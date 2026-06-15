Hypothyroidism vs hyperthyroidism: The differences most people may not know

Difference between hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism: Symptoms, risks, and the importance of early diagnosis for better health management.

Thyroid disorders can be confusing, especially when it comes to hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. People mix up these two conditions, even though they are quite different. Both are related to the thyroid gland, a small butterfly-shaped organ in your neck that controls many important body functions, such as metabolism and mood. It is important to understand the differences between these conditions to manage better and treat them.

Health Shots spoke to Dr Trupti Prasad, an endocrinologist at Dr L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, to decode the differences between hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Q. Why do so many people confuse hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism despite them having opposite effects on the body?

At first, both conditions present with similar symptoms, such as tiredness, weakness, and pain; mood swings, abnormal menses, hair loss, and weight loss or gain. In addition, there will be a slow manifestation of the symptoms as the symptoms are commonly associated with the ageing process and stress, making one confused with hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Moreover, it is often misunderstood that a high TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) level indicates hyperthyroidism and a low TSH level indicates hypothyroidism, when in fact the opposite is true: a high TSH indicates stimulation of the thyroid by the brain, and a low TSH indicates overproduction of thyroid hormones.

Q. How can sudden changes in weight, mood, and energy levels help identify whether someone may have hypo- or hyperthyroidism?

The common symptoms associated with hypothyroidism include unexpected weight gain even when appetite remains unaffected, tiredness, lack of energy, difficulty concentrating, depression, constipation, dry skin, and excess sleepiness since the metabolism slows down. However, unexplained weight loss along with a high appetite, nervousness, irritability, rapid heartbeat, sweating, hand tremor, insomnia, and more frequent bowel movements characterise hyperthyroidism because the metabolic rate of the body speeds up. Progressive, persistent, unexplained symptoms should always be considered related to thyroid function. The identification of symptoms of both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can be an indicator of thyroid malfunction.

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Q. ⁠What are the long-term health risks of ignoring thyroid imbalance symptoms in daily life?

Failing to recognise signs of thyroid imbalance could lead to serious health consequences. Hypothyroidism, if left unattended, may put the patient at risk for having elevated cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, heart problems, difficulties in conceiving children, menstrual disorders, depression, forgetfulness, and even myxoedema coma. Hyperthyroidism, meanwhile, could cause conditions such as heart palpitations, osteoporosis, congestive heart failure, muscle weakness, extreme weight loss, and thyroid storm.

Q. ⁠Can stress, lifestyle habits, and genetics influence the development of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism?

Stress, lifestyle issues, and even genetic conditions can affect thyroid disorders. Genetic predispositions heavily influence the presence of autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s disease or Graves’ disease. Stressful events can trigger thyroid issues in predisposed individuals by disrupting hormonal and immunological balance. Smoking, inadequate sleep, poor diet, iodine deficiency, and certain medications can all contribute to thyroid dysfunction.

Q. ⁠Why is early diagnosis and proper thyroid testing important in preventing serious complications?

Early detection and thyroid testing are essential because thyroid hormones affect nearly all major organs. If untreated, the condition can cause permanent damage. Failure to diagnose and treat the condition can lead to deadly situations such as myxoedema coma and thyroid storm. Simple tests include checking TSH, T4, T3, and thyroid antibodies to screen for an autoimmune thyroid disorder. Early detection allows for easy management of thyroid disorders. Early treatment will prevent any possible complications, including those related to cardiovascular health, osteoporosis, reproductive health, and metabolic complications. Since thyroid problems present very few signs, timely detection enables prompt management.