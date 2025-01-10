HMPV vs Covid-19: 7 differences between these two respiratory infections

As cases of hMPV rise, many fear another pandemic like Covid-19. However, they are not the same virus. Here are 7 key differences between hMPV vs Covid-19.

Recently, an 80-year-old man in Ahmedabad tested positive for human metapneumovirus (hMPV), adding to the growing cases of hMPV in India. This has sparked confusion among the public, with many mistakenly thinking hMPV and Covid-19 are the same virus. While both are respiratory illnesses, they are caused by entirely different viruses and have distinct characteristics. Not only this, but despite some similarities in symptoms and transmission, these two viruses require different approaches to prevention and treatment. Therefore, knowing the differences between hMPV vs Covid-19 is crucial—not only to avoid unnecessary panic about a new pandemic but also to manage these infections more effectively.

Differences between hMPV vs Covid-19

Here are 7 differences between these two respiratory infections, hMPV vs Covid-19:

1. Different groups of virus

HMPV vs Covid-19 are caused by entirely different families of viruses.

HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family, a group of viruses that also includes the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family, a group of viruses that also includes the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In contrast, Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is part of the Coronaviridae family, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

These two viral families differ significantly in terms of structure, replication mechanisms, and how they interact with the human immune system.

2. Seasonal transmission patterns

One notable difference between hMPV vs Covid-19 is their seasonal patterns.

HMPV primarily circulates in colder months, especially during winter and early spring, making it seasonal in nature.

primarily circulates in colder months, especially during winter and early spring, making it seasonal in nature. On the other hand, Covid-19 has proven to cause year-round transmission. While it can peak in certain seasons, like during winter when respiratory infections are more common, Covid-19’s spread is influenced by multiple factors, including the emergence of new variants, which means it can remain prevalent throughout the year.

3. hMPV is not new

HMPV is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating for many years. Most people have encountered the virus at some point, meaning there is a general level of immunity in the population, especially in those who were infected as children.

is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and has been circulating for many years. Most people have encountered the virus at some point, meaning there is a general level of immunity in the population, especially in those who were infected as children. Covid-19, however, is a novel virus that emerged in late 2019. Since it was previously unknown to the human immune system, no one had innate immunity to it, leading to widespread global infections and fatalities.

4. Severity of symptoms

HMPV is generally associated with mild to moderate cold-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever. In high-risk individuals, such as infants, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, it can progress to more serious conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, reveals the American Lung Association. However, even in these cases, the disease is usually less severe than Covid-19.

is generally associated with mild to moderate cold-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever. In high-risk individuals, such as infants, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, it can progress to more serious conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, reveals the American Lung Association. However, even in these cases, the disease is usually less severe than Covid-19. Severe cases of Covid-19 may lead to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), multi-organ failure, and even death, as per the Mayo Clinic. It also has a wider array of systemic symptoms, such as loss of smell and taste, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues, which are not typically associated with hMPV.

5. Transmissibility

HMPV is less transmissible and does not spread as efficiently as Covid-19. It primarily affects young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, and its transmission is less widespread.

is less transmissible and does not spread as efficiently as Covid-19. It primarily affects young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, and its transmission is less widespread. Covid-19 is more transmissible than hMPV. SARS-CoV-2 spreads more easily due to its ability to rapidly mutate into new variants, some of which are more contagious than previous strains.

6. Target populations

While both viruses can affect various age groups, hMPV predominantly targets young children, especially infants, older adults, and people with weakened immunity, suggests the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its effects are more pronounced in these groups, potentially leading to serious respiratory illness.

predominantly targets young children, especially infants, older adults, and people with weakened immunity, suggests the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Its effects are more pronounced in these groups, potentially leading to serious respiratory illness. Covid-19, however, can affect individuals of all ages, with severe cases seen in both older adults and young adults with underlying conditions. Although children can get infected with Covid-19, they are generally less likely to experience severe outcomes compared to adults, states a study published in Viruses.

7. Availability of vaccines

Another significant difference is the availability of vaccines.

There is no vaccine for hMPV , although research into developing one continues.

, although research into developing one continues. In contrast, World Health Organization-approved Covid-19 vaccines, such as Pfizer–BioNTech, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Novavax, etc., have been widely developed and distributed globally, providing immunity against the virus.

Similarities between hMPV vs Covid-19

Here are 5 common things between hMPV vs Covid-19 respiratory infections:

1. Affects the respiratory system

Both hMPV vs Covid-19 primarily target the respiratory system, causing symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, and nasal congestion. They can lead to severe lung infections, such as pneumonia, especially in high-risk individuals like the elderly, children, and those with underlying health conditions.

2. Seasonal infections

Though Covid-19 circulates year-round, both viruses spread more in colder months. Respiratory viruses such as hMPV vs Covid-19 tend to thrive in colder and drier air, leading to higher transmission during winter and spring.

3. Similar prevention measures

Prevention for hMPV vs Covid-19 includes frequent handwashing, covering the nose and mouth with a face mask, physical distancing, and avoiding crowded spaces. Since both spread via respiratory droplets, practicing good hygiene and minimising close contact with infected individuals helps reduce transmission.

4. Asymptomatic cases

Both hMPV vs Covid-19 can be spread by asymptomatic individuals. While asymptomatic cases are more common with Covid-19, hMPV can also be carried without noticeable symptoms, which makes it important to follow all the preventive measures even when feeling well to reduce the transmission.

5. Potentially life-threatening

Yes, both viruses can be deadly, particularly for vulnerable groups. hMPV can cause severe respiratory failure, while Covid-19 has led to millions of deaths worldwide, especially during the early stage of the pandemic. Both can result in serious complications in susceptible individuals.

Knowing the difference can help you deal with symptoms correctly!