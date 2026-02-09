National Toothache Day: 7 simple home remedies to ease sudden tooth pain

A sudden toothache can be painful and disruptive. These simple home remedies can help reduce pain, swelling and bacterial buildup until you get proper treatment.

A toothache rarely comes with a warning. One moment everything feels fine, and the next, there is a sharp or throbbing pain that makes eating, talking and even sleeping uncomfortable. Tooth pain can be caused by cavities, gum infections, cracked teeth, food stuck between teeth, or poor oral hygiene. While seeing a dentist is always the right long-term solution, immediate relief is not always possible, especially at night or during a busy day. This is where simple home remedies can help. Using ingredients commonly found at home, you can ease pain, reduce inflammation, and slow down bacterial growth.

7 home remedies to relieve tooth pain

1. Clove or clove oil

Clove has been used for centuries to treat dental pain. It contains eugenol, a natural antiseptic and mild anesthetic that numbs the nerves and reduces inflammation. “You can gently chew a clove near the painful tooth or apply a few drops of clove oil on a cotton ball and place it on the affected area,” says prosthodontist Dr Shveta Setia Thareja. He adds that clove oil is especially helpful for temporary pain relief caused by cavities.

2. Salt water rinse

Rinsing with warm salt water is one of the easiest and safest ways to ease toothache. Salt works as a natural disinfectant, helping to loosen trapped food particles and reduce gum swelling. “Salt water creates an environment where bacteria find it difficult to survive,” explains Dr Thareja. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and rinse for 30 seconds, two to three times a day.

3. Cold compress

If your tooth pain is linked to swelling or injury, a cold compress can help. Applying ice to the cheek near the painful tooth constricts blood vessels, reducing inflammation and numbing pain. Hold a cold pack for 10–15 minutes at a time, with short breaks in between.

4. Garlic and guava leaves

Both garlic and guava leaves contain powerful antimicrobial properties that target the root cause of toothaches. Garlic releases allicin, which acts as a natural antibiotic to kill harmful bacteria that cause plaque. Similarly, guava leaves have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activities that can heal oral wounds and soothe pain when chewed or used in a tea rinse.

5. Peppermint tea bags

Peppermint contains menthol, which has a cooling and numbing effect. A warm or slightly chilled peppermint tea bag placed against the sore tooth and gums can help reduce pain and irritation while offering mild antibacterial benefits.

6. Thyme oil

Thyme essential oil has strong antibacterial properties. Dilute a few drops with water, soak a cotton ball, and dab it on the painful area. This can help reduce the risk of infection and ease discomfort.

7. Turmeric paste

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Mix turmeric powder with water to form a paste and apply it to the affected tooth for a few minutes before rinsing. It may help soothe pain linked to infection.

When to see a dentist

“These remedies offer temporary relief, not a permanent fix,” says Dr Thareja. If pain persists, worsens, or is accompanied by swelling or fever, seek dental care immediately to prevent complications.