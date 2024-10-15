Hina Khan highlights eyelash loss during chemotherapy as she fights breast cancer

TV actress Hina Khan reveals that she is facing hair loss as a side effect of chemotherapy. She is under treatment for breast cancer and she said she is "nearing the last cycle of her chemo.” Know all the side effects of chemotherapy.

Hina Khan is bravely battling breast cancer and recently shared an update on her treatment via Instagram. Hina, who has been open about her journey with breast cancer, recently shared images of her “last standing eyelash” following chemotherapy. Her struggle intensified when she developed mucositis, which causes inflammation of the mucous membranes in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract. In fact, in another Instagram post she even revealed that to take control of her situation and avoid the distress of watching her hair fall out, she chose to shave her head.

Hina Khan health update: Shares heartfelt post on chemotherapy side effects

Hina Khan has been combatting breast cancer since June, 2024 and has been sharing health updates with her fans. In her post, Hina shared her motivation, saying, “Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation?” She continued, “Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes. This BRAVE, LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me. Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through. Yes we will InshaAllah.”

Even in these challenging times dealing with breast cancer, The 37-year-old remains unstoppable. She fruther adds, “P.S. I haven’t worn false lashes in over a decade, but now I do for my shoots. Koi naaaaa… sab theek ho jaana hai.”

Check out her post here:

What is chemotherapy?

Chemotherapy, often referred to as chemo, is a medical treatment that uses powerful drugs to target and destroy fast-growing cancer cells in the body. According to the American Cancer Society, these drugs enter the bloodstream, inhibiting the growth and spread of cancerous cells. Chemotherapy can be administered in various ways, including pills, injections, or intravenously (IV), and is commonly used to treat multiple types of cancer. While effective in combating cancer, chemotherapy can also harm healthy cells, leading to side effects such as hair loss, fatigue, nausea, and weakened immunity. Additionally, it may be used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation therapy, to enhance overall effectiveness.

Also read: Hina Khan gets mucositis as a chemotherapy side effect, says it’s hard when you can’t eat

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

What types of cancer can chemotherapy treat?

Chemotherapy can treat a variety of cancers, including:

1. Primary cancer: This refers to cancer that originates in one location and has not spread to other areas of the body. It can be treated with chemotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant) or after (adjuvant).

2. Metastatic cancer: This type occurs when cancer cells spread to other parts of the body. Chemotherapy can help manage and control the disease in these cases.

The type of chemotherapy regimen depends on several factors, including the location and stage of the cancer, as well as the overall health of the patient.

Hair loss during chemotherapy

Chemotherapy involves powerful medications that target fast-growing cancer cells. Unfortunately, these drugs can also affect other healthy fast-growing cells in the body, including those in hair follicles. A 2019 study published in the Indian Dermatology Online Journal indicates that hair loss is one of the most common side effects experienced by cancer patients undergoing treatment. When chemotherapy drugs attack these cells, the hair growth process slows or stops, leading to thinning or complete hair loss. This can lead to hair loss not only on the scalp but also in areas such as the eyelashes, eyebrows, armpits, and pubic region.

Also read: All you need to know about breast cancer

Certain chemotherapy drugs are more likely to cause hair loss than others, and the extent can vary based on the dosage, ranging from mild hair thinning to complete hair loss. Typically, hair begins to fall out 2 to 4 weeks after starting treatment. In most cases, hair regrows once chemotherapy is completed.

Eyelash and eyebrow loss during chemotherapy

Hair loss or thinning can be a side effect of certain breast cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and hormonal therapy. These treatments can lead to different types and levels of hair loss, medically referred to as alopecia. In addition to scalp hair, many patients undergoing chemotherapy may also experience eyelash loss. According to the Breast Cancer Organisation, some chemotherapy drugs target rapidly dividing cells in the body, including those in hair follicles. This can result in hair loss in other areas, such as eyebrows, eyelashes, and body hair, including pubic hair, as well as hair on the legs, arms, and underarms.

Eyelashes and eyebrows may fall out later than scalp hair and can do so gradually. While some individuals may lose all or some of their eyelashes, others may not experience any loss at all. Although eyelashes typically grow back after treatment, there are rare cases where they may not. It is important to consult your doctor for personalized advice.

Other side effects of chemotherapy

Hair loss during chemotherapy is just one side effect, it can cause various side effects because it targets rapidly dividing cells. Commonly affected areas include blood cells, skin, hair follicles, and the digestive tract. As a result, some of the most frequent side effects of chemotherapy include:

Aneamia

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Hair loss

Fatigue

Infection

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Bleeding

Mouth sores and changes in taste can also occur, affecting your appetite. Additionally, some individuals experience cognitive changes, often referred to as chemotherapy brain, which can impact memory and concentration. It is important to communicate with your doctor about any side effects you experience, as they can help you manage and alleviate them.

FAQs

1. What are the primary reasons for hair loss during cancer treatment??

Hair loss during chemotherapy is primarily caused by the toxic effects of the drugs on rapidly dividing cells, including those in hair follicles. Chemotherapy targets cancer cells as well as affects healthy cells, leading to hair thinning or loss.

2. How quickly does hair loss occur after starting chemotherapy?

Hair loss can begin as soon as 2 to 4 weeks after starting chemotherapy, depending on the specific drugs used and individual response. Some people experience gradual hair thinning, while others may lose hair more suddenly.

3. When can I expect my eyelashes to start growing back after chemotherapy?

Eyelashes typically start to regrow a few weeks to a couple of months after completing chemotherapy. Although it can vary widely among individuals taking cancer treatment. They may initially come back lighter before returning to their original thickness and colour.

4. Is there a way to prevent hair loss caused by chemotherapy??

No, complete prevention of hair loss is not possible. However, some options may help minimise the risk. Scalp cooling caps are effective in lowering the temperature of the scalp during treatment. This can help reduce hair loss for some patients. Discuss it with your doctor before using it.

5. Do all chemotherapy medications lead to hair loss?

Not all chemotherapy drugs cause hair loss. The likelihood and extent of hair loss depend on the type of drug, the dosage, and individual susceptibility. Some targeted therapies may have a lower risk of causing hair loss.

Also read: Hair loss due to medication: How to reverse it?

6. What are the best practices for caring for hair during chemotherapy?

During chemotherapy, it is advisable to be gentle with your hair. Use mild shampoos and conditioners, avoid harsh treatments (like colouring), and limit heat styling. Consider a soft brush and avoid tight hairstyles that can stress the hair. You may also consider taking a haircut and covering your head with wigs or scarves.

7. Are there any ways to encourage faster hair growth after chemotherapy?

While there is no guaranteed way to speed up hair growth after chemotherapy, maintaining a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals, staying hydrated, and managing stress levels may support overall hair health. You may also get in touch with a dermatologist to get the best advice.