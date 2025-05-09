India-Pakistan tensions: 9 emergency kit essentials for your safety and health

Given the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and the possibility of disruptions such as blackouts, it is wise to stay prepared by keeping these 9 essential items in your emergency kit.

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has advised citizens to stay alert and follow emergency guidelines. Efforts such as mock drills, blackout preparations, and warning sirens are being carried out to help civilians stay ready in case of a crisis. While authorities have urged people to remain calm and avoid panic buying, being prepared in uncertain times is always a wise step. So, how can you get ready? You can start by putting together an emergency kit with essential items to stay healthy and safe.

Essential items for an emergency kit

Here are 9 essential items to have in your emergency kit during time of conflict:

1. Water and hydration supplies

Water is the most vital resource in any emergency. Store the quantity as per the situation and family members. Here are some options to store water for an emergency kit:

Use bottled water or water storage containers

Buy water purification tablets or filters

Collapsible water containers for portability can also be helpful.

2. Non-perishable food

Stock up on foods that are easy to store, require minimal preparation, and have long shelf lives, such as:

Canned goods (vegetables, beans, meats)

Ready-to-eat meals (MREs)

Dried fruits, nuts, energy bars

High energy foods like channa, oats, quinoa, eggs, etc.

3. First aid kit

A comprehensive first aid kit can be crucial in treating minor injuries or managing medical issues when professional help is limited. Here’s what should be in your medical emergency kit:

Bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes

Pain relievers (ibuprofen)

Prescription medications (enough for at least two weeks)

Thermometer, tweezers, scissors

4. Clothing and personal care

Basic hygiene and weather-appropriate clothing can help maintain comfort and health.

Change of clothes (including warm layers)

Sturdy shoes

Soap, shampoos, toothpaste, sanitary items

Towels, tissues, and face masks

5. Personal documents and identification

Keep copies of essential documents in a waterproof folder or digitally backed up on a secure USB drive.

IDs, passports, medical records

Insurance policies, property documents

Emergency contacts

6. Communication tools

In times of uncertainty, staying informed is key. So, make sure you have these communication tools as well in your emergency kit:

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra batteries or solar chargers

Fully charged power banks

Emergency whistle

7. Cash and small essentials

In unstable situations, digital payments may not always work. So keep some cash at home and these essential items:

Flashlight (preferably LED)

Hammer, wrench, pilers, and handy minor repairs

Multi-tool or Swiss army knife

Duct tape, zip ties, garbage bags

8. Mental health essentials

During extended periods of uncertainty, to keep your mental health in check, you can have these things in your emergency kit:

Books, journals, puzzles, or card games

Comfort items for children (toys, stuffed animals)

Religious or spiritual items if important to you

9. Shelter essentials

If you need to leave your home, having the means to stay warm and sheltered is critical. So, keep these essential items close to you in your emergency kit:

Emergency blankets or sleeping bags

Tent or tarp with rope

Hand warmers (in case you are in a colder place)

Avoid panic, but stay alert and informed!