Cardiologist reveals 5 heart health mistakes that seem harmless but are not

Not all healthy habits are heart-friendly, some may actually do more harm than good. A cardiologist explains 5 common heart health mistakes and how to fix them.

We all try to do the right things for our heart – eat clean, exercise regularly, and take supplements. But sometimes, these very habits can backfire. When taken to extremes or followed without the right guidance, even healthy choices can put unexpected stress on your heart. The truth is, heart health is not about doing more, it is about doing things in the right way. Small imbalances in your routine can quietly affect your cardiovascular health over time, often without obvious warning signs.

According to Dr Deebanshu Gupta, Interventional Cardiologist, Sarvodya Hospital, many people unknowingly follow lifestyle habits that may harm rather than help their heart. Recognising these patterns early can make a big difference.

5 healthy habits that are actually harming your heart

Your heart responds closely to how you eat, move, rest, and recover. That is why balance is key. Here are 5 common habits to watch out for:

1. Overexercising without enough rest

Regular exercise is great for your heart, but pushing your body too hard without proper recovery can be harmful. Overtraining can lead to increased inflammation, irregular heart rhythms, and even structural changes in the heart muscle over time.

{{{htmlData}}}

What to do instead: The American Diabetes Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, and also focusing on rest days. Give your body time to recover, especially after intense workouts.

2. Following extreme or fad diets

Strict diets that cut out entire food groups or drastically reduce calories may seem effective for quick weight loss, but they can disrupt electrolyte balance and even raise bad cholesterol levels. Rapid weight loss has been linked to changes in heart function. Studies show that the Mediterranean diet supports long-term heart health and reduces cardiovascular risk.

What to do instead: Focus on a balanced diet with whole foods, healthy fats, lean protein, and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

3. Trusting healthy packaged foods blindly

Just because a product is labelled “low-fat,” “high-protein,” or “sugar-free” does not make it heart-friendly. Many packaged foods still contain high sodium, refined carbs, and additives that can increase blood pressure and inflammation.

What to do instead: Always check ingredient lists. Choose fresh, minimally processed foods whenever possible.

4. Ignoring sleep while focusing on diet and fitness

Many people prioritise workouts and meal prep, but sacrifice sleep in the process. Poor sleep can cause high blood pressure, raise stress hormones like cortisol, and elevate the risk of heart disease. A study by the Sleep Medicine Clinics found that sleeping less than six hours regularly is linked to a 20–32 percent higher likelihood of developing hypertension.

.

What to do instead: Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep every night. Good sleep is just as important as diet and exercise for heart health.

5. Taking supplements without medical advice

Supplements like vitamins, fish oil, or herbal products are often seen as harmless, but taking them without guidance can interfere with medications or affect heart rhythm and blood pressure. Dr Gupta warns that self-prescribing supplements can sometimes do more harm than good, especially for those with existing heart conditions.

What to do instead: Always consult a doctor before starting any supplement, particularly if you have heart disease or are on medication.

When it comes to heart health, more is not always better. Small, consistent, and balanced habits are far more effective than extreme routines. Dr Gupta suggests that listening to your body and avoiding excess is key to protecting your heart in the long run!