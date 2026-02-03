Search HealthShots…
Acid reflux? These home remedies can ease heartburn naturally and support better digestion

Acid reflux is not just about spicy food! It is often linked to how and when you eat. Try these home remedies to support smoother digestion.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 3 Feb 2026, 11:12 am IST
Simple food and lifestyle changes can help soothe acid reflux and support healthy digestion naturally. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Acid reflux is one of the most common digestive complaints today, often showing up as a burning sensation in the chest, throat irritation, or an uncomfortable sour taste in the mouth. It happens when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, usually due to poor digestion, overeating, or certain lifestyle habits. While occasional acidity is normal, frequent episodes can affect sleep, appetite, and overall comfort. Many people rely on antacids for quick relief, but long-term control often lies in everyday habits and simple dietary choices.

As per gastroenterologist Dr Pratik Tibdewal, understanding how and what you eat plays a key role in keeping acid reflux under control. With the right home remedies and mindful routines, digestion can improve naturally without overdependence on medication.

Why does mindful eating help reduce acid reflux?

Eating too fast or overeating puts pressure on the stomach, making it easier for acid to move upward. Chewing food thoroughly, ideally 25–30 times, helps break it down and supports smoother digestion. Dr Tibdewal explains that mindful eating prevents stomach overload, one of the main triggers of reflux and heartburn.

How does ginger soothe acid reflux naturally?

Ginger is well known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Research published in the Nutrients journal suggests ginger may help reduce stomach acid and ease gastric irritation. Drinking warm ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to meals can help relieve bloating, gas, and mild reflux symptoms.

Can aloe vera juice calm heartburn?

Aloe vera has cooling and soothing properties that may help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. A study in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility found aloe vera syrup effective in reducing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) symptoms. Small amounts before meals may help soothe acidity.

Why should you choose non-citrus fruits?

Fruits like bananas, apples, pears, and melons are low in acid and gentle on the stomach. They help coat the stomach lining and reduce irritation, unlike citrus fruits that can worsen heartburn. Including these fruits supports digestion while keeping reflux at bay.

Bananas can help reduce acidity. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

How does oatmeal support better digestion?

Oatmeal is high in fibre and helps absorb excess stomach acid. Studies published in Nutrients highlight that fibre-rich diets can reduce GERD symptoms. A bowl of oatmeal makes for a filling, reflux-friendly breakfast that keeps digestion steady.

Are probiotics helpful for acid reflux?

Probiotics support healthy gut bacteria and improve digestion. A study in ISRN Nutrition suggests probiotics may help reduce acid reflux by improving gut balance. Yogurt, kefir, and fermented foods are easy ways to include them daily.

Why do posture and sleep timing matter?

Lying down too soon after eating allows acid to flow backward. Dr Tibdewal advises staying upright for at least two to three hours post-meal. Elevating the head while sleeping can also reduce nighttime reflux.

Do herbal teas really help?

Chamomile and fennel tea can relax the digestive tract and reduce bloating. These herbs have mild anti-inflammatory properties and may help ease reflux symptoms when consumed after meals.

With mindful eating, gentle foods, and simple lifestyle changes, heartburn can be managed naturally and effectively over time!

