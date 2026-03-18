Luke Coutinho shares 4 ways to reset your body gently without extreme detox diets

Festivals are times when late nights, rich meals, travel, and sugar can easily become habits. Before you know it, the routine you worked hard to establish slips away. People are often told extreme detox routines can help to reset the system, but that may not always be the best option. Skipping meals, extreme food rules, intense workouts, poor sleep, and a nervous system that stays braced, trying to control everything, against the body doesn’t reset faster with pressure. It resets faster with calm, consistent signals.
Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, tells Health Shots, that resetting the body involves basics like going back to healthy and nutritious meals, gentle movement, deeper sleep, and a rhythm you can realistically maintain. “In our experience with patients, most of them don’t feel off after festivities because they ate one extra sweet. They fell off because their rhythm got disrupted,” Coutinho tells Health Shots. What usually shifts first is sleep late nights, broken sleep, and a nervous system that stays on the alert. Then, meal timing becomes erratic. Breakfast is delayed, lunch is rushed, dinner is late, and suddenly, hunger cues feel confusing.
Add dehydration, more sugar and refined carbs, less movement, and higher stimulation from socialising, screens, and constant scrolling, and you have the perfect recipe for feeling puffy, tired, moody, and hungry at the wrong times. “This is also why harsh resets backfire. When we overcorrect, the body reads it as stress,” says Coutinho. Stress raises cravings, slows digestion, lightens sleep, and keeps cortisol high. You don’t need punishment. You need predictable signals again.
Think of this as a 3-day re-entry, not a 21-day personality change:
Start by prioritising hydration. Water is the first thing you should consume on an empty stomach. Warm water if it suits you, room temperature if it doesn’t. “Add a pinch of Celtic sea salt or a squeeze of lemon only if it suits you (never consumed on an empty stomach), not because someone online called it a detox hack”, says the expert. The point is simple: hydration supports your digestion, liver health (the body’s cleansing system), energy levels, bowel movements, and appetite cues. We don’t need to turn hydration into a cleanse ritual with a complicated process.
Eat real meals before you restrict anything
One gentle reset that works for many people is not changing what you eat, but changing how you move through the plate. “When we eat in a calmer order, cravings settle, portions become easier to manage, and digestion often feels less chaotic”, says the expert.
Here’s the flow he recommend at main meals:
After indulging, most people think exercise is about burning off the excess calories they’ve consumed. The approach starts with fear rather than motivation and gratitude. That mindset keeps the nervous system in a state of guilt, and guilt never improves metabolism.
Most people try to reset with food, but they’re still sleeping at odd hours, scrolling at midnight, and waking up tired. That’s the real sabotage. Your hunger cues, cravings, mood, and even digestion are wired to your sleep and circadian rhythm.
For the next few nights, keep it boring and consistent:
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