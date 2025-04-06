World Health Day: 6 Hollywood celebrities who survived heart attacks

This World Health Day, let's look at Hollywood celebrities who not only survived heart attacks but implemented healthy lifestyle changes afterwards.

Heart attacks are common and can strike anyone. In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, states the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite having glamorous lifestyles, there have been many Hollywood celebrities as well who have unfortunately faced life-threatening cardiac events as well. Many have made remarkable recoveries by making significant changes to their lifestyle. This World Health Day, we look at how they have not only survived this life-threatening condition but also raised awareness about the same.

What is a heart attack?

Heart attacks happen when the blood flow to the heart is blocked. When there is a problem with the blood circulation in the body, and blood does not reach the heart, the heart malfunctions as your heart muscles begin to die. The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute states that a heart attack is also known as a myocardial infarction. It happens when the flow of blood that brings oxygen to a part of your heart muscle suddenly becomes blocked. A heart attack and cardiac arrest are not the same. A cardiac arrest happens when your heart stops beating suddenly. A heart attack can cause sudden cardiac arrest.

The leading cause of a heart attack is Coronary artery disease (CAD). This is a condition in which the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart muscle, become narrowed or blocked due to the buildup of plaque. Plaque is a combination of cholesterol, fat, calcium, and other substances. This restricts blood flow to the heart, increasing the risk of chest pain (angina), heart attacks, and other heart-related complications.

Symptoms of a heart attack

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, here are the major symptoms of heart attacks:

Chest pain or discomfort which happens in the centre or the left side of the chest. It generally lasts for a minute, goes away, and comes back. It feels like uncontrollable pressure, fullness, squeezing or pain.

Weakness or feeling lightheaded while experiencing pain.

Pain in jaw, neck and even back.

Pain in arms or shoulders

Some people might also experience fatigue and nausea.

Hollywood celebrities who have survived heart attacks

There have been many Hollywood celebrities who have not only survived heart attacks but have also made significant changes in their lives to restore their health.

1. Kevin Smith

Filmmaker, actor and comedian Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack in 2018. This was after he performed a 90-minute stand-up for a TV show. He complained of being sweaty and nauseous when he returned to his room and was rushed to the hospital. This life-threatening event prompted him to adopt a vegan diet and focus on healthier living, resulting in significant weight loss. ​

2. Bob Odenkirk

It was during the shoot of the final season of Better Call Saul’s eighth episode in Albuquerque when actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a massive heart attack. Odenkirk collapsed while shooting a scene and was unresponsive. This took place In July 2021. He received prompt medical attention at the time. He later revealed that he had unknowingly been living with plaque buildup in his arteries for years, despite being active and seemingly healthy. He was later diagnosed with a serious blockage in his arteries and underwent emergency surgery to place stents.

3. Kelsey Grammer

TV actor Kelsey Grammer, who is known for his projects Cheers and Frasier, suffered from a heart attack in 2008. He was paddle-boarding with his wife in Hawaii when he experienced severe chest pains. He was immediately taken to the hospital and was told that he was having a mild heart attack. However, he later revealed that it was not a mild heart attack, and he had to be revived twice at the hospital.

4. Rosie O’Donnell

Actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell suffered a heart attack when she was 50 years old. She wrote about it in her blog describing her symptoms as an ache in her chest as well as her body hurting. She also adds that her arms went sore. Her skin was clammy and she was nauseous. However, she delayed seeking medical attention, not recognising the symptoms immediately. She later emphasised the importance of understanding heart attack signs, especially for women.

5. David Bowie

The legendary musician is said to have suffered several heart attacks in 2004. He was in Prague at the time and complained of chest pains three days before his final concert in Germany. While he was taken to the hospital, he returned to the stage in Germany. However, while he ceased touring, he continued to create music until his passing in 2016.

6. Mark Sheppard

In December 2023, the Supernatural actor revealed that he survived six massive heart attacks. He collapsed in his kitchen and had to be revived four times and a complete blockage was discovered in his left anterior descending (LAD) artery, commonly referred to as the “widowmaker”.

These experiences of Hollywood actors surviving heart attacks underline the critical importance of recognizing the symptoms of the condition and getting treatment on time. It also advocates for adopting healthier lifestyles to prevent heart disease.