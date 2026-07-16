Irregular eating habits: How can they increase your risk of stomach ulcers?

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Skipping meals, eating at odd hours, and relying solely on fast food have become common parts of modern life. While these habits may seem harmless, they affect your digestive health over time. One condition linked to poor eating patterns is a stomach ulcer. These painful sores develop in the lining of the stomach and worsen when lifestyle factors are ignored. Knowing the connection between irregular meals and ulcers helps you make more informed choices and protect your gut health.
The stomach produces acid throughout the day to help with digestion. When meals are delayed or skipped, this acid irritates the stomach lining. Over time, repeated irritation may weaken the protective layer, increasing the risk of ulcer formation caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria. “Modern lifestyles encourage eating on the go, late-night dinners, or prolonged fasting periods. While occasional disturbances are not very harmful, chronic irregularity places constant stress on the digestive system. It makes it more vulnerable to inflammation and ulcers,” Dr Nitin Manglik, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, tells Health Shots.
A stomach ulcer develops gradually, and its symptoms are mistaken for common indigestion. Identifying the signs early prevents complications later.
Diagnosis usually begins with a detailed medical history and physical examination. Diagnostic tests include blood tests, stool tests, breath tests to detect H. pylori and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, which allows specialists to view the stomach lining directly. Treatment mainly involves antibiotics to eliminate bacterial infection and proton pump inhibitors to reduce acid production. In severe cases involving bleeding or perforation, surgery may be required. One such procedure is a vagotomy, which reduces acid secretion by cutting specific branches of the vagus nerve. Though surgery is uncommon, it is still performed in complicated cases.
Preventing stomach ulcers involves more than just taking medications.
Irregular eating habits may seem like a minor inconvenience, but they can have long-term effects on digestive health. Stomach ulcers develop silently and become noticeable only when symptoms intensify. Keeping a consistent eating schedule, adopting healthier lifestyle choices, and seeking timely medical care can significantly reduce the risk of complications. Paying attention to warning signs and prioritising gut health will ensure better overall wellbeing and a healthier future.
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