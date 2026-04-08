AI in healthcare: Indian doctors weigh in on how to ‘Stand with Science’ without losing the human touch

HEALTH TALK

AI is changing healthcare in many ways. It helps doctors make decisions while improving patient relationships, but it also presents challenges.

In 2026, we’re on the cusp of a major change in healthcare driven by technology, and it’s clear that artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming part of medicine. People are going to a clinic where an AI assistant helps the doctor analyse data, predict health risks, and personalise treatment plans. However, as the World Health Day 2026 theme “Stand With Science” emphasized, it means ensuring that these technological advancements supplement, rather than replace, rigorous medical evidence and the essential human connection.

Health Shots spoke to a cross-section of doctors about how traditional medicine and AI are working together, the benefits of using technology in healthcare, and key concerns. While AI can improve how doctors diagnose illnesses and speed up processes, the human connection and clinical judgment in patient care remain essential, say experts.

How do you balance traditional evidence-based medical science with the increasing integration of AI tools in your specific field?

Dr Ravi Malik, Senior Consultant in Paediatric as well as the Director of Malik Radix Health Care: “Clinical medicine has always demanded a hierarchy of trust, and AI hasn’t changed that. It gives us a sharper instrument for pattern recognition and data processing, but a flagged anomaly is a starting point, not a conclusion. The patient brings context history, hesitations, and what they didn’t say that no model has access to. That is where clinical judgment lives.”

In an era of rapid digital misinformation, what is the most critical way for community healthcare providers to “Stand with Science”?

Vaibhav Bagaria, Director of Orthopaedics, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital: “The most critical way is to anticipate and address common myths before they become objections. Translating evidence into simple language is a clinical skill that helps patients feel you understand their concerns before they accept the data. Acknowledging worries before sharing evidence is how trust is built, and science is upheld.”

How can AI be used to strengthen, rather than replace, the science-led diagnostic process for middle-income patient demographics?

Dr Anurag Gupta, Nephrologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: “AI can screen routine tests like ECGs and basic lab work to identify problems early, preventing the need for costly specialist care. By using evidence-based guidelines, AI helps reduce unnecessary testing that drives up costs. Quality AI in healthcare and high-level analysis should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy.”

What are the most significant barriers to integrating AI into your medical practice, and how can they be addressed?

Dr Anirban Deep Banerjee, Neurosurgeon, Medanta-The Medicity: “The primary barriers are data security, privacy, and clinician trust. We must establish national registries for medico-legal approval and focus on broad education. AI requires a trained workforce; not everyone can set algorithms for specific medical problems, so training is essential to overcome these ethical and technical hurdles.”

In what ways can AI enhance or compromise the doctor-patient relationship in your field?

Dr Manisha Arora, Internal Medicine Specialist, CK Birla Hospital: “AI enhances the relationship by enabling personalised treatments and efficient answers to routine questions, allowing doctors to focus on preventive care. However, overreliance can compromise empathy and face-to-face interaction. AI should be viewed as an additional support tool, not an alternative to the human element.”

How do you see AI impacting your speciality, and what benefits or challenges do you foresee?

Dr Prof Vishwanath S, Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals: “AI transforms information overload into organised intelligence in oncology, improving speed and consistency in diagnostics. While it helps predict drug responses and avoids overtreatment, we must be cautious of algorithmic bias and data privacy. AI is meant to augment human intelligence, not replace the oncologist’s clinical judgment.”

What is the most important message regarding the rise of self-diagnosis through AI?

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Radiologist and Founder, Mahajan Imaging & Labs: “AI, like ChatGPT, is your first health check, not your final doctor. In India, AI is becoming the first touchpoint, and while it shows up to 98% precision in identifying abnormalities in chest X-rays, it cannot fully understand the patient. A chest pain alert still needs history, examination, and expert judgment. AI results should be viewed as the first alert, not the final word.”