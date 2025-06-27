Want to lose weight naturally? Try these 9 home remedies for weight loss

Ready to lose weight? Dietitian Bharathi Kumar suggests a mix of foods and drinks that are wonderful home remedies for weight loss.

If you’re looking to lose weight naturally, don’t discount the importance of consuming the right foods and drinks. Adding some gentle and effective home remedies for weight loss into your routine, coupled with regular exercise, can speed up your race towards your wellness goals. From hydrating cucumbers and fibrous cabbage to detox teas and nutrient-rich soups, check out 9 dietitian-approved ways to shed the extra pounds.

How to lose weight: Best foods and drinks

Dietician Bharathi Kumar approves these remedies to pair with a balanced diet and regular exercise to support your weight-loss journey.

1. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are renowned for their high water content (over 90%), making them incredibly hydrating. They are low in calories, helping you to feel full without consuming excessive calories. You can have it on its own, as a salad ingredient or if you like experimenting, try a morning cucumber soup!

Cucumber soup recipe: Peel and grind one cucumber. Mix with a spoonful of curd, a spoonful of lemon juice, and black salt to taste.

How to use: Drink this refreshing soup every morning for optimal results.

2. Lemon and honey water

This delightful duo can help enhance fat burning and boost your metabolism when consumed regularly. The acidity in vitamin C-rich lemon stimulates digestive enzymes, while sweeting agent honey acts as a prebiotic which supports gut health. Together with warm water, these can reduce appetite and hence, promote weight loss.

How to prepare: Mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with one tablespoon of honey in lukewarm water.

When to drink: Start your day with this concoction to kickstart your metabolism.

3. Celery water

Celery is an excellent low-calorie and high-fibre food that can help increase your metabolism, making it easier to burn calories, says a 2024 study published in the International Journal of Food Science.

How to prepare: Soak a few stalks of celery in water overnight and then strain the mixture.

How to use: Drink the filtered water each morning to amplify your weight loss efforts.

4. Detox tea

Incorporating detox teas, especially green tea and lemon tea, into your daily routine can aid in weight loss. While green tea is rich in antioxidants, lemon tea is low in calories and may boost digestion.

How to prepare: Simmer tea leaves in hot water or use a green tea bag. For lemon tea, squeeze half a lemon in a cup of black tea.

5. Dried figs

Dried figs are nutrient-rich fruits that can help effectively curb your appetite.

How to prepare: Soak 5 to 6 dried figs in apple cider vinegar overnight.

How to use: Chew them in the morning to enjoy their appetite-suppressing benefits.

6. Cabbage

Cabbage is low in calories and rich in fibre, making it an excellent food for weight loss.

How to use: Incorporate cabbage into your dinners or enjoy a light cabbage soup to help keep you full and satisfied while promoting fat loss.

7. Carrots

Another low-calorie, high-fiber food, carrots are one of the most nutrient-dense foods to add to a weight management diet plan. You can have it raw, add it to vegetables or event make a carrot soup!

How to prepare: Blend raw carrots until smooth to create a simple, delicious soup.

Benefits: This soup is a great way to support weight loss and also boosts your immune system.

8. Aloe vera

According to research published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera consists of vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants. It’s also known for numerous health benefits, including the potential to boost metabolism.

How to use: Grind aloe vera pulp and mix it with a teaspoon of lemon juice.

Recommendation: Consume this mixture daily for a month to observe significant results.

9. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are known for their digestive benefits and can help reduce the risk of obesity, as found in a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

How to prepare: Roast fennel seeds and grind them into a fine powder.

How to use: Mix one spoonful of this powder into a glass of lukewarm water and drink it regularly to support your weight loss goals.

Try these home remedies for weight loss consistently, and see the difference over a period of time.