Holiday heart syndrome: Why you should drink within limits this festive season

Excessive alcohol consumption is not good for your heart. Stop binge drinking this festive season otherwise you may end up with the holiday heart syndrome.

The last month of the year calls for a celebration. Whether it is Christmas or New Year’s, the last one week is filled with get-togethers and family time. Alcohol is often the go-to drink during such celebrations. A drink or two is fine, but having more than that may affect your health. You may experience fatigue, thirst, and headache a day after binge drinking alcohol. These may be just signs of a hangover, but if your heart also beats irregularly, don’t take it lightly. It may be the Holiday Heart Syndrome, a term that was first used in the late 1970s.

What is the holiday heart syndrome?

This is a condition that is caused due to excessive drinking. It was in 1978 when US Dr Philip Ettinger used “holiday heart syndrome”. He described this as the occurrence, in healthy people without heart disease known to cause arrhythmia, an irregular heart beat, after binge drinking, as per research published in ABC Cardiol in 2013. The name comes from the fact that such incidents were initially observed more frequently following weekends or during festive seasons.

“This refers to the occurrence of irregular heart rhythms, especially atrial fibrillation, in otherwise healthy individuals due to excessive alcohol consumption,” says cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, heart failure, and stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

“Although it can affect anyone, it is more prevalent among people who binge drink or consume excessive amounts of alcohol over short periods,” says Dr Borse. It is a prevalent occurrence in emergency department settings, with excessive alcohol consumption as the main factor for atrial fibrillation in 35 to 62 percent of cases, as per research published in StatPearls in January 2024.

What are the symptoms of holiday heart syndrome?

The symptoms of holiday heart syndrome can range from mild to severe, including:

Palpitations : It is a feeling of very quick or irregular heartbeats.

: It is a feeling of very quick or irregular heartbeats. Shortness of breath : Having trouble breathing even at rest.

: Having trouble breathing even at rest. Chest discomfort or pain : This may be similar to the symptoms of a heart attack.

: This may be similar to the symptoms of a heart attack. Fatigue : Generalised tiredness or lack of energy.

: Generalised tiredness or lack of energy. Dizziness or lightheadedness: Occasional fainting spells may also happen if you end up with holiday heart syndrome.

“These symptoms often develop shortly after episodes of heavy alcohol consumption,” says Dr Borse. While these symptoms of holiday heart syndrome are common, some people might react differently. “Some individuals might experience no symptoms, with the condition being detected only during a medical examination,” says cardio thoracic and transplant surgeon Dr Ravishankar Shetty K.

What are the causes of holiday heart syndrome?

The main cause of holiday heart syndrome is excessive alcohol consumption, especially over a short period of time. This can disrupt the electrical signals in the heart, leading to irregular rhythms, explains Dr Shetty. Acute alcohol ingestion slows down the cardiac conduction system, which sends the signal to start a heartbeat, causing holiday heart syndrome, as per research published in Cureus in July 2024. Other contributing factors of this alcohol-related heart problem are:

Dehydration : Often linked to alcohol and insufficient fluid intake.

: Often linked to alcohol and insufficient fluid intake. Electrolyte imbalances : Alcohol can lower levels of potassium and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining heart function.

: Alcohol can lower levels of potassium and magnesium, which are crucial for maintaining heart function. Caffeine and energy drinks : Often consumed with alcohol during festivities, these can exacerbate arrhythmias.

: Often consumed with alcohol during festivities, these can exacerbate arrhythmias. Stress: Emotional or physical stress associated with celebrations may also play a role.

Risk factors of holiday heart syndrome

Several risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing holiday heart syndrome:

Binge drinking : Having large amounts of alcohol or beverages with alcohol in a short time.

: Having large amounts of alcohol or beverages with alcohol in a short time. Pre-existing conditions : While it often occurs in healthy individuals, those with mild undiagnosed arrhythmias may be more susceptible.

: While it often occurs in healthy individuals, those with mild undiagnosed arrhythmias may be more susceptible. Poor diet during holidays : High salt intake and heavy meals can strain the heart.

: High salt intake and heavy meals can strain the heart. Sedentary behaviour : Lack of physical activity, combined with overindulgence, can amplify risks.

: Lack of physical activity, combined with overindulgence, can amplify risks. Age : While it can affect younger adults, the risk increases with age.

: While it can affect younger adults, the risk increases with age. Concurrent substance use: Tobacco, recreational drugs, or excessive caffeine intake can exacerbate symptoms of the holiday heart syndrome.

How to prevent holiday heart syndrome?

Preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of developing HHS:

Moderate alcohol consumption : Monitor your alcohol consumption. You should not have more than two drinks per day if you are a man and 1 drink if you are a woman.

: Monitor your alcohol consumption. You should not have more than two drinks per day if you are a man and 1 drink if you are a woman. Stay hydrated : Dehydration can affect heart function. “So, drink plenty of water alongside alcoholic beverages,” suggests Dr Shetty.

: Dehydration can affect heart function. “So, drink plenty of water alongside alcoholic beverages,” suggests Dr Shetty. Avoid binge drinking : Spread your drinks over several hours instead of consuming them all at once.

: Spread your drinks over several hours instead of consuming them all at once. Watch your diet : Avoid heavy, salty meals that can strain the heart.

: Avoid heavy, salty meals that can strain the heart. Exercise regularly : Maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay fit and keep your heart in good condition.

: Maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay fit and keep your heart in good condition. Know your limits: Listen to your body and avoid overexertion during the festive season.

How to treat holiday heart syndrome?

The first step is to stop drinking alcohol immediately and rest. “Most cases resolve on their own, but if symptoms persist, medical treatment may be needed,” says Dr Borse.

Medications like antiarrhythmic drugs or beta-blockers may be given to restore normal heart rhythm.

Cardioversion, an electrical or chemical intervention, may be recommended to correct arrhythmias.

Hydration and electrolyte replacement can help to stabilise the body’s fluid balance.

The treatment for holiday heart syndrome typically focuses on stabilising the heart rhythm and addressing underlying causes,” explains Dr Shetty. holiday heart syndrome is a preventable condition closely tied to lifestyle choices made during the festive season. By moderating alcohol intake, staying hydrated, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you can significantly reduce the risk.