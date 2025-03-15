5 things that may be triggering your IBS symptoms

Chat with
While frequent bathroom trips or issues such as gas and bloating might seem trivial, these can often cause havoc in our daily lives if left ignored. These are symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and can happen to anyone. While there’s no permanent cure for this condition, understanding what triggers IBS symptoms can make a world of difference in managing the condition. Certain lifestyle choices, like checking your stress levels and avoiding spicy and processed food, can help prevent IBS symptoms.
IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) is a functional gastrointestinal disorder that affects the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and irregular bowel movements. Most IBS symptoms appear as diarrhoea, constipation, or a combination of both. “While IBS is not classified as a disease, it can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. Although there is no permanent cure, the condition can be effectively managed by identifying and avoiding triggers, which may include stress, certain foods, and excessive caffeine consumption,” says Internal medicine specialist Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar.
Common symptoms of IBS include abdominal pain, bloating, irregular bowel movements—ranging from diarrhoea to constipation—and, in some cases, the presence of mucus in the stool. “The severity and frequency of symptoms differ from person to person, but the condition can be particularly challenging, often disrupting one’s daily life and routine activities,” says Dr Kumbar.
There are certain things that can act as triggers for IBS symptoms. Here is what to be careful of:
A diet with a high content of fat and spicy foods is thought to give rise to GI symptoms, states this study, published in the journal Gut and Liver. Therefore, eating very spicy, oily, and processed food can trigger IBS symptoms and cause your discomfort. This can lead to stomach pain and diarrhoea.
Your brain and gut are interlinked so stress can worsen IBS by messing with digestion and making your stomach extra sensitive. A study, published in the journal Medicine, states that most IBS patients (33–90%) have visceral hypersensitivity, which is pain or discomfort in your visceral organs. This is worsened by stress and anxiety. Psychological stress also leads to the alteration of intestinal motility; thus making IBS a stress-sensitive disorder.
For people who suffer from lactose intolerance, consuming dairy products such as cheese, milk, paneer, and ice cream can lead to IBS symptoms. These may include digestive discomfort, as well as bloating and gas. A study, published in the journal Cureus, supports this claim. It states that the risk of lactose intolerance was related to the dose of lactose ingested and intestinal gas production.
Beverages which have caffeine such as tea, coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol can irritate the digestive system. This can potentially worsen IBS symptoms. Caffeine is a stimulant that increases gut motility, and this results in diarrhoea, cramping, and bloating. Alcohol can irritate the gut lining and disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. This can lead to dehydration, which may trigger IBS symptoms like bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements.
Skipping meals, consuming food late at night, or going for prolonged periods without eating can disrupt digestion and trigger IBS-related discomfort. While bloating and gas can happen due to delayed digestion, sudden food intake can lead to cramping and pain. Increased gut sensitivity can also be a result of irregular digestion cycles.
Now that we know the triggers and how they can lead to IBS symptoms, here is how to prevent this.
Managing IBS symptoms requires a healthy approach that includes identifying triggers, making subsequent dietary changes, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Avoiding spicy, processed foods, limiting caffeine and alcohol intake, and following a regular eating schedule, can help people manage IBS symptoms. However, if you continue to experience these, make sure to get in touch with a healthcare professional.
For individuals with IBS, certain foods can aggravate symptoms and should be limited or avoided. Fried foods, highly spicy dishes and carbonated beverages may contribute to digestive discomfort. Additionally, dairy products, high-FODMAP foods—including onions, garlic, and rajma (kidney beans)—and excessive sugar intake can trigger IBS symptoms. It is also advisable to moderate the consumption of caffeine and alcohol, as they can further irritate the digestive system.
Stress, eating the wrong food, hormonal changes (especially for women), irregular sleep, and overconsumption of caffeine or alcohol. Not drinking enough water or sitting all day without movement can also make symptoms worse.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.