Luke Coutinho shares 4 ways to reset your body gently without extreme detox diets

Reset your body without harsh detoxes. Focus on staying hydrated, eating structured meals, and getting restful sleep to regain balance.

Festivals are times when late nights, rich meals, travel, and sugar can easily become habits. Before you know it, the routine you worked hard to establish slips away. People are often told extreme detox routines can help to reset the system, but that may not always be the best option. Skipping meals, extreme food rules, intense workouts, poor sleep, and a nervous system that stays braced, trying to control everything, against the body doesn’t reset faster with pressure. It resets faster with calm, consistent signals.

Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, tells Health Shots, that resetting the body involves basics like going back to healthy and nutritious meals, gentle movement, deeper sleep, and a rhythm you can realistically maintain. “In our experience with patients, most of them don’t feel off after festivities because they ate one extra sweet. They fell off because their rhythm got disrupted,” Coutinho tells Health Shots. What usually shifts first is sleep late nights, broken sleep, and a nervous system that stays on the alert. Then, meal timing becomes erratic. Breakfast is delayed, lunch is rushed, dinner is late, and suddenly, hunger cues feel confusing.

Add dehydration, more sugar and refined carbs, less movement, and higher stimulation from socialising, screens, and constant scrolling, and you have the perfect recipe for feeling puffy, tired, moody, and hungry at the wrong times. “This is also why harsh resets backfire. When we overcorrect, the body reads it as stress,” says Coutinho. Stress raises cravings, slows digestion, lightens sleep, and keeps cortisol high. You don’t need punishment. You need predictable signals again.

What are the signs your body needs a reset?

Think of this as a 3-day re-entry, not a 21-day personality change:

Hydrate and simplify

Start by prioritising hydration. Water is the first thing you should consume on an empty stomach. Warm water if it suits you, room temperature if it doesn’t. “Add a pinch of Celtic sea salt or a squeeze of lemon only if it suits you (never consumed on an empty stomach), not because someone online called it a detox hack”, says the expert. The point is simple: hydration supports your digestion, liver health (the body’s cleansing system), energy levels, bowel movements, and appetite cues. We don’t need to turn hydration into a cleanse ritual with a complicated process.

Eat real meals before you restrict anything

For the next 72 hours, the goal is not restriction. Its structure.

Prioritise one structured meal a day.

Keep them simple, home-style, and balanced.

No skipping meals to make up for the indulgent festive meals.

When meals are regular again, cravings start calming down. When cravings calm down, your choices get easier.

2. Start eating right again

One gentle reset that works for many people is not changing what you eat, but changing how you move through the plate. “When we eat in a calmer order, cravings settle, portions become easier to manage, and digestion often feels less chaotic”, says the expert.

Here’s the flow he recommend at main meals:

Start with raw foods first if it suits you: a simple salad or kachumber, cucumber, carrot, radish with soaked nuts or seeds. If raw doesn’t work for your gut or the weather, switch to lightly cooked vegetables: same principle, less irritation.

Then your cooked vegetables: sabzi, greens, soup, steamed veg.

Then protein: dal, paneer, free-range organic eggs, mercury-free fish, hormone-free chicken, tofu, curd (if it suits you).

Keep your starch limited and last: roti, rice, millets.

This is not a rule to obsess over. It’s a direction. A way of telling your body, we’re back to steady signals. Remember to personalise your meals based on your preferences, food tolerance, and doctor’s advice.

3. Movement as support

After indulging, most people think exercise is about burning off the excess calories they’ve consumed. The approach starts with fear rather than motivation and gratitude. That mindset keeps the nervous system in a state of guilt, and guilt never improves metabolism.

A better approach is support: A simple 10–15-minute walk (only if the air quality is within healthy parameters) after lunch or dinner can do more than an intense workout done under stress. It helps digestion move along, improves your body’s glucose response, settles the mind, and often helps you sleep better at night.

A simple 10–15-minute walk (only if the air quality is within healthy parameters) after lunch or dinner can do more than an intense workout done under stress. It helps digestion move along, improves your body’s glucose response, settles the mind, and often helps you sleep better at night. We’re not walking to burn off what we ate: We’re walking to help the body process it well, so the next day feels lighter without forcing it.

4. Sleep, light, and stimulation

Most people try to reset with food, but they’re still sleeping at odd hours, scrolling at midnight, and waking up tired. That’s the real sabotage. Your hunger cues, cravings, mood, and even digestion are wired to your sleep and circadian rhythm.

For the next few nights, keep it boring and consistent:

Pick one fixed sleep window you can actually hold. Even a 30–45 minute improvement matters.

Get morning light for 5–10 minutes. The balcony is fine. This anchors appetite signals and helps you fall asleep earlier.

Limit stimulation before bed: news, work chat, doomscrolling, intense shows. Your nervous system doesn’t know it’s just content. It reacts like it’s living it.

Finish dinner earlier if you can (within an hour of sunset), and keep it lighter than lunch. Not as punishment, just because sleep quality improves when digestion is not working overtime.

This is the part people underestimate. A calmer night creates a calmer next day, and then the food choices stop feeling like a fight.