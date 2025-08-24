How stress, sleep, and daily movement impact belly fat: A gut health coach explains

Even if you are committed to healthy eating and a regular exercise routine, that stubborn belly fat can be very frustrating. What could be the underlying problem? The reality is that the fat accumulating around your waist is significantly influenced by your lifestyle choices, particularly aspects such as stress and sleep quality. To truly overcome this challenge and achieve sustainable results, it is necessary to adopt a holistic approach—one that contains changes to your overall lifestyle, including your daily habits, emotional well-being, and sleep patterns.
When you’re chronically stressed, your body pumps out a hormone called cortisol. While cortisol is necessary for survival, consistently high levels can have a detrimental impact on your body. “It triggers cravings for sugary, high-fat comfort foods. It signals your body to store fat specifically in the abdominal region”, gut health expert Smriti Kochar tells Health Shots. This is why you might notice your waistline expanding during particularly stressful periods, even if your diet hasn’t changed much.
Yes, absolutely. Sleep deprivation is a major-league stressor on the body. When you don’t get enough quality sleep (typically 7-9 hours for adults), your cortisol levels spike the next day. “This not only promotes belly fat storage but also throws your hunger hormones—ghrelin and leptin—out of whack, making you feel hungrier and less satisfied after eating”, Kochar said.
While dedicated workouts are fantastic, your overall daily activity level plays a huge role in your metabolic health. A sedentary lifestyle, even with regular gym sessions, can contribute to the accumulation of visceral fat. “Simply incorporating more movement throughout your day keeps your metabolism active and helps your body burn more calories”, she suggests.
Making these lifestyle adjustments isn’t just about losing belly fat; it’s about achieving a healthier overall lifestyle. It’s about creating a healthier, more balanced state for your entire body. “By managing stress, prioritising sleep, and being more active, you support your hormonal health, which is a key factor in winning the battle against belly fat”, she adds.
