How to fix slow metabolism after 30? Yoga expert shares 5 tips

Struggling with low energy or stubborn weight gain? A yoga expert explains why metabolism slows down with age and how to boost it naturally.

Metabolism plays a crucial role in how your body converts food into energy and maintains basic functions. When it works well, you feel energetic, maintain a healthy weight, and digest food comfortably. When metabolism slows down, many people notice weight gain, constant tiredness, and digestive troubles, even when their diet has not changed much. This often becomes more noticeable after the age of 30, when muscle mass gradually declines and lifestyle habits begin to catch up with us.

According to yoga expert Radhika Bose, slow metabolism is not something you are stuck with forever. With the right daily habits, mindful eating, and stress management, it is possible to support and improve your metabolic health naturally. In an Instagram reel, she shares a few important tips you need to follow in order to fix slow metabolism.

Symptoms of slow metabolism

A slow metabolism often shows up in subtle ways. Common signs include:

Unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight despite exercise and mindful eating.

Many people also feel constantly tired or low on energy because the body is not efficiently converting food into fuel.

Feeling unusually cold, frequent bloating or constipation, and digestive discomfort are also common indicators.

Hormonal imbalances may occur, leading to mood swings, low libido, or irregular menstrual cycles in women.

These symptoms usually develop gradually and are often linked to reduced muscle mass, poor sleep, stress, and inconsistent eating patterns.

Why does metabolism slow down after 30?

“Your metabolism slows down after 30, and that is when belly fat takes over. But here is how to hack it quickly,” says Bose. As we age, natural muscle loss, hormonal changes, increased stress, and sedentary habits all contribute to a slower metabolic rate. The best thing is that simple lifestyle shifts can help counter these changes.

How to fix slow metabolism?

Here are 5 simple yet effective tips to boost a slow metabolism:

1. Strength training

“After 30, you naturally lose 3–8 percent of muscle every decade. Less muscle means a slower metabolism,” explains Bose. Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat, even at rest. Strength training two to three times a week helps preserve and build muscle, boosting your resting metabolism. A study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences shows that resistance training helps maintain muscle mass and prevents metabolic slowdown during weight loss.

2. Eat more protein with every meal

“The body spends more energy breaking down protein compared to carbs and fats. This boosts metabolism through the thermic effect of food,” says Bose. Protein burns about 20–30 percent of its calories during digestion, compared to 5–10 percent for carbs and very little for fats. According to Harvard Health Publishing, including lean chicken, fish, eggs, beans, Greek yoghurt and nuts in meals can support muscle health and metabolism.

3. Drink enough water

Drinking about 500 ml of water can temporarily increase metabolism by 10–30 percent for up to an hour. A review in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism confirms that water intake can boost metabolic rate by up to 30 percent. Staying hydrated also improves digestion and energy levels, making it one of the simplest metabolism-friendly habits.

4. Manage stress and cortisol levels

“Stress slows down your metabolism, increases belly fat, and ruins sleep,” says Bose. High cortisol levels encourage fat storage and disrupt hormonal balance. Simple practices like deep breathing, short meditation sessions, journaling, or even a short tech break can help lower stress and support metabolic health.

5. Do not skip meals

Skipping meals signals the body to conserve energy, slowing metabolism further. It also increases the risk of overeating later. Eating balanced meals every 4–5 hours helps keep blood sugar stable and metabolism active. As Bose points out, “Age is not the problem, your habits are.”