HMPV vs other respiratory viruses: Key difference between Covid-19, influenza, and RSV

Understand how hMPV differs from other common respiratory viruses such as Covid-19, influenza, and RSV to protect your health.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases continue to be reported in several states across India, although the number of cases is decreasing. While there is no vaccine to prevent or cure this infection, its mild symptoms allow doctors to effectively manage and control the condition. However, because it shares similar symptoms with other respiratory viruses such as Covid-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), it can cause confusion. Though all of these viruses affect the respiratory system, they differ in their symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis, and severity. Read on to learn how hMPV differs from these other viruses.

What is hMPV?

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that causes common cold-like symptoms, including sneezing, coughing, mild fever, runny nose, and sore throat. These symptoms typically resolve on their own within 2-5 days, and most people recover without needing medical treatment. However, in rare cases, the virus can lead to more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, asthma flare-ups, or conditions like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, and pneumonia, which may require medical attention.

First identified in 2001, the virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family of viruses, which also includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is found worldwide and spreads through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. While it can affect people of all ages, it is particularly common in vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

HMPV vs Covid-19

Human metapneumovirus and Covid-19 are both respiratory viruses, but they are caused by different pathogens and can lead to different symptoms. Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, was a new and highly contagious virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. While symptoms of Covid-19 often overlap with hMPV—such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath—Covid-19 is more likely to cause severe illness, including pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ failure, and even death, especially in older adults or those with underlying health conditions, as per the Mayo Clinic.

{{{htmlData}}}

The key differences lie in their spread and severity. Covid-19 spreads more easily than hMPV and has caused a global pandemic in the past. Additionally, Covid-19 can sometimes result in long-term symptoms known as “long Covid,” which is not typically seen with human metapneumovirus. Another important distinction is that Covid-19 has proven to cause year-round transmission and can peak in certain seasons like winter when respiratory infections are common. Whereas hMPV is primarily circulated during colder months, making it seasonal in nature.

HMPV vs respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Both human metapneumovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are respiratory infections that primarily affect children but can also cause severe illness in older adults. These are quite similar but separate viruses. Belonging to the members of the Paramyxoviridae family, these infections share similar symptoms that include cough, fever, and difficulty breathing but differ in severity and impact.

RSV is a leading cause of respiratory illness in infants and young children, often leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonia. It is more likely to cause severe lower respiratory infections, especially during the winter months, as per the American Lung Association. Human metapneumovirus, on the other hand, typically causes milder symptoms similar to the common cold, though it can still result in severe illness in vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

Moreover, RSV is better understood and there are vaccines and treatments available to manage severe cases, whereas hMPV is less understood, and treatment options are more limited.

Also read: HMPV cases rise in India, decline in China: Expert answers top 10 questions about human metapneumovirus

HMPV vs influenza

HMPV and influenza are both viral infections that share symptoms like fever, body aches, cough, and sore throat. However, they are caused by different viruses and behave differently in the body. Influenza, caused by the influenza virus, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can lead to severe illness and life-threatening complications such as pneumonia, according to the World Health Organization. It affects people of all ages and spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. In some cases, influenza can result in hospitalization or even death.

On the other hand, human metapneumovirus is less common and typically causes milder illness than the flu, although it can still lead to severe respiratory symptoms in vulnerable populations. While both influenza and Human metapneumovirus can cause cough, fever, and sore throat, influenza tends to come on more suddenly and intensely. Human metapneumovirus symptoms usually develop more gradually and are less likely to result in severe complications like those seen with influenza.

Apart from this, influenza spreads easily through respiratory droplets, similar to hMPV, but influenza has a higher rate of mutation and transmission, which is why it often leads to seasonal outbreaks.