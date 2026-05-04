Heatwave: What to do immediately if someone collapses due to heatstroke

Collapsing in extreme heat can turn life-threatening within minutes. An emergency doctor shares simple first-aid steps that can save lives before medical help arrives.

Heat stress is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths worldwide, and its impact goes far beyond just feeling uncomfortable. It can worsen existing health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, asthma, and even mental health issues, while also increasing the risk of accidents and infections. Among the most serious outcomes is heatstroke, a medical emergency with a high fatality rate if not treated quickly. With heatwaves becoming more frequent, incidents of people collapsing at home, work, or in public spaces are rising. In such situations, what you do in the first few minutes, before medical help arrives, can play a critical role in saving a life and preventing long-term complications.

Early Signs of Heat Exhaustion You Shouldn’t Ignore

Before a complete collapse due to heatstroke, the body usually gives warning signs. Recognising these early can prevent a serious emergency. Common symptoms include excessive sweating, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, and muscle cramps. A person may also experience a rapid pulse, headache, or extreme thirst. In some cases, confusion and reduced urine output may occur. These signs indicate that the body is struggling to regulate temperature and needs immediate attention.

What to do immediately if someone collapses in the heat

“When someone collapses in the heat, immediate action is critical,” says Dr Purusatyam Chakraborty, Consultant – Head Emergency & Triage, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

Move to a cooler place: Shift the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area and make them lie down. This reduces further heat exposure.

Shift the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area and make them lie down. This reduces further heat exposure. Improve blood circulation: Slightly elevate their legs to help maintain blood flow to vital organs.

Start cooling the body: Loosen tight clothing and begin active cooling using wet cloths, sprinkling water, or fanning. The goal is to quickly bring down body temperature.

Hydrate carefully: If the person is conscious, offer small sips of water or oral rehydration solution. Avoid forcing fluids, especially if they seem drowsy or confused, as it can lead to choking.

When it becomes a medical emergency

Not all heat-related collapses are mild. In severe cases, heat can trigger life-threatening complications. “If the person is unresponsive, not breathing normally, or has no pulse, it could indicate cardiac arrest,” warns Dr Chakraborty. In such situations, immediate action is crucial.

Start CPR right away by placing your hands in the centre of the chest and pushing hard and fast. At the same time, call emergency medical services. Early CPR can double or even triple survival chances by maintaining blood flow until professional help arrives.

Red flags like seizures, chest pain, very high body temperature, or sudden confusion should never be ignored and require urgent medical attention.

Who is at higher risk during heatwaves?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Older adults, young children, and people with chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or kidney issues are at higher risk. Individuals taking medications such as diuretics, antidepressants, or blood pressure drugs may also struggle to cope with extreme heat. Dehydration, alcohol consumption, and lack of proper ventilation can further increase the danger.

Simple ways to prevent heat-related emergencies

Prevention plays a key role in avoiding such situations. Staying hydrated is essential, aim for regular fluid intake even if you are not thirsty. Wear loose, light-coloured clothing and avoid stepping out during peak heat hours.

If you must be outdoors, take frequent breaks, use sunscreen, and consider electrolyte-rich drinks. Monitoring urine colour can also help, darker urine often indicates dehydration.