name for Semaglutide, a medication for type 2 diabetes and weight management. Ozempic is trending worldwide as experts and people have been talking about its weight loss wonders.

What is berberine?

It is a naturally occurring component extracted from the roots and bark of various plants, most notably those belonging to the Berberis genus like barberry and Berberis vulgaris. “In Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda, these berberine-containing plants have been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, including gastrointestinal issues and infections,” says bariatric surgeon Dr Ankit Potdar. There may be berberine benefits, but the US Food and Drug Administration has not approved it for treatment of any medical conditions.

What are the berberine benefits?

Here are some of the potential berberine benefits:

1. Blood sugar control

Berberine benefits include its ability to lower blood glucose levels. “It can enhance insulin sensitivity, meaning cells become more responsive to insulin, allowing for better glucose uptake from the bloodstream,” explains the expert.

2. Relief from PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can cause infertility and weight gain. During a study, published in Cureus, participants with PCOS saw improvements in their body composition and hormone status after taking berberine. So, providing relief from PCOS symptoms may be one of berberine benefits.

3. Blood pressure reduction

“Hypertension or high blood pressure frequently accompanies obesity,” says the expert. Berberine supplement may help, as it may have a mild antihypertensive effect. But it is not a replacement for standard antihypertensive medications.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic low-grade inflammation may be connected to obesity. “Berberine has exhibited anti-inflammatory effects, so it can contribute to improved metabolic health, which means how your body processes fats and sugar,” says the expert.

5. Gut health benefits

The gut microbiome is increasingly recognised as a crucial player in metabolism, immunity and overall health. “Berberine can potentially promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and reduce the abundance of less favourable ones,” says Dr Potdar. In fact, plants containing berberine may be used for digestive disorders, according to the US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Berberine benefits: How does it help with weight loss?

Even though it is not FDA-approved for weight loss, there are studies that support that it can be used to drop pounds. Berberine can improve obesity, according to a study published in Frontiers. An analysis, published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy showed that berberine may treat or prevent metabolic conditions, including overweight or obesity, that can aid weight loss.

Here’s how it may help to lose weight:

1. Activation of AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase)

AMPK is an enzyme that promotes processes that generate energy like fatty acid oxidation and glucose uptake. “It also hampers energy-consuming processes like the synthesis of cholesterol and fatty acids,” says the expert. By activating this enzyme, berberine basically mimics some of the metabolic changes that occur during exercise and calorie restriction. This can lead to increased fat burning and reduced fat storage.

2. Impact on adipocytes (fat cells)

One of the berberine benefits is that it may inhibit adipogenesis, the formation of new fat cells. It might also promote lipolysis, the breakdown of stored fat in existing fat cells. So, it may have a direct effect on fat tissue.

Is berberine ‘nature’s Ozempic’?

Weight loss may be one of the berberine benefits, and so, it is being dubbed as “nature’s Ozempic.” But they work in different ways:

1. Ozempic

It is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. “GLP-1 is an incretin hormone released in the gut in response to food consumption. The medicine mimics the action of GLP-1, leading to increased insulin secretion,” shares the expert. It stimulates the pancreas to release insulin when blood sugar levels are high, which helps lower blood sugar. There is also slower gastric emptying, which leads to a feeling of fullness for longer, reducing overall food intake. GLP-1 receptors are also present in the brain, and semaglutide acts on these to reduce hunger and cravings. That’s why Ozempic for weight loss works.

2. Berberine

Berberine’s potential weight loss effects are likely due to AMPK activation and possible impacts on fat cells. “These mechanisms are more related to influencing metabolism and energy balance at a cellular level rather than directly and significantly suppressing appetite like GLP-1 agonists,” says the expert.

While berberine might be helpful for some people seeking modest weight loss and metabolic improvement, it does not possess the same powerful appetite-suppressing effects as GLP-1 receptor agonists. “So, it cannot be considered a natural equivalent in terms of the extent of weight loss achievable,” says the expert.

What is the ideal dosage and best time to take berberine supplement for weight loss?

For berberine benefits, including weight loss, take 500 mg two to three times daily. Regarding the best time to take it for weight loss, have the supplement 30 minutes to an hour before meals. “This timing might help to handle post-meal glucose and lipid spikes. It may also have a subtle effect on satiety,” says the expert. However, you should know that there isn’t a definitive, scientifically established “ideal” dosage or timing specifically meant for weight loss.

Berberine benefits: When can you see weight loss results?

The timeline for seeing weight loss results with berberine varies and tends to be gradual. “Unlike the more rapid weight loss often observed with GLP-1 agonists or after bariatric surgery, changes with berberine are typically more subtle,” says the expert. Some individuals might start to notice small changes in weight within 4 to 12 weeks of consistent use. However, these changes are often modest, and not everyone will experience weight loss.

Also, berberine is more likely to contribute to weight loss when combined with lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

What are the side effects and who should avoid berberine for weight loss?

While generally considered relatively safe, berberine can have side effects, primarily gastrointestinal:

Digestive issue is the most common category, including symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and abdominal discomfort.

Less common, but potential side effects include headache and skin rash.

Who should avoid berberine:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, as the supplement can cross the placenta and may be excreted in breast milk.

While berberine itself is not strongly linked to liver or kidney damage at recommended doses, those with pre-existing severe conditions should consult a doctor first.

While there are berberine benefits, it can interact with various drugs because it can affect liver enzymes that metabolise many medications. “This can lead to either increased or decreased levels of these drugs in the body,” says the expert. Important interactions include:

Blood thinners: Potential increased risk of bleeding.

Diabetes medications: Increased risk of hypoglycemia.

Statins: Potential increased risk of muscle problems.

Berberine vs Metformin: Which one is better for weight loss?

Berberine and metformin may both help with weight loss, but they are distinct substances.

Berberine: A natural alkaloid from plants, available as a dietary supplement. Its primary mechanisms for metabolic effects are thought to involve AMPK activation.

Metformin: A prescription medication primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes. “Its main actions include reducing the liver’s ability to make and release blood sugar, increasing insulin sensitivity,” says the expert.

Metformin may have a slightly more positive effect on weight loss compared to berberine, although the weight loss with both is typically modest. “Metformin’s primary role is glycemic control, still weight loss is one of its benefit,” says the expert.

The choice between them isn’t usually an “either/or” for weight loss alone, as metformin is primarily indicated for diabetes. Berberine might be considered by some as a natural alternative for metabolic support, including modest weight loss, but under guidance of a doctor.

Weight loss is one of the berberine benefits, which is why it is seen as a natural alternative to Ozempic. But it is not a quick fix for weight loss. Set realistic expectations and focus on sustainable lifestyle changes to lose weight in a healthy manner.