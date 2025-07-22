Is high humidity in monsoon bad for heart patients?

High humidity can make you feel sticky and uncomfortable, but do you know it can also put extra strain on your heart? When the air is heavy with moisture, sweat doesn’t evaporate as easily, making it harder for your body to cool down. To regulate temperature, your heart has to pump more blood to the skin, increasing its workload. Add the risk of dehydration, which can thicken the blood and stress the cardiovascular system. These effects become even more serious, especially for people with existing heart conditions, high blood pressure, or older adults.
Humidity levels affect our bodies in ways that many people may not realise. Humidity and heart health are interconnected, as when the air is saturated with moisture, it disrupts the body’s natural ability to regulate temperature and fluid balance. This disruption can place additional strain on the heart, especially in vulnerable individuals. Here are some key ways that high humidity impacts heart health:
Humidity and heart health are closely linked. In humid conditions, blood vessels tend to relax. This can lead to a drop in blood pressure, potentially causing symptoms such as fatigue or dizziness, particularly in individuals taking antihypertensive medications. Conversely, shifting from a hot, humid environment to an air-conditioned space can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to sudden spikes in blood pressure. This constant fluctuation can put considerable strain on the heart, especially for older adults or those with existing vascular issues, according to research published in StatPearls.
The risk of stroke is elevated during the monsoon season, although this is not often discussed. Humidity and heart health also play a significant role during this time. Many people mistakenly believe they are well-hydrated simply because they do not feel thirsty. However, the body continues to lose fluids, albeit less noticeably. “Dehydration thickens the blood, slowing its circulation and increasing the likelihood of clot formation. This is particularly concerning for individuals with irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation, or those with narrowed arteries,” Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula tells Health Shots.
“High humidity can exacerbate fluid retention, particularly for those with heart failure. Humidity and heart health are closely linked, as the body struggles to eliminate excess water, leading to swelling in the feet or legs and shortness of breath,” Dr Reddy adds. Some patients may suddenly notice weight gain over a short period of a few days. These signs, although they may seem minor, can indicate stress on the heart and warrant attention.
Weather conditions often influence eating habits. During the monsoon, people usually gravitate towards easy-to-prepare snacks, which are typically fried or high in salt. Humidity can also impact heart health, as the body may struggle to regulate blood pressure in high humidity levels. Even slight increases in sodium intake can raise blood pressure and contribute to fluid retention, particularly for individuals on a restricted diet, as noted by The Nutrition Source.
Fortunately, there are practical steps that can help mitigate the risks associated with high humidity:
The transition into monsoon may bring relief from the heat. Still, heart patients need to remain vigilant about their health during this time of year, as humidity can significantly impact heart health. Understanding the signals your body sends is important:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.