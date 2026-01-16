Here are 10 simple habits to improve your heart health after 40 and lower your risk of heart disease by living a balanced lifestyle.

When you cross the age of 40, there may be an increased risk of a heart attack. This is due to biological changes in blood vessels, increased inflammation, slower metabolism, stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy eating habits. Research shows that adopting healthy lifestyle habits reduces the risk of Coronary Artery Disease and other heart diseases while promoting a longer, healthier life.

What are 10 ways to keep your heart healthy?

Dr Narendra K Shetty, a Naturopathy expert at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, shares 10 habits to support heart health, with benefits, explanations, and cautionary notes.

Begin every day with 20 to 30 minutes of moderate regular physical exercise

Exercise has been shown to increase blood circulation, reduce LDL cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity and decrease insulin resistance through activities such as brisk walking, cycling, yoga, and sun salutations.

Who should not take it: “People with chest pain, chest discomfort, or cardiovascular symptoms should consult a cardiologist before taking it”, Dr Shetty tells Health Shots.

2. Incorporate strength training exercises twice weekly

Muscle tissue is associated with reduced Cardiovascular Malformations (CVMs), owing to its capacity to enhance glucose metabolism and lower blood pressure. Squats, elastic bands, wall push-ups.

Who to avoid: “Uncontrolled hypertensive or post-event patients should start under supervision,” says the doctor.

3. Emphasise a high fibre, heart-friendly plate

Consuming fresh, seasonal fruit, vegetables, legumes, and nuts reduces inflammation and lowers the risk of atherosclerosis: a grain-free diet, dal, vegetables, chia seeds, or just a few almonds.

Who should avoid: “Certain patients with renal or gut conditions should follow advice on fibre intake,” says the expert.

4. Prioritise 7–8 hours of restorative sleep

Adverse sleep affects cortisol, blood pressure, and inflammation, all of which are key contributors to cardiovascular disease. These include: For example, implementing sleep hygiene schedules and following bedtime routines, and reducing digital screen exposure before sleep.”

Who should not take it: “Individuals who snore regularly or experience daytime fatigue should be evaluated for sleep apnea,” says Sr Shetty.

5. Regularly practice 10 minutes of everyday stress reduction techniques

Chronic stress is a risk factor for both endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular diseases. Mindfulness, alternate-nostril breathing, guided meditation, and visualisation techniques.

Who should avoid: “Individuals who experience dizziness during breathwork exercises may benefit from gentler approaches, such as mindful sitting” shares the expert.

6. Optimal waist size is maintained

“Abdominal obesity is often attributed to insulin resistance, lipids, and inflammation. Avoid sugary, processed, and oily foods, and practice not eating late at night,” Cardiologist Dr Gnanadev N C tells Health Shots.

Who to avoid: Individuals with illnesses or weight-loss problems should also avoid.

7. Drink an adequate amount of fluids

Proper hydration helps maintain adequate blood volume and reduce blood viscosity.

Recommended amount: “6-8 glasses, for those whose diagnosis would be complicated by this condition, those who have renal failure”, says the naturopathic doctor.

8. Control alcohol and stop smoking completely

Arteries are damaged, and plaque buildup is accelerated by smoking. More intake of alcohol leads to high blood pressure and arrhythmias. Example: Substituting evening drinks, like cocktails, with herbal teas.

Who should avoid: “People with substance abuse disorder, alcohol addiction should follow abstinence programs under supervision”, says the expert.

9. Daily practice of 10 to 15 minutes

Postprandial physical activity benefits postprandial blood glucose management and triacylglyceride levels, thereby reducing cardiovascular workload and improving cardiovascular function. Example: walk around the house or the corridors after lunch and dinner.

Who should avoid: “Those with severe joint problems may prefer leg movements done while sitting,” the doctor advises.

10. Undergo annual heart screening after 40

Routine screening helps detect silent cardiovascular alterations early. Recommended tests: Lipid profile, Blood pressure, HbA1c, ECG, Echocardiography, or stress tests if appropriate.

People who should not undergo screening: “Contraindications are nonexistent, as screenings are recommended for all,” says Dr Shetty.

Maintaining a healthy heart at age 40, however, requires sustainable lifestyle changes, not a revolution. Exercise regularly, maintain a nutritious diet, get plenty of sleep, manage stress, stay hydrated, avoid alcohol, quit smoking, and get annual check-ups. These trusted strategies will help protect your heart against a heart attack.