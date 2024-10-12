World Arthritis Day: How well do you know about bone health?

Updated on:12 October 2024, 09:12am IST

Did you know that nearly half of adults over 50 are at the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions? With arthritis impacting millions worldwide, it is important to include bone health in our wellness conversations. Strong and healthy bones are essential for overall well-being. By providing crucial support, protecting vital organs and enabling movement, bones play an important role in producing blood cells. With age, it becomes essential to pay extra attention to our bone health and get a better understanding. By prioritising bone health through nutrition, regular exercise and awareness of risk factors, you can enhance the quality of your life. So, on this World Arthritis Day 2024, take this Health Shots quiz to test your knowledge of bone health.