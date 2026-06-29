Heatwaves and heart health: How extreme temperatures can silently strain your heart

How do heatwaves raise the risk of heart problems? This summer, high temperatures can affect blood pressure and heart health.

Heatwaves have become increasingly common across India, with temperatures crossing 45°C in several regions. While most conversations around extreme heat focus on dehydration and heatstroke, its impact on heart health often goes unnoticed.

High temperatures force the cardiovascular system to work harder to regulate body temperature. For people living with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, or heart disease, this extra strain can increase the risk of serious complications, including heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, and fainting. The danger is that these warning signs often develop gradually and may be mistaken for simple fatigue or dehydration until they become a medical emergency.

How does extreme heat affect your heart?

The human body has its own cooling mechanism. When temperatures rise, blood vessels near the skin widen to release heat. This process, known as vasodilation, helps regulate body temperature and also changes how blood circulates. At the same time, excessive sweating leads to fluid and electrolyte loss. As blood volume falls, the heart must work harder to maintain circulation and deliver oxygen throughout the body. In healthy individuals, the body often compensates.

For those already carrying cardiovascular risk factors, however, the additional workload can become significant. Extreme heat can also trigger stress responses that increase heart rate and place further strain on the cardiovascular system. The result is a combination of dehydration, fluctuating blood pressure, and increased cardiac demand occurring simultaneously.

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1. Heart – oxygen mismatch: The extreme workload increases the heart’s oxygen demand. In individuals with blocked arteries, this supply-demand mismatch can precipitate a heart attack.

2. Blood pressure fluctuations and fainting: Extreme heat can cause blood pressure to become unstable. Some people experience sudden drops because of dehydration and widened blood vessels, leading to dizziness, weakness, or fainting. Others may develop temporary spikes due to physical stress, poor hydration, or electrolyte imbalance.

3. Blood clotting: Dehydration concentrates the blood, increasing its thickness and leading to the formation of blood clots, which can cause a stroke or heart attack.

4. Irregular heartbeats: Sweating causes the body to lose electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are essential for maintaining the heart’s normal electrical activity. Significant electrolyte imbalance can trigger abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), particularly in people with existing heart conditions

Can heatwaves affect your blood pressure?

Many people assume that hot weather naturally lowers blood pressure and therefore reduces cardiovascular risk. In reality, heat can make blood pressure less predictable.

Some individuals may develop low blood pressure because dehydration reduces blood volume, while others experience elevated readings due to physical stress and fluid imbalance. The real concern is not simply high or low blood pressure—it is sudden fluctuations that place additional stress on the cardiovascular system.

Another common mistake is altering medications during summer without consulting a doctor. Some people skip or reduce blood pressure medicines because they worry about dehydration or believe their condition has improved. However, stopping prescribed medication without medical advice can significantly increase the risk of complications.

Who is most vulnerable? It’s not just the elderly

Older adults (65+): Ageing naturally diminishes the body’s ability to dilate blood vessels and sweat efficiently, reducing its ability to achieve the same cooling effect. Hypertensive individuals: High blood pressure medications, like diuretics, accelerate dehydration and electrolyte loss, while beta-blockers prevent the heart rate from rising sufficiently. People with pre-existing heart disease: Those with known coronary artery disease or structural defects have no cardiovascular reserve capacity to tolerate the heat-induced increase in workload.

Older adults remain a high-risk group, but they are no longer the only population of concern.

Outdoor workers, such as delivery personnel, drivers, and construction workers, as well as individuals who spend long hours commuting, are increasingly exposed to prolonged heat stress. Many continue working through peak afternoon temperatures with limited opportunities for hydration or rest. There is also a growing group of working professionals who may not appear vulnerable at first glance.

Long work hours, poor sleep, irregular eating habits, chronic stress, and limited physical activity often coexist with undiagnosed hypertension, obesity, or diabetes. These individuals may feel healthy enough to ignore routine screening. Yet, they carry silent cardiovascular risk that can become more pronounced during periods of extreme heat.

Warning signs you should never ignore

Seek immediate medical attention if you or someone around you experiences:

Chest pain or pressure

Shortness of breath

Palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Severe dizziness or fainting

Extreme weakness or confusion

Persistent nausea accompanied by heavy sweating

Symptoms that do not improve after resting in a cool environment and rehydrating

Ignoring these warning signs can delay treatment and increase the risk of life-threatening complications.

Prevention

Public health messaging during summer often begins and ends with one recommendation: drink more water. While staying hydrated is essential, it is just one aspect of an effective preventive program. Effective prevention of cardiovascular-related problems involves regularly monitoring individuals’ blood pressure, taking prescribed medications as needed, recognising the signs and symptoms of cardiovascular conditions, and undergoing timely screening for cardiovascular risk factors.

What needs to change now?

As heatwaves become more frequent and intense, they need to be viewed as a recurring health challenge rather than a seasonal inconvenience. A few practical measures can go a long way in reducing cardiovascular risk:

Check your blood pressure regularly: Hot weather can cause more frequent blood pressure fluctuations, especially in people with hypertension, diabetes, or other underlying health conditions. Do not alter prescribed medications without consulting your doctor: Unless specifically instructed not to by your doctor, take blood pressure medications, diuretics, cardiac medications, and other prescribed medicines as directed. Stay hydrated: Maintain adequate hydration throughout the day; drinking only when you become thirsty may mean your body is already dehydrated. Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Exercise and travel should be planned during cooler parts of the day whenever possible, especially between late morning and early evening. Make preventive health screenings part of your regimen: Routine health check-ups, early risk assessment, and timely follow-ups can identify heart health issues before they become life-threatening emergencies.

As temperatures continue to rise, protecting heart health will require more than seasonal precautions. Small, consistent actions can help reduce the hidden cardiovascular risks that often surface only when it is too late.