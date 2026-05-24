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How insulin resistance impacts women: Doctor explains its link with PMOS, weight gain, and chronic fatigue

How does insulin resistance in women affect PCOS, weight gain, and fatigue? Effective ways to manage these issues and improve your health.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 24 May 2026, 09:41 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Rohini Patil
Nutrition
Period weight gain is normal due to fluctuating hormones. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Do you feel tired by 3 pm even after a full night’s sleep? Do you gain weight even when you eat healthy foods? You might have insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone that helps sugar enter your cells for energy. With insulin resistance, this doesn’t work well. Your body then produces more insulin to move sugar into cells, but it still remains in your blood rather than being used for energy. You feel tired and hungry, and you store fat, especially around your belly. This problem can lead to conditions like PCOS (now called PMOS, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome), Type 2 diabetes, and fatty liver.

Does insulin resistance cause PMOS?

Insulin resistance is a major cause of PMOS and affects 70–95% of people with this condition, as per The Lancet. When the body resists insulin, it leads to high insulin levels, known as hyperinsulinemia. This causes the ovaries to make too much testosterone, which disrupts ovulation and leads to common PMOS symptoms. Managing insulin levels is essential for treatment. “High insulin levels can cause the body to produce excess androgen, which can stop women from ovulating and can cause problems like irregular periods and acne“, clinical nutritionist Dr Rohini Patil tells Health Shots.

PMOS can increase the risk of diseases in women. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
  • Impact on weight gain: Insulin resistance can lead to abdominal weight gain. It can also affect health. When insulin levels are high, it is easier to store fat and harder to lose weight. This can be really frustrating for women with insulin resistance. If left unaddressed, it can lead to metabolic problems over time. Insulin resistance makes it hard to lose weight.
  • Effect on energy and fatigue: Women with insulin resistance often feel tired. This is because their cells cannot properly absorb glucose. When cells cannot absorb glucose, the body has trouble making energy. This makes women feel tired and less productive. Insulin resistance can affect life. Women with insulin resistance might feel foggy-headed. Tired all the time.
  • Managing and reversing insulin resistance: Women can do so by eating a diet rich in low-glycemic foods, protein, healthy fats, and fibre, and by engaging in regular exercise, especially strength training. Exercise helps muscles use glucose effectively, managing stress, and getting sleep are also important, Dr Patil shares.

How to fix insulin resistance?

Improving insulin resistance in women is doable with specific lifestyle changes:

  • Focus on cutting down refined carbohydrates and sugar, doing regular strength training, and managing stress.
  • Losing just 5–10% of body weight can help reverse insulin resistance, as per the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome.
  • Important strategies include eating high-fibre, anti-inflammatory foods and trying intermittent fasting, such as the 16:8 method, to lower insulin levels.
“Women with insulin resistance can feel better and live healthier lives by managing and reversing it. If women address insulin resistance early, they can prevent long-term problems. Early intervention can improve women’s health and quality of life,” says the expert.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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