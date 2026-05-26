I’m a 30-year-old woman with borderline PCOM: Why a Mounjaro prescription pushed me to the gym

Mounjaro offers a promising way to manage PMOS symptoms and help with weight loss, improving menstrual health, and lifestyle changes.

In 2023, at the age of 28, I weighed 67 kg, which was average for my height and build. At 30, 2.5 years after my marriage, I have gained 15 kg. My menstrual cycle is disrupted. For three months, I experienced amenorrhea, the medical term for the absence of menstruation. As a health and wellness journalist, I knew this was a red flag and needed medical intervention. But I was not ready for the doctors’ statement.

My first consultation

In September 2025, I visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka. I was asked to undergo two blood tests to check iron (haemoglobin) and thyroid (TSH) levels. I also underwent a pelvic ultrasound to assess whether the uterus and ovaries were functioning normally. The blood reports were normal, while the ovaries showed some cysts. The doctor declared, “You have PCOM”.

What is PCOM?

About 25% of healthy women have (PCOM) Polycystic Ovarian Morphology, according to the journal Therapeutic Advances in Reproductive Health. PCOM appears on ultrasound as ovaries with many small follicles. It is an important clue for diagnosing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), now referred to as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). Still, it cannot be used alone for a diagnosis. “PCOM may be linked to lifestyle, obesity, or it could simply be a normal variation,” said Dr Ankita Tewatia, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

After seeing my reports, Dr Tewatia explained, “This is still not PMOS. However, you need to reduce weight and make certain lifestyle changes. These are simply hormonal changes after your marriage.” I felt relieved and resorted to dietary changes like eating more high-fiber fruits and vegetables. I gradually lost 3 kg in 45 days. But my concern persisted. I had irregular periods, and for two months, I missed my menstrual cycle. When I went back to Dr Tewatia for a solution, she suggested I try Oral Contraceptive Pills to regularise the cycle.

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What are OCPs for PMOS?

Oral contraceptive pills (OCPs) or birth control pills are the main treatment for managing symptoms of Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) in women who are not trying to get pregnant. Although these pills do not cure PMOS, they help by lowering male hormone levels and stabilising the menstrual cycle. But as I said above, being a journalist, I know the side effects of OCP pills, such as weight gain, nausea, headaches, breast tenderness, and mood swings.

What happens when you take OCP pills?

Oral Contraceptive Pills are usually combined pills that contain estrogen and progestin. I took them daily for 21 days and then had 7 days off to help regulate my periods and lower androgen levels. Stuck in a situation where I was desperate for my menstrual cycle, I took those OCP pills. Here’s what I was not warned about: the weight regain.

Consuming these pills led me to gain 5 kgs, physical fatigue and my mood swings had begun to give a tough competition to my PMS symptoms. Moreover, I was back to square one when I stopped OCPs. My problem remained the same: an absent menstrual cycle.

A second opinion

No sign of periods was a sign that I needed a second opinion. I approached Dr Saptarshi Bhattacharya, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, whom my parents have been referring to for 15 years for their diabetes and thyroid issues.

I booked my appointment in January 2026. After reviewing my reports, Dr Bhattacharya said, “You’re borderline obese. Losing weight is crucial because of your family history of type 2 diabetes. If PMOS isn’t controlled, you’ll develop it. Whether it’s lifestyle, hormones, or OCPs, it’s time to act. If diet and exercise don’t work, I’m prescribing Mounjaro (tirzepatide).”

My honest and shocking reaction

I had been writing about Mounjaro, the GLP-1 drug, but wasn’t prepared to be prescribed it personally. Looking at my perplexed reaction, the doctor asked me about my family planning. When I replied that we’re not there yet and had no immediate plans, he explained: “Mounjaro hasn’t been tested on pregnant women, so it can’t be prescribed to them or anyone planning to conceive.”

Does Mounjaro helps with PMOS?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is often prescribed off-label for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) because it targets two primary problems: insulin resistance and weight gain. Mounjaro is a dual agonist that mimics the gut hormones GLP-1 and GIP to regulate blood sugar and appetite. Its benefits for PMOS include reducing insulin resistance, significant weight loss, hormonal regulation, restoration of menstrual cycles, and boosting fertility.

Is weight loss with PMOS easy with Mounjaro?

When I asked this question, Dr Bhattacharya answered, “Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is very effective for weight loss in people with PMOS. It helps by tackling insulin resistance and lowering appetite. Regulating blood sugar makes you feel fuller, helping you eat fewer calories. However, to lose weight, it’s important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle rather than relying solely on medication.”

My turning point

After I discussed the entire case with my family and we studied about the likely side effects of Mounjaro, we decided I give weight loss a shot the natural way. I have corrected my diet and as big step in the healthy lifestyle direction, I have joined a gym despite my busy schedule. I chalk out an hour every day before or after my work hours, and I’m surprisingly loving it. I am following a 6-day-a-week workout plan.

Wait for my next story, where I’ll tell you what the gym did to my body in just 9 days.