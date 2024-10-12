Self Care

World Arthritis Day: How well do you know about bone health?

Updated on:12 October 2024, 09:12am IST

bone health
Take this quiz to test your knowledge of bone health. Image courtesy: Freepik.

Did you know that nearly half of adults over 50 are at the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions? With arthritis impacting millions worldwide, it is important to include bone health in our wellness conversations. Strong and healthy bones are essential for overall well-being. By providing crucial support, protecting vital organs and enabling movement, bones play an important role in producing blood cells. With age, it becomes essential to pay extra attention to our bone health and get a better understanding. By prioritising bone health through nutrition, regular exercise and awareness of risk factors, you can enhance the quality of your life. So, on this World Arthritis Day 2024, take this Health Shots quiz to test your knowledge of bone health.

Which mineral is essential for strong bones?

Which vitamin helps absorb calcium?

At what age does bone density generally start to decline?

How often should one perform weight-bearing exercise for optimal bone health?

Which condition is characterised by weak and brittle bones?

What type of exercise is best for strengthening bones?

Bone loss can occur after menopause

Which age group should consider getting a bone density test?

Which food is known to be high in calcium?

What percentage of bone mass is typically lost in the first few years after menopause?

