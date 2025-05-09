 scorecardresearch
Self Care

India-Pakistan tensions: 9 emergency kit essentials for your safety and health

Given the rising tensions between India and Pakistan and the possibility of disruptions such as blackouts, it is wise to stay prepared by keeping these 9 essential items in your emergency kit.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 9 May 2025, 07:31 pm IST
  • Google News Share
  • Facebook Share
  • X Share
  • WhatsApp Share
View All Images emergency kit
Stay informed and alert during the time of emergency. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has advised citizens to stay alert and follow emergency guidelines. Efforts such as mock drills, blackout preparations, and warning sirens are being carried out to help civilians stay ready in case of a crisis. While authorities have urged people to remain calm and avoid panic buying, being prepared in uncertain times is always a wise step. So, how can you get ready? You can start by putting together an emergency kit with essential items to stay healthy and safe.

Essential items for an emergency kit

Here are 9 essential items to have in your emergency kit during time of conflict:

1. Water and hydration supplies

Water is the most vital resource in any emergency. Store the quantity as per the situation and family members. Here are some options to store water for an emergency kit:

  • Use bottled water or water storage containers
  • Buy water purification tablets or filters
  • Collapsible water containers for portability can also be helpful.

2. Non-perishable food

Stock up on foods that are easy to store, require minimal preparation, and have long shelf lives, such as:

  • Canned goods (vegetables, beans, meats)
  • Ready-to-eat meals (MREs)
  • Dried fruits, nuts, energy bars
  • High energy foods like channa, oats, quinoa, eggs, etc.

3. First aid kit

A comprehensive first aid kit can be crucial in treating minor injuries or managing medical issues when professional help is limited. Here’s what should be in your medical emergency kit:

  • Bandages, gauze, antiseptic wipes
  • Pain relievers (ibuprofen)
  • Prescription medications (enough for at least two weeks)
  • Thermometer, tweezers, scissors
first-aid kit
Ensure that your first-aid kit is upgraded and updated for no last-minute hassles. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

4. Clothing and personal care

Basic hygiene and weather-appropriate clothing can help maintain comfort and health.

  • Change of clothes (including warm layers)
  • Sturdy shoes
  • Soap, shampoos, toothpaste, sanitary items
  • Towels, tissues, and face masks

5. Personal documents and identification

Keep copies of essential documents in a waterproof folder or digitally backed up on a secure USB drive.

  • IDs, passports, medical records
  • Insurance policies, property documents
  • Emergency contacts

6. Communication tools

In times of uncertainty, staying informed is key. So, make sure you have these communication tools as well in your emergency kit:

  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Extra batteries or solar chargers
  • Fully charged power banks
  • Emergency whistle

7. Cash and small essentials

In unstable situations, digital payments may not always work. So keep some cash at home and these essential items:

  • Flashlight (preferably LED)
  • Hammer, wrench, pilers, and handy minor repairs
  • Multi-tool or Swiss army knife
  • Duct tape, zip ties, garbage bags

8. Mental health essentials

During extended periods of uncertainty, to keep your mental health in check, you can have these things in your emergency kit:

You may also like
Heart Failure: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore
Heart Failure: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore Heart Failure: Warning Signs You Shouldn’t IgnoreWatch Video
Mother’s Day gifts: 10 thoughtful presents to pamper and support new moms
Mother’s Day gifts: 10 thoughtful presents to pamper and support new moms Mother’s Day gifts: 10 thoughtful presents to pamper and support new momsRead Article
  • Books, journals, puzzles, or card games
  • Comfort items for children (toys, stuffed animals)
  • Religious or spiritual items if important to you
books about anxiety
Reading books can help overcome stress and anxiety. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

9. Shelter essentials

If you need to leave your home, having the means to stay warm and sheltered is critical. So, keep these essential items close to you in your emergency kit:

  • Emergency blankets or sleeping bags
  • Tent or tarp with rope
  • Hand warmers (in case you are in a colder place)

Avoid panic, but stay alert and informed!

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

  • Google News Share
  • Facebook Share
  • X Share
  • WhatsApp Share
Related Topics:
About The Author
Aayushi Gupta
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a health writer with a special interest in trends related to diet, fitness, beauty and intimate health. With around 2 years of experience in the wellness industry, she is connected to leading experts and doctors to provide our readers with factually correct information.

Photo Gallery

View All
Next Story