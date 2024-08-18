Moringa powder helps in weight loss, healthy skin: Learn how to use it

Moringa powder comes with a wide range of benefits for your skin, hair as well as weight loss. Read on to know how to use moringa powder.

When it comes to weight loss, healthy skin or overall well being, moringa powder is a natural one-stop solution. Made by using dried leaves of the Moringa Oleifera tree, this is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Right from fighting acne to weight loss, moringa powder may be offer several health benefits. However, it is important to understand how to use moringa powder. Should you just mix it with water and drink it up or applying moringa powder to the face or hair is the best way to reap its benefits? There are multiple ways to use moringa powder to protect and nourish your hair and skin, while also supporting weight management.

Health benefits of moringa powder

Before understanding how to use moringa powder, it is important to learn about why it is healthy. About a hundred grams of moringa leaves will give you 78.7 grams of water, 9.4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 51.7 mg of vitamin C, 1.2 mg of vitamin B-6, 4 mg of iron, and 0.6 mg of zinc, according to the US Department of Agriculture. So, its powdered form can offer health benefits like:

1. Healthy hair

Moringa powder is hair-friendly as it is loaded with nutrients, including zinc, which is known to prevent hair breakage, says dermatologist Dr Noopur Jain. The essential amino acids present in this powder help in synthesis of keratin, a protein which helps to strengthen the hair. Also, moringa contains antioxidant called Quercetin which prevents hair damage by reducing the free radical damage in the hair follicles.

2. Glowing skin

Moringa cream can improve skin revitalisation effect and support anti-ageing skin effects, as per a research published in Advances in Dermatology and Allergology in 2014. The signs of premature ageing are basically due to the oxidative damage of the skin cells, but moringa being a great antioxidant can help to protect the skin from cellular damage and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Also, moringa has high anti-bacterial and antioxidant efficacy. They key to understanding how to use moringa powder lies in incorporating it in anti-acne and anti-bacterial products like cream, lotion, face cleanser, and handwash, as per a research published in the Arabian Journal of Chemistry in 2023. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce acne and blemishes, says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar.

3. Weight loss

Moringa consists of bioactive compounds that may help to combat obesity, according to a research published in the Journal of Functional Foods in 2021. Understanding how to use moringa powder for weight loss is important before you incorporate it in your diet. Moringa powder is high in fibre, and fiber has a property to keep a person satiated for a longer time, and that can help in reducing the chances of overeating.

How to use moringa powder for the face?

Moringa powder can be used in a face mask to get maximum benefits, says Dr Kochhar. Here is how to use moringa powder for your face.

In a small bowl, mix 1 teaspoon of moringa powder with 1 teaspoon of honey or yogurt to form a smooth paste.

Add a few drops of lemon juice and mix well. Apply the mixture on the face evenly and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry your face, which will be softer when you touch.

You can also use moringa powder with aloe vera gel to do away with redness and inflammation, says Dr Jain.

Take 1 teaspoon of moringa powder and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel to apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it unattended for 20 minutes and wash your face with lukewarm water.

If you are wondering how to use moringa powder as a natural exfoliant, then here is a recipe.

Take 1 teaspoon of this powder and 1 tablespoon of finely ground oats or rice flour and to make a consistency, you can add a teaspoon of yogurt.

Combine them in a bowl, scrub them on your face in circular motion and wash your face with lukewarm water.

How to use moringa powder for hair?

If you have dry hair, you can use moringa powder with coconut oil and honey, suggests Dr Kochhar.

In a bowl, mix moringa powder with coconut oil or yogurt and honey to create a thick paste.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair while focusing on your hair roots.

Leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water and shampoo.

Moringa rinse is another simple technique to nourish your scalp and hair, says Dr Jain.

Boil 2 cups of water and add 1 tablespoon of moringa powder to it.

Let this mixture cool and then strain out the powder.

Once you shampoo your hair, pour this moringa infused water over your hair and scalp.

Give it a massage and finally rinse it with lukewarm water.

How to use moringa powder for weight loss?

Adding moringa to your daily diet is pretty easy. Here are some ways that would help you understand how to use moringa powder to keep yourself fit.

The best way to use moringa for weight loss is by having it early in the morning as a tea. Use one teaspoon of its powder and steep it in water for 5 to 10 minutes. Drink this warm concoction and attain its benefits.

Consume a smoothie bowl in your breakfast or after your workout session. Don’t forget to add a spoon of moringa powder to it along with a long list of healthy ingredients such as banana, apple, peanut butter, milk or non-dairy alternatives.

To enhance the nutrition value of your meal along with supporting weight loss, sprinkle one teaspoon of this powder over your salad bowl, soup or broths.

For obtaining the health benefits of moringa, you can have it regularly, but in moderation. For your skin and hair care, use it once or twice a week, says Dr Jaim. Likewise, for hair care, you can use a hair mask once or twice a week to get stronger hair and reduce hair fall. When it comes to how to use moringa powder for weight loss, add this powder in your daily diet as in smoothies, meals or lentil soup. This gives a boost to the body’s metabolism and decreases fat tissue formation with time. But don’t consume over 1 to 2 teaspoons on a daily basis.

What are the side effects of moringa powder?

Moringa powder is mostly safe to consume, but it can cause side effects if consumed in excess. Read on to know how to use moringa powder safely.

Your gut may get affected by its high fiber content, resulting in gas or bloating.

Symptoms of diarrhea, nausea or bloating can be caused by its liberal consumption.

If moringa powder is consumed with oral hypoglycaemic drugs by a diabetic, it can result in very low blood sugar levels and create a medical emergency.

Those with thyroid disorders should consult their doctor before consuming moringa as it has interaction with thyroid drugs.

If consumed in high amounts over a large amount of time, it can even damage the liver and kidney.

Moringa powder can be beneficial for your skin, hair and weight. But make sure to use this natural goodness in moderation to avoid side effects like nausea, and bloating.