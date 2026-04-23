High triglycerides and cholesterol: Cardiologist explains why this combination is dangerous for heart

Most of us have heard about cholesterol, but triglycerides often do not get the same attention until a blood test flags them. Both are types of fats (lipids) found in your blood, and keeping them in check is essential for heart health. According to global health data, high cholesterol alone contributes to millions of heart disease cases every year. But when high cholesterol combines with high triglycerides, the risk becomes even more serious.
According to Dr V.P. Sharma, Director and Senior Consultant Cardiology, understanding the difference between these two and monitoring your levels regularly can help prevent long-term heart complications.
While both are lipids, they serve very different functions in the body.
Think of triglycerides as stored fuel and cholesterol as a building material, both necessary but harmful in excess, says Dr Sharma.
Having high levels of either triglycerides or cholesterol can harm your heart, but in different ways.
Dr Sharma highlights that the real concern arises when both triglycerides and LDL cholesterol are high or HDL (good cholesterol) is low. This combination significantly accelerates heart damage.
Not all cholesterol is harmful.
Low HDL levels can increase heart risk, while lower LDL levels are generally beneficial.
Knowing your lipid levels is essential for early prevention.
Triglycerides:
Cholesterol:
The American Heart Association recommends regular screening, as levels can rise silently without symptoms.
When both triglycerides and LDL cholesterol are high, it creates a double burden on your heart. Triglycerides can thicken the blood and affect metabolism, while LDL cholesterol blocks arteries. Together, they significantly increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and poor blood circulation. Research published in Lipids in Health and Disease also links high triglycerides to increased mortality risk, highlighting the importance of early management.
Lifestyle plays a major role in raising both triglycerides and cholesterol. Common triggers include:
Genetics and ageing can also contribute to higher levels.
Managing triglycerides mainly involves controlling calorie intake:
Lowering cholesterol requires a slightly different approach:
Medication may be needed in some cases, as advised by a doctor.
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