HMPV: What is it, symptoms, prevention, treatment and more

With a surge in hMPV cases, many people are wondering what it is, who is at risk, if there is a cure, etc. So, know all about hMPV, including symptoms, causes, risks, prevention, treatment and more.

HMPV is an old virus, cases of which have been increasing in the past few months. China saw a significant rise in cases of this respiratory virus in late 2024, sparking concerns of another pandemic, almost exactly five years after Covid-19. While cases in China are declining, reports of several cases have been reported in India in recent days. While the virus is not considered highly contagious or dangerous, it can cause severe symptoms like shortness of breath, pneumonia, or bronchitis, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, elder people, and individuals with weak immunity. Additionally, the symptoms of hMPV closely resemble viral infections, such as the flu, which can be confusing. This makes it important for everyone to stay informed about the virus.

What is human metapneumovirus (hMPV)?

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that was first detected in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands. It belongs to the pneumoviridae family, which is also home to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It causes respiratory infections that are similar to the common cold, and in some cases, it can lead to more severe conditions like pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Although it affects individuals of all ages, hMPV is especially common in children under 5 years of age, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It typically circulates in the winter and early spring, similar to other respiratory viruses like RSV and influenza.

What causes hMPV?

HMPV is caused by a virus that belongs to the pneumoviridae family. The virus primarily infects the upper and lower respiratory tract, leading to flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. It spreads easily through respiratory droplets, which are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can also be contracted by touching surfaces contaminated with these droplets and then touching the nose, mouth, or eyes.

What are the symptoms of hMPV?

The symptoms of hMPV infection can range from mild to severe and often resemble other common respiratory infections. These symptoms include:

{{{htmlData}}}

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Congestion

Sneezing

Runny nose

Fatigue

Wheezing or shortness of breath (in severe cases or in high-risk groups like young children and the elderly)

Apart from these symptoms, it can also lead to breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and conditions like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia. With these problems, seeking immediate medical care is essential.

Also read: HMPV vs Covid-19: 7 differences between these two respiratory infections

How long does hMPV last?

The duration of hMPV symptoms depends on an individual’s overall health and the severity of the infection. Mild cases may last anywhere from a few days to a week. However, coughing and fatigue can persist for longer, sometimes up to two weeks or more. For people with weakened immune systems or chronic respiratory conditions, the virus can take longer to go away or may cause more severe illness.

Who is at greater risk for hMPV?

While anyone can get infected with hMPV, certain groups are at higher risk for severe complications. These include:

Young children: Children under 5, especially infants, are more likely to experience severe respiratory symptoms, such as bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lungs) or pneumonia.

Elderly adults: Adults over the age of 65, whose immune systems may be weaker, are more vulnerable to serious respiratory infections.

People with weakened immune systems: Individuals with conditions like HIV/AIDS and cancer are at a greater risk of severe illness from hMPV.

People with chronic respiratory conditions: Those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or other lung diseases may experience more severe symptoms when infected with hMPV.

How is hMPV spread or transmitted?

HMPV is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets that are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or even breathes. These droplets can then be inhaled by individuals nearby. The virus can also survive on surfaces like doorknobs, handrails, and smartphones for a period of time. If someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches the face, it can introduce the virus into their body.

Since the virus is spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, hMPV can spread easily in crowded places such as schools, daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals.

Can you get hMPV twice?

Yes, it is possible to get infected with hMPV more than once. Like other respiratory viruses, immunity to this virus is not long-lasting, and reinfections can occur. However, repeated infections with it tend to result in milder symptoms over time due to some level of immune response developed from previous exposure.

Also read: HMPV is spreading in India: 9 tips to prevent the infection

How is hMPV diagnosed?

To diagnose hMPV, doctors typically start with a physical examination and review the symptoms. Since the symptoms can resemble those of other respiratory viruses (like the flu or RSV), additional tests may be required to confirm the diagnosis. These tests might include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, rapid antigen tests, chest X-rays, etc., as per the American Lung Association.

What are the complications associated with hMPV?

In most cases, hMPV results in mild symptoms, but in high-risk populations, complications can arise. Some of the more serious complications of hMPV include:

Bronchiolitis: Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, often leading to wheezing and difficulty breathing.

Pneumonia: An infection of the lungs that can cause fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Respiratory failure: In severe cases, the lungs may struggle to provide enough oxygen to the body, leading to respiratory failure. This is more common in very young children or elderly adults.

Exacerbation of underlying conditions: Individuals with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may experience worsening of their symptoms.

How is hMPV treated?

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for hMPV. The treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms and supporting the immunity to fight off the infection. Common treatments include:

Rest: Adequate rest is important to help the immune system fight the infection.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of fluids can help alleviate symptoms like sore throat and dehydration caused by fever.

Over-the-counter medications: Pain relievers can help reduce fever and alleviate body aches.

Inhalers or nebulizers: For those with wheezing or difficulty breathing, inhalers or nebulized medications may be used to open up the airways.

Oxygen therapy: In severe cases, especially for high-risk individuals, supplemental oxygen may be required.

Also read: Is HMPV the same as Covid-19? Debunking 9 HMPV myths

How to prevent hMPV?

Preventing hMPV involves practices that limit exposure to the virus. These include:

Wash your hands frequently

Do not touch your face with dirty hands

Cover your mouth while sneezing and coughing

Wear a face mask when you go out or around people

Maintain a safe physical distance from sick people

Avoid going out to crowded areas

Do not share things or items like utensils or towels

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Stay hydrated throughout the day

When to see a doctor?

You should see a doctor if breathing becomes difficult or if you experience persistent high fever. Also, if you are in a high-risk group (young children, elderly adults, or people with chronic conditions), it is important to seek medical advice early. Report to the doctor also if symptoms last more than two weeks or worsen over time.