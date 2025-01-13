Is HMPV the same as Covid-19? Debunking 9 HMPV myths

HMPV is spreading worldwide, as well as in India. Still, there are many hMPV myths. Let us bust them all so that you know everything about this respiratory virus.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases are on the rise, with India reporting 17 cases in recent days. Health officials have urged people not to panic and to follow necessary precautions. HMPV, a virus in the Pneumoviridae family, is one of the many viruses that cause the common cold (upper respiratory infection). While it typically causes mild symptoms, it can sometimes lead to severe illness, particularly in vulnerable individuals. Like other respiratory viruses, hMPV spreads through infectious particles released into the air by coughing or sneezing, making close contact or being in a shared space with an infected person a risk. As cases increase, there are many hMPV myths, which should be busted.

HMPV myths and misconceptions

Since HMPV cases are on the rise, it is important that you understand all about it and have the correct information. Here are 9 hMPV myths you should stop believing now

Myth 1: hMPV is a new virus

One of the biggest hMPV myths is that it is a new virus. The truth is that it was first identified in 2001, so it is not a new virus. Scientists discovered it when they noticed a pattern of respiratory illnesses that were not caused by other known viruses, like influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In fact, it is found around the world and has been circulating in humans for decades.

Myth 2: Covid-19 and hMPV are the same

Covid-19 and hMPV are not the same virus. Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a type of coronavirus, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). While hMPV is caused by a different virus belonging to the paramyxovirus family. Both viruses can cause respiratory symptoms like coughing, fever, and shortness of breath, but they have different origins, structures, and methods of transmission. Moreover, Covid-19 is more severe in many cases and has a higher risk of serious complications compared to hMPV.

Myth 3: You cannot get hMPV twice

Among the many hMPV myths doing the rounds, one also suggests that once infected, you cannot get it again. However, it is possible to get infected with hMPV more than once, especially since immunity to the virus does not last forever. However, people who have had the virus before may experience less severe symptoms during a subsequent infection.

Myth 4: hMPV only targets children

HMPV is a respiratory infection that can affect people of all ages, but young children are more vulnerable to this infection. In children, hMPV can cause more severe respiratory symptoms and can sometimes lead to hospitalization. Not only children, but also the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are also at greater risk of getting the infection, reveals the American Lung Association.

Myth 5: hMPV is more transmissible than other respiratory viruses

One of the most widely believed hMPV myths is that the infection is more transmissible than other respiratory viruses like influenza or the common cold. However, this is not true. The transmission of hMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses, meaning it spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. While hMPV can spread easily, it is not considered more contagious than viruses like influenza or Covid-19.

Myth 6: hMPV is a seasonal virus

One of the biggest hMPV myths is that it only circulates during certain seasons, like winter, much like the flu. This is not true. While hMPV is more common in the colder months, it can also cause infections throughout the year. It is not strictly a seasonal virus, and people can get infected with hMPV at any time.

Myth 7: hMPV can spread through even talking

It is true that respiratory viruses like hMPV can spread through droplets when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. However, simply talking does not pose a high risk of transmission as coughing or sneezing. The primary way that hMPV spreads is through larger droplets that are released into the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Close contact with an infected person, such as shaking hands or touching contaminated surfaces, can also lead to transmission.

Myth 8: hMPV has no treatment

There are many hMPV myths regarding the treatment of the illness. There is no specific antiviral treatment for hMPV and no vaccine to prevent hMPV, states the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this does not mean it cannot be managed. For most people, the symptoms of hMPV are mild and can be treated with supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms like fever and cough. In more severe cases, particularly for children or adults with weakened immune systems, hospitalisation may be required for oxygen therapy or other supportive treatments.

Myth 9: Antibiotics can help with hMPV

One of the biggest hMPV myths is that it can be treated with antibiotics. Antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections, not viral infections like hMPV. Since hMPV is caused by a virus, antibiotics will not be effective in treating it. Taking antibiotics unnecessarily can also lead to antibiotic resistance, which can make it harder to treat bacterial infections in the future. So, it is best to consult a healthcare provider to treat the symptoms.

Now that you have all the information in place, make sure you do not fall for these hMPV myths!