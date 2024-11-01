Are psoriasis and diabetes linked? Know the connection between the two conditions

Psoriasis and diabetes are two different health conditions that affect the body in multiple ways. But is there a link between them?

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes patches of thick, red, scaly skin. Usually, the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back are affected by this long-term condition that has periods of remission and flare-ups. But in some cases, it may also lead to more complicated side effects. It is believed psoriasis increases a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes, which is known for impairing the body’s ability to properly process blood sugar. Let us know more about the link between psoriasis and diabetes.

What is psoriasis?

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks skin cells that are healthy. This mistake causes their accelerated production. “Normally, skin cells take about a month to regenerate and replace themselves, but in people with psoriasis, this process can take just a few days,” says dermatologist Dr Vijay Singhal. The buildup of dead skin cells forms scales and inflamed red patches, which can be itchy or painful. There are many types of psoriasis, with plaque psoriasis being the most common type, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023. If you have plaque psoriasis, you will notice raised, inflamed lesions topped with silvery-white scales on the affected areas.

The exact cause of psoriasis remains unclear, but it is believed to be due to the following:

In psoriasis, the immune system malfunctions and begins attacking healthy skin cells, accelerating the skin cell production cycle.

If a family member or close relative has psoriasis, your chances of developing the condition increase.

Certain environmental factors, such as infections, skin injuries, stress, and smoking can trigger or worsen psoriasis flare-ups.

Connection between psoriasis and diabetes

Psoriasis is associated with other health conditions, including diabetes. Psoriasis is considered as a risk factor for diabetes and vice versa, as per research published in the Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome And Obesity journal in 2020. During a study published in the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology journal in 2014, prevalence of diabetes among individuals with mild or severe psoriasis was found to be around 37.4 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

“Psoriasis and diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, are often linked because both are chronic inflammatory conditions,” says Dr Singhal. The association between the two is largely due to the systemic inflammation caused by psoriasis. The immune system’s overactivity causes widespread inflammation in the body, which can impair insulin sensitivity, increasing the risk of diabetes.

A 2016 study published in JAMA Dermatology also found that psoriasis and diabetes are also associated with similar risk factors, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and renal disease. “Psoriasis is also linked to metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions, including high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol level, all of which are risk factors for type 2 diabetes,” says Dr Singhal.

Managing psoriasis and diabetes

To manage both psoriasis and diabetes, you need to address both conditions simultaneously and improve overall health.

1. Medications

For psoriasis, treatments include topical ointments, light therapy, and systemic medications like biologics that target specific parts of the immune system. Diabetes management may involve insulin or oral medications to control blood sugar levels.

2. Healthy diet

A balanced diet that emphasises anti-inflammatory foods can help manage both the health conditions. Foods like leafy greens, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and whole grains can reduce inflammation in the body. “Limiting processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can also help manage blood sugar levels in diabetes and control psoriasis flare-ups,” says the expert.

3. Weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial since obesity is a risk factor for psoriasis and diabetes. Losing excess weight by eating healthy and working out can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and lower the severity of psoriasis symptoms.

4. Skin care

For people with psoriasis, gentle skincare routines can help reduce flare-ups. Moisturising regularly, using non-irritating products, and protecting the skin from injuries are essential. Dry and itchy skin is also common in diabetics, so make sure to moisturise well.

5. Blood sugar monitoring

For those with diabetes, regular monitoring of blood sugar levels is crucial to prevent complications like eye issues, foot problems, stroke and heart disease. Just make sure to work with your doctor to adjust your medications as and when needed.

How to prevent diabetes and psoriasis?

It mostly comes down to adopting certain lifestyle changes to prevent diabetes and psoriasis –

1. Regular exercise

To maintain a healthy weight, aim for about 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. You can walk or go for a run or do yoga. Any kind of physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity and help to regulate blood sugar levels, and prevent diabetes.

2. Quit smoking and limit alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption may increase the risk of both psoriasis flare-ups and type 2 diabetes. “Quitting smoking and reducing alcohol intake can help to deal with these health conditions, and protect your overall health,” says the expert.

3. Regular health screenings

If you have psoriasis, work closely with your doctor to monitor your blood sugar levels. You can also use different kinds of meters at your home to check your blood sugar levels. You need to get your overall metabolic health checked regularly to detect diabetes early.

4. Skincare

Good skincare practices, including regularly moisturising and avoiding harsh soaps or products with strong chemicals, can help manage psoriasis. “If you already have diabetes, pay special attention to your skin care routine to avoid any infections or dry skin,” says the expert.

Psoriasis and diabetes are distinct diseases, but are chronic conditions that can significantly impact your quality of life. Inflammation seems to play a critical role in both conditions, making it essential for people with either condition to adopt anti-inflammatory lifestyle practices. By managing weight, eating a healthy diet, staying active, and controlling blood sugar levels, people can effectively manage both psoriasis and diabetes or reduce the risk of developing them.