Can you have hepatitis B without any symptoms? Here’s what doctor wants you to know

Are you living with hepatitis B? Early detection is vital for preventing liver damage and ensuring effective treatment options.

Most people associate liver disease with visible symptoms like jaundice or severe abdominal pain. However, Hepatitis B doesn’t usually announce its presence so clearly. Many people in India may have Hepatitis B without knowing it. India has the second-highest number of cases of this virus in the world. About 40 to 50 million people in India are chronic carriers of it. Left undetected, the infection can silently damage the liver over years and eventually lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer.

Why is hepatitis B called a silent infection?

During this silent phase, the virus continues to cause chronic inflammation and gradual scarring of the liver. “By the time symptoms such as jaundice, persistent fatigue, abdominal swelling, or unexplained weight loss appear, significant liver damage has often already taken place”, Dr Ankur Garg, Liver Transplant & GI Surgeon, Paras Health Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

Who is most at risk?

Hepatitis B spreads through blood and body fluids from an infected person. In India, the most common route of transmission is from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth. It can also spread among family members through shared personal items such as razors, toothbrushes, or nail clippers if they come into contact with infected blood. People born before 2002, when Hepatitis B vaccination was added to India’s Universal Immunisation Programme, are more likely to be unvaccinated. They should think about getting tested.

Why does early detection make all the difference?

Unlike many liver diseases, Hepatitis B can be detected with a simple HBsAg blood test. Early diagnosis allows doctors to monitor liver health regularly and begin treatment when necessary before irreversible damage occurs. Although there is currently no complete cure for chronic Hepatitis B, highly effective antiviral medicines such as entecavir and tenofovir can suppress the virus in more than 99% of patients. Most people diagnosed early can continue to lead normal, healthy lives with appropriate medical follow-up.

What do doctors want everyone to know?

If you’ve never been tested, get screened at least once. If your test result is negative, get your Hepatitis B vaccination to protect yourself in the future. If you test positive, consult a hepatologist or liver specialist for regular monitoring. Early diagnosis and timely care can prevent serious liver disease and, in many cases, eliminate the need for advanced treatments such as liver transplantation.