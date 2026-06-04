Can a heatwave spike your diabetes dangerously?

High temperatures can affect diabetes management: Heatwaves can change blood sugar levels- important warning signs you should not ignore.

If you live with diabetes, a heatwave isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s a genuine medical risk, and most people underestimate it. High blood sugar makes you urinate more, so you lose fluid faster than someone without diabetes. Dehydration then concentrates the sugar in your blood, pushing it even higher, in a loop that can spiral quickly in extreme heat. On top of this, diabetes can quietly damage the nerves that control sweating. If your body can’t sweat properly, it can’t cool itself, and heat builds dangerously without the usual warning of feeling drenched.

5 warning signs you should never ignore this summer

“Every summer, my clinic sees a predictable spike in patients whose blood sugar becomes harder to control. The cause isn’t usually their diet or medication, it’s the heat. These are the signs I tell my patients never to brush off,” Dr Gagandeep Singh, Metabolic Health Physician, tells Health Shots.

You’ve stopped sweating, or your skin feels hot and dry. In intense heat, this isn’t relief it can be an early sign that your body has lost its ability to cool down. Treat it as an emergency. Intense thirst, a dry mouth, or dark, scanty urine. This is dehydration, and in a person with diabetes, it almost always means your sugar is climbing. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty nerve damage can blunt the thirst signal, so by the time you notice, you’re already behind. Dizziness, a racing heart, sudden weakness, or confusion. Heat exhaustion, dehydration, and a blood sugar emergency all look the same from the outside. The only way to tell them apart is to check your glucose. Confusion, in particular, is never something to “sleep off.” Shakiness and sweating that feel like low blood sugar. If you take insulin or certain tablets, heat can speed up how quickly those medications work, leading to an unexpected low blood sugar. People often wrongly blame the weather and skip meals, a dangerous mistake. Nausea or vomiting alongside very high readings. When dehydration and high sugar combine, things can escalate fast. This needs medical attention, not home remedies.

Healthy habits to control blood sugar levels in heatwave

Drink water steadily through the day rather than waiting for thirst.

Check your blood sugar more often than usual heat can skew the readings.

Store insulin and test strips somewhere cool, both degrade in heat and stop working reliably.

Keep outdoor activity to the early morning or evening, and always carry a quick source of sugar.

If every summer feels like a crisis, that’s worth a serious conversation about treating the root cause, not just surviving the season.