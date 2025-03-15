5 things that may be triggering your IBS symptoms

From eating spicy foods to high-stress levels, a lot of factors can trigger irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Know how to manage these symptoms and prevent them.

While frequent bathroom trips or issues such as gas and bloating might seem trivial, these can often cause havoc in our daily lives if left ignored. These are symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and can happen to anyone. While there’s no permanent cure for this condition, understanding what triggers IBS symptoms can make a world of difference in managing the condition. Certain lifestyle choices, like checking your stress levels and avoiding spicy and processed food, can help prevent IBS symptoms.

What is IBS?

IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and irregular bowel movements. Most IBS symptoms appear as diarrhoea, constipation, or a combination of both. “While IBS is not classified as a disease, it can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. Although there is no permanent cure, the condition can be effectively managed by identifying and avoiding triggers, which may include stress, certain foods, and excessive caffeine consumption,” says Internal medicine specialist Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar.

What are the major IBS symptoms?

Common symptoms of IBS include abdominal pain, bloating, irregular bowel movements—ranging from diarrhoea to constipation—and, in some cases, the presence of mucus in the stool. “The severity and frequency of symptoms differ from person to person, but the condition can be particularly challenging, often disrupting one’s daily life and routine activities,” says Dr Kumbar.

What triggers IBS symptoms?

There are certain things that can act as triggers for IBS symptoms. Here is what to be careful of:

1. Spicy and junk food

A diet with a high content of fat and spicy foods is thought to give rise to GI symptoms, states this study, published in the journal Gut and Liver. Therefore, eating very spicy, oily, and processed food can trigger IBS symptoms and cause your discomfort. This can lead to stomach pain and diarrhoea.

2. Stress and anxiety

Your brain and gut are interlinked so stress can worsen IBS by messing with digestion and making your stomach extra sensitive. A study, published in the journal Medicine, states that most IBS patients (33–90%) have visceral hypersensitivity, which is pain or discomfort in your visceral organs. This is worsened by stress and anxiety. Psychological stress also leads to the alteration of intestinal motility; thus making IBS a stress-sensitive disorder.

3. Lactose and dairy products

For people who suffer from lactose intolerance, consuming dairy products such as cheese, milk, paneer, and ice cream can lead to IBS symptoms. These may include digestive discomfort, as well as bloating and gas. A study, published in the journal Cureus, supports this claim. It states that the risk of lactose intolerance was related to the dose of lactose ingested and intestinal gas production.

4. Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption

Beverages which have caffeine such as tea, coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol can irritate the digestive system. This can potentially worsen IBS symptoms. Caffeine is a stimulant that increases gut motility, and this results in diarrhoea, cramping, and bloating. Alcohol can irritate the gut lining and disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. This can lead to dehydration, which may trigger IBS symptoms like bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements.

5. Irregular eating patterns

Skipping meals, consuming food late at night, or going for prolonged periods without eating can disrupt digestion and trigger IBS-related discomfort. While bloating and gas can happen due to delayed digestion, sudden food intake can lead to cramping and pain. Increased gut sensitivity can also be a result of irregular digestion cycles.

How to manage IBS triggers?

Now that we know the triggers and how they can lead to IBS symptoms, here is how to prevent this.

Watch what you eat : Cut down on spicy, oily, and processed food. Instead, eat home-cooked meals, fibre-rich foods, and probiotics like curd to keep your gut happy.

: Cut down on spicy, oily, and processed food. Instead, eat home-cooked meals, fibre-rich foods, and probiotics like curd to keep your gut happy. Manage stress : Try meditation, deep breathing, or just taking a break when things get overwhelming. Stress makes IBS worse, so find ways to relax.

: Try meditation, deep breathing, or just taking a break when things get overwhelming. Stress makes IBS worse, so find ways to relax. Stay hydrated : Drink enough water, but avoid aerated drinks. Coconut water is a great option to keep your gut cool.

: Drink enough water, but avoid aerated drinks. Coconut water is a great option to keep your gut cool. Exercise regularly : A little movement goes a long way. Walking, yoga, or even dancing to songs can improve digestion and reduce bloating.

: A little movement goes a long way. Walking, yoga, or even dancing to songs can improve digestion and reduce bloating. Fix your eating schedule: Eat at proper intervals, don’t overeat, and avoid heavy meals before bed. Your gut loves routine, so keep it happy.

Managing IBS symptoms requires a healthy approach that includes identifying triggers, making subsequent dietary changes, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Avoiding spicy, processed foods, limiting caffeine and alcohol intake, and following a regular eating schedule, can help people manage IBS symptoms. However, if you continue to experience these, make sure to get in touch with a healthcare professional.