From pregnancy to menopause: How hormonal changes affect women’s eye health

Have you ever noticed your eyes feeling dry, irritated, or slightly blurry at certain phases of your life? It may not always be screen time, your hormones could be responsible. Hormonal changes are a natural part of a woman’s life, from puberty to pregnancy and menopause, and they do not just affect mood or energy levels. They can also influence vision and overall eye health. Studies show that women are more likely than men to experience dry eyes and certain vision problems.
As Dr Yogesh Chougule, Consultant Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon, explains, understanding how hormones affect your eyes can help you manage symptoms better and prevent long-term complications.
Hormones like estrogen and progesterone directly impact tear production, eye pressure, and even the structure of the eye. As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, fluctuations in these hormones can affect the eye’s oil glands, leading to dryness. Estrogen can also make the cornea more elastic, slightly changing how light enters the eye. This may result in blurry vision and even make contact lenses uncomfortable. This is why many women experience fluctuating vision at different stages, whether due to birth control pills, pregnancy, or menopause.
Women are naturally more vulnerable to certain eye conditions due to hormonal shifts. Dry eye syndrome is significantly more common in women. Autoimmune conditions like Sjogren’s syndrome and thyroid eye disease also occur more frequently in women and can affect tear production. Post-menopause, the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration increases further. Dr Chougule notes that these risks highlight the importance of regular monitoring and early care.
While mild vision changes can be normal, some symptoms should not be ignored. Seek medical attention if you notice:
These signs may indicate underlying health issues and need immediate evaluation.
Routine eye exams help detect changes early and prevent complications. Children should begin eye check-ups early, while adults can go every 1–2 years. Women above 40, pregnant women, and those nearing menopause should be more vigilant about regular screenings. Dr Chougule emphasises that timely check-ups can make a significant difference in maintaining long-term eye health.
Apart from regular eye check-ups, keeping a check on your eye health during hormonal changes can be simple. Stay hydrated, blink often during screen use, and include omega-3-rich foods like nuts and fish in your diet. Use preservative-free eye drops if needed and consider a humidifier to reduce dryness. If your eyes feel irritated, switch from contact lenses to glasses temporarily.
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