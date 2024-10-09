Dengue: How to use neem to fight this mosquito-borne disease

Dengue cases have shot up in different parts of the world, including India. Know how to use neem for dengue treatment.

Cases of dengue, an infection transmitted to humans through an infected mosquito’s bite, continue to rise globally. The viral infection can lead to high fever, severe headache, nausea, and rash. These are all symptoms that can cause a lot of discomfort. Though resting and staying hydrated are some of the best ways to manage dengue symptoms, you can also try neem or Azadirachta indica. It is a versatile tree celebrated in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Be it the leaves, bark, seeds or flowers, every part of the neem tree has been utilised in traditional medicine. After all, Azadirachta indica has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. So, learn how to use neem for dengue treatment.

Is neem the best remedy for dengue?

Neem can be an effective home remedy for dengue as its extracts may significantly reduce the symptoms and improve recovery rates by boosting the immune system and lowering inflammation in the body.

According to research published in The Lancet in July 2024, the current year is the worst one for dengue cases on record. From January to August 2024, 12, 388, 906 dengue cases were recorded, according to the World Health Organization. It is not expected to slow down, so it is best to look for ways to fight dengue. Neem may help due to its antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antimalarial properties, as per research published in the International Journal Of Nanomedicine in 2015.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Biomolecular Structure and Dynamics also showed that bioflavonoids from Azadirachta indica may be helpful in the development of a drug against dengue infection.

“Compounds like nimbin and nimbidin that are found in neem may enhance the white blood cells and platelet counts, which are crucial during dengue infection,” says Ayurvedic expert Dimple Jangda.

How to use neem for dengue?

Neem can be used as one of the home remedies for dengue fever. Here are some ways to use neem:

1. Neem leaf tea

Boil a handful of fresh neem leaves in two cups of water for 10 to 15 minutes.

Strain and drink this tea two to three times every day.

2. Neem juice

Blend a handful of fresh neem leaves with water.

Add honey or lemon to make the juice less bitter.

Drink neem juice once daily.

3. Neem water

Boil neem leaves in water then let it cool down.

After straining, drink neem water two to three times a day.

4. Neem poultice

Crush neem leaves and apply them as a poultice on the affected areas. “It is useful for skin irritations related to dengue, so use it as and when needed,” says the expert.

5. Neem oil application

Mix neem oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil or jojoba oil then apply to your skin. This acts as a natural mosquito repellent, so use this mixture before going outdoors.

6. Neem bath

Boil neem leaves in water, strain, and add to your bathwater. Going for neem bath can provide relief from fever and soothe your skin. “Take bath in neem water two to three times a week,” says Jangda.

Be it drinking or using neem topically, it can support recovery, but it should not be a standalone cure for dengue. So far, there is no medicine to treat dengue, but rest as much as you can, and take paracetamol to control fever and get relief from pain, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, stay hydrated by having water or drinks with electrolytes like coconut water.

Are there any side effects of using neem?

While neem is beneficial for many, it may have potential side effects:

Nausea or vomiting when consumed in large quantities.

Diarrhea or stomach upset.

Skin irritation when applied topically.

Allergic reactions, so people allergic to plants in the mahogany family should avoid neem.

“Neem can induce abortion or cause complications during pregnancy, so pregnant women should not use neem for dengue,” says Jangda.

Neem serves as an effective natural remedy in managing dengue symptoms through various preparations. Its antiviral properties and ability to boost immunity make it a valuable addition to holistic health practices. However, it should be used judiciously alongside medical advice for optimal recovery from dengue fever.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Can you drink neem juice daily?

Drinking neem juice can be safe, but make sure it is in moderation. Having it in large doses or for long periods of time might harm your kidneys and liver.

2. Is boiling neem leaves safe?

Yes, boiling neem leaves is safe and commonly practiced to extract beneficial compounds. However, excessive consumption of neem should be avoided so that you don’t have to experience potential side effects.

3. How many neem leaves per day is safe?

Typically, consuming about 5 to 10 fresh neem leaves per day is considered safe for most adults. Always monitor your body’s response and consult a doctor if adverse effects occur.