Heart blockage: 7 tips to ensure your arteries are clean

There are natural ways such as a healthy diet and exercise to prevent heart blockage, and even reverse the damage.

A heart blockage is not a death sentence if caught in time and managed responsibly. It is possible to reverse a heart blockage and unclog your arteries with the help of simple lifestyle changes. The blood in our body flows through our arteries, and when these arteries are blocked, due to plaques of cholesterol, fats, and other substances, they become narrow. Changes such as weight control, stress reduction, a well-balanced meal, and adequate exercise, besides your heart medications, can help dissolve heart blocks and restore complete blood flow. A regular check on your blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels can also help you seek treatment on time, and minimise the damage.

What is a heart blockage?

A heart blockage, commonly referred to as coronary artery disease, occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed or obstructed. “This blockage is primarily due to the accumulation of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances, forming plaques in the artery walls. Over time, these plaques can harden or rupture, leading to reduced blood flow to the heart muscle,” explains cardiologist Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni. As a result, individuals may experience symptoms such as chest pain, known as angina, shortness of breath, or even more severe complications like heart attacks, where the heart muscle suffers damage due to insufficient blood supply. Check out the signs of a healthy heart here.

What are the causes of a heart blockage?

Several factors contribute to the development of heart blockage. The most prevalent cause is atherosclerosis, a condition that happens due to the buildup of fatty plaques in the arteries. “This buildup narrows the arteries and restricts blood flow. High blood pressure is another significant factor; it can cause damage to artery walls over time, making them more susceptible to plaque accumulation,” explains Dr Kulkarni. High cholesterol, particularly elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), promotes plaque formation.

Besides this, conditions such as diabetes can further complicate this scenario, as high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and accelerate atherosclerosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use and excessive alcohol are some of the biggest causes of heart disease. Lifestyle choices such as smoking are detrimental, as tobacco use damages the arterial lining and increases plaque buildup. Obesity contributes to heart blockage by raising cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and the likelihood of developing diabetes. A sedentary lifestyle increases the chances of these risks, while genetic predisposition can make individuals more susceptible to heart disease. Finally, age plays a crucial role; as individuals get older, the risk of developing heart conditions increases significantly.

What are the signs of a heart blockage?

While it is very difficult to detect a heart blockage without a medical test, there are a few warning signs that can help you. A certain heaviness in the chest is usually the first sign, followed by a choking sensation and a feeling of being unwell. A family history of heart problems should also keep you on your toes, and you must get checked regularly. Check out the other signs of a blocked artery here.

What are the different types of heart blockages?

Heart blockages can be classified based on their severity. There are three levels of blockages:

First-degree heart block : This is the first level of blockage, and might not require much medical treatment. Patients can lead a life without any symptoms at this level. It is detected in an ECG.

: This is the first level of blockage, and might not require much medical treatment. Patients can lead a life without any symptoms at this level. It is detected in an ECG. Second-degree heart block : Here, some electrical signals don’t reach all the chambers of the heart. You might need a pacemaker to help your heart beat at a normal rate.

: Here, some electrical signals don’t reach all the chambers of the heart. You might need a pacemaker to help your heart beat at a normal rate. Third-degree heart block: In this stage there is no communication between the ventricles and the atria. This is the most severe level. It can even become a medical emergency.

Can you prevent a heart blockage naturally?

Yes, heart blockage can often be prevented naturally through a combination of lifestyle changes. The UK’s National Health Services (NHS) states that a healthy diet, followed by being more physically active and keeping your weight in check can help prevent a heart blockage. Focusing on heart health through diet, exercise, and other healthy habits can significantly reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and related complications, says Dr Kulkarni. Adopting a proactive approach to heart health allows individuals to take charge of their well-being, potentially avoiding serious health issues in the future.

How to prevent a heart blockage naturally?

Preventing heart blockage involves several key strategies. Here is what you should do:

1. Eat right

The first step is maintaining a healthy diet. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, such as those from fish, nuts, and olive oil, helps lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Check out the important heart-healthy vitamins and minerals, and make sure to include these in your diet.

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

2. Get moving

Engaging in regular exercise is vital. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week. Activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling strengthen the heart and improve circulation. The US National Heart Lung and Blood Institute states that moderate- and vigorous-intensity aerobic activity can strengthen the heart muscle. This helps the heart to pump blood more effectively.

3. No Smoking

Third, quitting smoking is crucial. Tobacco use is a leading risk factor for heart disease, and cessation can drastically improve cardiovascular health. A study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, shows the association between smoking and an increased risk of atherosclerotic diseases after smoking cessation.

4. Manage stress

Managing stress through techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can mitigate its negative effects on the heart. A study, cited by the American Heart Association, concluded that stress-reducing transcendental meditation led to a 48 percent reduction in the risk of mortality, myocardial infarction, and stroke.

5. Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol.

It is important to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels regularly. Early detection of any issues allows for timely intervention through lifestyle changes or medical treatment. Check out these telltale signs of low blood pressure that you should never ignore.

6. Keep your weight in check

Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and exercise is key, as excess weight is associated with various heart disease risk factors. The American Heart Association states that obesity promotes the buildup of plaque inside artery walls. It can also cause high blood pressure.

7. Avoid alcohol

Limiting alcohol intake is advisable. While moderate consumption may have some benefits, excessive drinking can lead to elevated blood pressure and other health complications. The American Heart Association states that one drink a day for non-pregnant women and two drinks a day for men is the upper limit of alcohol consumption, and this should not be crossed.

What to eat to avoid heart blockage?

A heart-healthy diet consists of a variety of nutrient-dense foods that promote cardiovascular health. This includes the following:

Fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect the heart.

are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that protect the heart. Whole grains , such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats, provide fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels.

, such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats, provide fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels. Healthy fats , like those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish (such as salmon), are crucial for reducing bad cholesterol and inflammation.

, like those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish (such as salmon), are crucial for reducing bad cholesterol and inflammation. Lean proteins , including chicken, turkey, beans, and legumes, while limiting red meat and processed meats.

, including chicken, turkey, beans, and legumes, while limiting red meat and processed meats. A diet low in sodium can help manage blood pressure.

Overall, this balanced approach supports heart health and helps prevent the development of blockages, says Dr Kulkarni.

Exercises to prevent heart blockage

Effective exercises for preventing heart blockage include a combination of aerobic and strength-training activities.

Aerobic exercise, such as walking, jogging, swimming, or cycling, is particularly beneficial as it strengthens the heart, improves circulation, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

You can also include weights or using resistance bands. These also play an important role in building muscle, increasing metabolism, and supporting overall cardiovascular health.

Additionally, incorporating flexibility and stretching exercises, such as yoga or Pilates, can enhance overall fitness and promote stress management.

By combining these various forms of exercise, individuals can create a comprehensive fitness routine that effectively supports heart health and reduces the risk of blockages.