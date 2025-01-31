Are HMPV and RSV the same? Know more about these respiratory viruses

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) are respiratory viruses that affect many people, especially kids, and elderly. Know the differences and similarities between hMPV and RSV.

In the wake of multiple cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in India, multiple questions about its causes and symptoms seem to have emerged. It looks like this virus, which leads to symptoms resembling the common cold, has a close connection to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). After all, both viruses cause respiratory illnesses and have similar symptoms such as coughing, and runny nose. Also, infections caused by these viruses are quite common in the winter season. Does that mean hMPV and RSV are the same? It is hard to ignore the similarities between these two viruses, but they are definitely not the same.

What is hMPV?

“Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that can lead to mild colds as well as more severe diseases such as bronchitis and pneumonia,” explains pulmonologist Dr Nikita Rajguru. It can affect anybody, but particularly targets children, elderly people, and those with impaired immune systems.

You can have a runny nose, fever, and sore throat. “It’s usually not something to worry about, as you will heal after resting and taking fluids,” says the expert. But in case of compromised immunity or persistent lung diseases, this virus might cause trouble breathing or even hospital stays. If you or a loved one notice shortness of breath, wheezing, or persistent high fever, reach out to a doctor.

What is RSV?

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a virus that targets the lungs and breathing passages. “Once it enters your system, it may lead to a runny nose, coughing, and even wheezing,” says Dr Rajguru. In newborns or elderly people, it can cause problems including bronchiolitis or pneumonia. “For babies, especially premature ones, RSV prevention is key because their little lungs are still developing,” says the expert.

What are the similarities and differences between hMPV and RSV?

To begin with, both are the members of the Paramyxoviridae family, and are known for making people fall ill. A 2023 study, published in Current Opinion in Virology, showed that hMPV and RSV are two leading causes of respiratory disease in kids, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals. They may also affect people at the same time. A study, published in Emerging Infectious Diseases in 2004, showed that hMPV and RSV can infect people at the same time. The frequency of co-infection with hMPV and RSV is rare, but if it happens then hMPV may worsen RSV disease, especially in infants.

Here are similarities and differences between hMPV and RSV:

1. Symptoms

Cold-like symptoms like cough, runny nose, and sore throat are brought on by hMPV and RSV. Although fever is another sign that shows you are affected by these viruses, a 2010 study, published in Infectious Disease Reports, noted that hMPV-positive people are more likely to have a fever than those with RSV.

2. Period of high prevalence

“hMPV and RSV are mostly prevalent during colder months,” says the expert. RSV peaks when it gets cold, but it generally starts during the autumn season. As for hMPV, it is also common when it gets cold, but it is also prevalent in early spring.

3. Transmission

hMPV and RSV can spread through respiratory droplets that leave your body when you sneeze or cough. “You can also get them by touching a contaminated surface and subsequently your face or kissing someone already affected by these viruses,” says the expert.

4. Risk factors

Babies, the elderly, and immunocompromised people have a higher chance of getting infected. “While individuals with underlying respiratory or cardiac issues may be similarly at risk for both, premature newborns are particularly susceptible to RSV,” says Dr Rajguru.

5. Diagnosis

Apart from looking for symptoms, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test can help to diagnose hMPV. In case of RSV, your doctor will check the symptoms during a physical exam. The time of year the symptoms show up is also important for diagnosing it. Blood tests may be done to look for RSV. Chest X-rays may be suggested by your doctor to check if there is lung inflammation. Another way to check for the virus is with the help of swab of secretions from inside your mouth or nose.

6. Treatment

Since no particular antiviral exists for these viruses, treatment for hMPV and RSV is supportive. That means the focus is more on hydration, fever control, and oxygen therapy in severe instances. In severe cases, fluids may also be delivered directly to your vein to provide hydration to your body. In addition to this, corticosteroids may help to reduce inflammation in the body. “In case of severe RSV, especially in high-risk newborns, monoclonal antibodies such as palivizumab can help,” says the expert. Ribavirin may also be given for the treatment of active RSV infection.

7. Prevention

To prevent both hMPV and RSV, you have to practice good hygiene by covering your mouth while coughing, washing your hands often, and cleaning surfaces that are frequently touched by people. These surfaces can be door knobs, tables, and even electronics. “Try to stay home, away from ill people, and avoid crowded areas during peak seasons,” says the expert.

hMPV and RSV belong to the same family, and so they share similarities, especially when it comes to the symptoms. But there are also a few differences, including the time they strike, and treatment for severe illness.