Moringa powder helps in weight loss, healthy skin: Learn how to use it

When it comes to weight loss, healthy skin or overall well being, moringa powder is a natural one-stop solution. Made by using dried leaves of the Moringa Oleifera tree, this is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Right from fighting acne to weight loss, moringa powder may be offer several health benefits. However, it is important to understand how to use moringa powder. Should you just mix it with water and drink it up or applying moringa powder to the face or hair is the best way to reap its benefits? There are multiple ways to use moringa powder to protect and nourish your hair and skin, while also supporting weight management.
Before understanding how to use moringa powder, it is important to learn about why it is healthy. About a hundred grams of moringa leaves will give you 78.7 grams of water, 9.4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 51.7 mg of vitamin C, 1.2 mg of vitamin B-6, 4 mg of iron, and 0.6 mg of zinc, according to the US Department of Agriculture. So, its powdered form can offer health benefits like:
Moringa powder is hair-friendly as it is loaded with nutrients, including zinc, which is known to prevent hair breakage, says dermatologist Dr Noopur Jain. The essential amino acids present in this powder help in synthesis of keratin, a protein which helps to strengthen the hair. Also, moringa contains antioxidant called Quercetin which prevents hair damage by reducing the free radical damage in the hair follicles.
Moringa cream can improve skin revitalisation effect and support anti-ageing skin effects, as per a research published in Advances in Dermatology and Allergology in 2014. The signs of premature ageing are basically due to the oxidative damage of the skin cells, but moringa being a great antioxidant can help to protect the skin from cellular damage and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Also, moringa has high anti-bacterial and antioxidant efficacy. They key to understanding how to use moringa powder lies in incorporating it in anti-acne and anti-bacterial products like cream, lotion, face cleanser, and handwash, as per a research published in the Arabian Journal of Chemistry in 2023. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne and blemishes, says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar.
Moringa consists of bioactive compounds that may help to combat obesity, according to a research published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2021. Understanding how to use moringa powder for weight loss is important before you incorporate it in your diet. Moringa powder is high in fibre, and fiber has a property to keep a person satiated for a longer time, and that can help in reducing the chances of overeating.
Moringa powder can be used in a face mask to get maximum benefits, says Dr Kochhar. Here is how to use moringa powder for your face.
You can also use moringa powder with aloe vera gel to do away with redness and inflammation, says Dr Jain.
If you are wondering how to use moringa powder as a natural exfoliant, then here is a recipe.
If you have dry hair, you can use moringa powder with coconut oil and honey, suggests Dr Kochhar.
Moringa rinse is another simple technique to nourish your scalp and hair, says Dr Jain.
Adding moringa to your daily diet is pretty easy. Here are some ways that would help you understand how to use moringa powder to keep yourself fit.
For obtaining the health benefits of moringa, you can have it regularly, but in moderation. For your skin and hair care, use it once or twice a week, says Dr Jaim. Likewise, for hair care, you can use a hair mask once or twice a week to get stronger hair and reduce hair fall. When it comes to how to use moringa powder for weight loss, add this powder in your daily diet as in smoothies, meals or lentil soup. This gives a boost to the body’s metabolism and decreases fat tissue formation with time. But don’t consume over 1 to 2 teaspoons on a daily basis.
Moringa powder is mostly safe to consume, but it can cause side effects if consumed in excess. Read on to know how to use moringa powder safely.
Moringa powder can be beneficial for your skin, hair and weight. But make sure to use this natural goodness in moderation to avoid side effects like nausea, and bloating.
Yes, you can consume the powder. Just add one to two teaspoons into any drink or food item.
You should avoid taking moringa if you suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure.
