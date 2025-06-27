Want to lose weight naturally? Try these 9 home remedies for weight loss

If you’re looking to lose weight naturally, don’t discount the importance of consuming the right foods and drinks. Adding some gentle and effective home remedies for weight loss into your routine, coupled with regular exercise, can speed up your race towards your wellness goals. From hydrating cucumbers and fibrous cabbage to detox teas and nutrient-rich soups, check out 9 dietitian-approved ways to shed the extra pounds.
Dietician Bharathi Kumar approves these remedies to pair with a balanced diet and regular exercise to support your weight-loss journey.
Cucumbers are renowned for their high water content (over 90%), making them incredibly hydrating. They are low in calories, helping you to feel full without consuming excessive calories. You can have it on its own, as a salad ingredient or if you like experimenting, try a morning cucumber soup!
This delightful duo can help enhance fat burning and boost your metabolism when consumed regularly. The acidity in vitamin C-rich lemon stimulates digestive enzymes, while sweeting agent honey acts as a prebiotic which supports gut health. Together with warm water, these can reduce appetite and hence, promote weight loss.
Celery is an excellent low-calorie and high-fibre food that can help increase your metabolism, making it easier to burn calories, says a 2024 study published in the International Journal of Food Science.
Incorporating detox teas, especially green tea and lemon tea, into your daily routine can aid in weight loss. While green tea is rich in antioxidants, lemon tea is low in calories and may boost digestion.
Dried figs are nutrient-rich fruits that can help effectively curb your appetite.
Cabbage is low in calories and rich in fibre, making it an excellent food for weight loss.
Another low-calorie, high-fiber food, carrots are one of the most nutrient-dense foods to add to a weight management diet plan. You can have it raw, add it to vegetables or event make a carrot soup!
According to research published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, aloe vera consists of vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants. It’s also known for numerous health benefits, including the potential to boost metabolism.
Fennel seeds are known for their digestive benefits and can help reduce the risk of obesity, as found in a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Try these home remedies for weight loss consistently, and see the difference over a period of time.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.