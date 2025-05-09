India-Pakistan tensions: 9 emergency kit essentials for your safety and health
As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has advised citizens to stay alert and follow emergency guidelines. Efforts such as mock drills, blackout preparations, and warning sirens are being carried out to help civilians stay ready in case of a crisis. While authorities have urged people to remain calm and avoid panic buying, being prepared in uncertain times is always a wise step. So, how can you get ready? You can start by putting together an emergency kit with essential items to stay healthy and safe.
Essential items for an emergency kit
Here are 9 essential items to have in your emergency kit during time of conflict:
1. Water and hydration supplies
Water is the most vital resource in any emergency. Store the quantity as per the situation and family members. Here are some options to store water for an emergency kit:
- Use bottled water or water storage containers
- Buy water purification tablets or filters
- Collapsible water containers for portability can also be helpful.
2. Non-perishable food
Stock up on foods that are easy to store, require minimal preparation, and have long shelf lives, such as:
- Canned goods (vegetables, beans, meats)
- Ready-to-eat meals (MREs)
- Dried fruits, nuts, energy bars
- High energy foods like channa, oats, quinoa, eggs, etc.
3. First aid kit
A comprehensive first aid kit can be crucial in treating minor injuries or managing medical issues when professional help is limited. Here’s what should be in your medical emergency kit:
- Bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes
- Pain relievers (ibuprofen)
- Prescription medications (enough for at least two weeks)
- Thermometer, tweezers, scissors
4. Clothing and personal care
Basic hygiene and weather-appropriate clothing can help maintain comfort and health.
- Change of clothes (including warm layers)
- Sturdy shoes
- Soap, shampoos, toothpaste, sanitary items
- Towels, tissues, and face masks
5. Personal documents and identification
Keep copies of essential documents in a waterproof folder or digitally backed up on a secure USB drive.
- IDs, passports, medical records
- Insurance policies, property documents
- Emergency contacts
6. Communication tools
In times of uncertainty, staying informed is key. So, make sure you have these communication tools as well in your emergency kit:
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Extra batteries or solar chargers
- Fully charged power banks
- Emergency whistle
7. Cash and small essentials
In unstable situations, digital payments may not always work. So keep some cash at home and these essential items:
- Flashlight (preferably LED)
- Hammer, wrench, pilers, and handy minor repairs
- Multi-tool or Swiss army knife
- Duct tape, zip ties, garbage bags
8. Mental health essentials
During extended periods of uncertainty, to keep your mental health in check, you can have these things in your emergency kit:
- Books, journals, puzzles, or card games
- Comfort items for children (toys, stuffed animals)
- Religious or spiritual items if important to you
9. Shelter essentials
If you need to leave your home, having the means to stay warm and sheltered is critical. So, keep these essential items close to you in your emergency kit:
- Emergency blankets or sleeping bags
- Tent or tarp with rope
- Hand warmers (in case you are in a colder place)
Avoid panic, but stay alert and informed!
