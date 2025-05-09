India-Pakistan tensions: 9 emergency kit essentials for your safety and health

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has advised citizens to stay alert and follow emergency guidelines. Efforts such as mock drills, blackout preparations, and warning sirens are being carried out to help civilians stay ready in case of a crisis. While authorities have urged people to remain calm and avoid panic buying, being prepared in uncertain times is always a wise step. So, how can you get ready? You can start by putting together an emergency kit with essential items to stay healthy and safe.
Here are 9 essential items to have in your emergency kit during time of conflict:
Water is the most vital resource in any emergency. Store the quantity as per the situation and family members. Here are some options to store water for an emergency kit:
Stock up on foods that are easy to store, require minimal preparation, and have long shelf lives, such as:
A comprehensive first aid kit can be crucial in treating minor injuries or managing medical issues when professional help is limited. Here’s what should be in your medical emergency kit:
Basic hygiene and weather-appropriate clothing can help maintain comfort and health.
Keep copies of essential documents in a waterproof folder or digitally backed up on a secure USB drive.
In times of uncertainty, staying informed is key. So, make sure you have these communication tools as well in your emergency kit:
In unstable situations, digital payments may not always work. So keep some cash at home and these essential items:
During extended periods of uncertainty, to keep your mental health in check, you can have these things in your emergency kit:
If you need to leave your home, having the means to stay warm and sheltered is critical. So, keep these essential items close to you in your emergency kit:
Avoid panic, but stay alert and informed!
