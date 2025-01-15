HMPV: What is it, symptoms, prevention, treatment and more

Chat with
HMPV is an old virus, cases of which have been increasing in the past few months. China saw a significant rise in cases of this respiratory virus in late 2024, sparking concerns of another pandemic, almost exactly five years after Covid-19. While cases in China are declining, reports of several cases have been reported in India in recent days. While the virus is not considered highly contagious or dangerous, it can cause severe symptoms like shortness of breath, pneumonia, or bronchitis, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, elder people, and individuals with weak immunity. Additionally, the symptoms of hMPV closely resemble viral infections, such as the flu, which can be confusing. This makes it important for everyone to stay informed about the virus.
Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a respiratory virus that was first detected in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands. It belongs to the pneumoviridae family, which is also home to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It causes respiratory infections that are similar to the common cold, and in some cases, it can lead to more severe conditions like pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Although it affects individuals of all ages, hMPV is especially common in children under 5 years of age, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. It typically circulates in the winter and early spring, similar to other respiratory viruses like RSV and influenza.
HMPV is caused by a virus that belongs to the pneumoviridae family. The virus primarily infects the upper and lower respiratory tract, leading to flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. It spreads easily through respiratory droplets, which are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The virus can also be contracted by touching surfaces contaminated with these droplets and then touching the nose, mouth, or eyes.
The symptoms of hMPV infection can range from mild to severe and often resemble other common respiratory infections. These symptoms include:
Apart from these symptoms, it can also lead to breathing difficulties, asthma flare-ups, and conditions like bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia. With these problems, seeking immediate medical care is essential.
The duration of hMPV symptoms depends on an individual’s overall health and the severity of the infection. Mild cases may last anywhere from a few days to a week. However, coughing and fatigue can persist for longer, sometimes up to two weeks or more. For people with weakened immune systems or chronic respiratory conditions, the virus can take longer to go away or may cause more severe illness.
While anyone can get infected with hMPV, certain groups are at higher risk for severe complications. These include:
HMPV is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets that are released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or even breathes. These droplets can then be inhaled by individuals nearby. The virus can also survive on surfaces like doorknobs, handrails, and smartphones for a period of time. If someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches the face, it can introduce the virus into their body.
Since the virus is spread through direct contact with respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, hMPV can spread easily in crowded places such as schools, daycares, nursing homes, and hospitals.
Yes, it is possible to get infected with hMPV more than once. Like other respiratory viruses, immunity to this virus is not long-lasting, and reinfections can occur. However, repeated infections with it tend to result in milder symptoms over time due to some level of immune response developed from previous exposure.
To diagnose hMPV, doctors typically start with a physical examination and review the symptoms. Since the symptoms can resemble those of other respiratory viruses (like the flu or RSV), additional tests may be required to confirm the diagnosis. These tests might include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, rapid antigen tests, chest X-rays, etc., as per the American Lung Association.
In most cases, hMPV results in mild symptoms, but in high-risk populations, complications can arise. Some of the more serious complications of hMPV include:
Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for hMPV. The treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms and supporting the immunity to fight off the infection. Common treatments include:
Preventing hMPV involves practices that limit exposure to the virus. These include:
You should see a doctor if breathing becomes difficult or if you experience persistent high fever. Also, if you are in a high-risk group (young children, elderly adults, or people with chronic conditions), it is important to seek medical advice early. Report to the doctor also if symptoms last more than two weeks or worsen over time.
Currently, there is no vaccine specifically available to prevent HMPV infection, but researchers are actively working on developing one.
There are currently no specific antiviral medications approved for preventing or treating HMPV. Treatment typically focuses on alleviating symptoms and supporting the immune system.
